When I was in college, the elective that I most wanted to take was Geography. I have always been fascinated by the physical features of the world we inhabit and how human history was cultivated by our environment.
I was never able to take that Geography course. Because it was considered a ‘boat’ course (easy A), it was very popular and I never got to register early enough to be enrolled in the class. I have always been annoyed by that, but my interest in the subject has never waned.
Out on the trail, all the reasons I love geography are right there to see. Why do roads go where they go? How does water affect where people settled? How much of a barrier were the mountains and rivers to the expansion of our country? And how can Mother Nature so easily destroy that which took decades, centuries, or eons to develop?
Storms can be both terrifying and thrilling. Earthquakes can be devastating and fascinating. And while volcanos can be deadly and destructive, they always have intrigued me.
Mt. St. Helens in Washington state is a volcano. It is part of a chain of volcanos that is the Cascade Range in Oregon and Washington. It took 175,000 years for the conical-shaped peak to fully develop and reach its height of 9,600 feet. Having sat dormant since 1857, Mt. St. Helens erupted on May 18, 1980. The violent, apocalyptic eruption was caused when an earthquake triggered a landslide on the beautiful mountain, and a lateral explosion, followed by a vertical blast, sent 490,000 kilotons of 650-degree ash, earth, and gases 12 miles into the atmosphere at about 300 mph. The fierce detonation, the most powerful ever in North America, took out about 1,300 vertical feet and about one mile of width from the mountain. Mt. St. Helens now stands at just 8,363 feet. It was the deadliest and most costly volcanic eruption ever in the United States. A quick Google search can show many more details about that day.
Today, the volcano is still making noise, though it does not appear, from the extensive seismic monitoring devices in place all around the area, that another eruption is imminent. Life is still returning to the slopes of the mountain.
One of the most fascinating hikes I have ever taken, and I have done this twice, is a trek up the south side of Mt. St. Helens. It is a difficult ascent, but one that is completed on a day hike. Having seen the destruction first-hand from the top of the mountain, it is not a place I would want to spend much time anyway!
For the geography lover, Mt. St. Helens is an open classroom. I learned about lava tubes, cornices, craters, volcano chains, and lava domes.
On the way to the trailhead, we pulled off on a detour and hiked into the woods to one of the most interesting excursions I have ever taken. We went to a huge hole in the ground and hiked down into a lava tube, called the Ape Caves. Similar to a subway tunnel, this lava tube was formed during an eruption about 2,000 years ago, and is a long, smooth tube where lava from the eruption traveled underground before continuing down the slope. The tube travels about two miles underground, and in most of it we could walk upright. There is not a ray of light of any kind, so without a good, strong headlamp this would not be a good diversion. As we came to the end, we climbed a ladder up through a narrow hole in the ground, and were greeted with our first mountain-side view of where we were headed.
There are two most popular trails leading through the forest to the naked south slope, which is the only access to the top. We hiked each of them on our two trips, and they were initially similar to any pine forests of the Northwest Cascades range. Beautiful trees, peaceful, and a wonderful path, but at the time, oddly devoid of any noticeable wildlife. After two miles and a 1,200 foot climb through the woods, the fun began. When we came out of the trees, we could immediately see straight up the slope to what we thought was the top of the mountain. It looked close, and did not seem that it would be a challenging hike. But it was still 2.5 miles and 3,400 treeless vertical feet to the top.
The rest of the hike was unlike any I have ever taken. There was no trail, as there were no trees. The side of the mountain was all snow, with occasional gravel and rock. On the snow it was, for the most part, two steps up, then slide back one step down. We moved over to the gravel. Most of it was loose, and the footing was really no better.
After a half hour of this, we looked up to see that the top looked no closer. We finally came to what we thought was the top, but it turned out to be a false peak. There was still a lot of hiking left to do. And now we noticed wispy clouds that were literally shooting down the slope towards us from the top.
Finally, we reached the summit of Mt. St. Helens. Quickly we realized that the clouds we were seeing were not clouds at all, but steam coming out of the crater. As we approached the edge, we were reminded of a story that had been told to us, and served as an important warning.
A climber had perched himself on the edge of the precipice to get his picture taken by a fellow hiker. As the picture was being taken, the climber dropped from view, as the cornice, the overhanging ledge of snow on the crest of the mountain, broke off. He fell 1,200 feet to his death, and the resulting picture was one of him with a look of terror on his face as he dropped, knowing his fate. This reminder easily kept us back from the crest as we peered into the crater.
The steam was spewing out of the lava dome down at the bottom of the crater, while in the distance sat massive Mt. Ranier. Our first trip offered us a surreal scene, as we had hiked up out of thick clouds to a perfect day, and could see the peaks of Ranier, Mt. Adams, and Mt. Hood in Oregon all standing tall above the clouds. It was spectacular view of the chain of the Cascades’ chain of volcanos.
Another tragic tale was told to us as we stood enjoying the surroundings. About a week earlier, someone had snowmobiled up the snowy slope. Going fast, with no perspective because of near white-out conditions, he flew straight up the grade and over the edge of the cornice. He and his snowmobile had been recovered from the spot of his death a few days before we got there.
As it ended up, it was a lot easier and faster going down than it was going up. All we had to do was sit down. The slope is so steep that as we sat down, we began to slide. We were able to glissade for nearly a minute, dropping almost 1,000 feet over a quarter mile on the snow. I felt like a little kid on a sled, and laughed harder than I had in years. The second time we hiked up, we took plastic garbage bags to sit in on our descent, and went even faster.
There is much information on Mt. St. Helens on-line, both about the eruption in 1980, and about hiking the mountain. Permits are required, and can be attained on-line. If you like hiking, and are ever near the Cascade Range, you should definitely give Mt. St. Helens a try.
Mt. St. Helens is a fascinating lesson in the power of our Earth. Apparently there is a wonderful visitor center off of I-5, about 30 miles west of the volcano. I have not had the chance to visit the museum, but got to see and learn a lot by hiking the mountain. The museum was in the process of being renovated in the summer of 2020.
