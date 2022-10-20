With just two weeks remaining in the high school football regular season, division titles and District 3 playoff berths will be decided in the not so distant future.
The Times Area is in a good spot to have four of our seven teams qualify for district play, while the other three have to work to do, need help to get there and that may still not be enough.
We’ll go class-by-class here, assessing where each team stands and who it has remaining on its schedule.
Class 5A
Gettysburg sits at 7-1 and currently occupies the third spot, which would earn the Warriors a bye and a home game in the quarterfinals. If they win their final two games and Exeter Twp (8-0) drops a game, the Warriors could move up to second place, which would give them a home game in the semifinals, if they win in the quarters.
The Eagles have to face undefeated Manheim Central in Week 10.
The Warriors’ remaining slate consists of road matchups with Northern (4-4) and Susquehanna Twp (5-3). Gettysburg already has a share of the Mid-Penn Colonial title and will have it all by itself if it wins one of its final two games.
Senior halfback Jayden Johnson, the Times Area’s leading rusher at 1,102 yards, has topped 100 yards in all eight games so far this season. The school record of 1,534 yards, set in 2018 by Ammon Robinson, is within reach.
Sophomore signal caller Brady Heiser has been on a heater in recent weeks, piling up 536 yards through the air in the past two games and has thrown for 1,134 yards on the season.
Senior Tanner Newman has hauled in 23 passes for 470 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Warrior receiving corps.
The 28 points that the Blue Devils put up last week matches the most that Gettysburg has allowed in any game this season. The Warriors had been yielding 8.9 ppg in their previous four division contests.
Senior linebackers Cody Furman (83 tackles) and Wyatt Heistand (72 tackles, 7 sacks) lead the Maroon & White defense.
New Oxford, which also sits at 7-1 and holds the fourth spot in the class, gave Gettysburg its only defeat of the season, a 28-14 verdict in Week 2.
The Colonials face Fort Hill, out of Maryland this week, in a game that will not count towards the power rankings. They wrap up the season with Eastern York (2-6) in Week 10.
A top 4 seed would give the Ox a first-round bye and a home game in districts. The Colonials have clinched no worse than a tie for the YAIAA-2 crown, their second title in the past three seasons.
Senior quarterback Jett Moore is having a fabulous campaign under center, throwing for 1,331 yards with 17 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He’s completing 64.4 percent of his passes.
Moore has a pair of game changers at wideout with senior Evan Schriver (33 receptions, 432 yards, 5 TDs) and junior Brennan Holmes (29 receptions, 537 yards, 10 TDs) serving as his top targets. But devote too much attention to them and Cameron Herring and Carson Heeney are more than capable of burning a defense, too.
Brittyn Eakins leads the way on the ground with 500 rushing yards and eight trips to the paint.
Eakins leads the defense from his perch at left defensive end. The senior has 44 tackles — 17 of them for a loss — and 11 sacks. Junior linebacker Jarrett Bitzer (55 tackles) and senior linebacker Elias Ernst (54 tackles) are the team’s top tacklers and junior corner back Idriz Ahmetovic has intercepted seven passes.
Ahmetovic has contributed 22 points in the kicking game and also averages 36.1 yards per punt on 17 punts.
Class 3A
This is the class where our area teams have work to do to give themselves a shot at getting into the six-team field.
Littlestown (4-4) occupies the ninth spot, but has won three straight since falling to Delone Catholic, 27-21, in Week 5.
Junior quarterback Alex Popoff is continuing the long line of success stories that head coach Mike Lippy has produced at the position. Popoff has connected on 57.6 percent of his passes, throwing for an area-best 1,424 yards with 17 scores and nine picks.
Senior Nathan Thomas (31 rec, 479 yards, 4 TDs) and junior Zyan Herr (24 rec, 571 yards, 7 TDs) have been Popoff’s favorite receivers, but junior running back Colby Hahn has also been effective out of the backfield, catching 12 balls for 214 yards and four scores, in addition to rushing for 297 yards and three touchdowns.
Littlestown finishes up its regular season with a road game at Biglerville (4-4) and then a home tilt with Bermudian Springs (3-5).
Speaking of the Canners, they picked up a heart-stopping win on the road at Hanover last week, 23-22. The Nighthawks had an untimed down from inside the Biglerville 10-yard line, but were denied. Biglerville had blocked Hanover’s field goal try on the previous play, but was whistled for a penalty, giving the hosts one more chance to go for the win.
Senior running back Seth Lady ran 23 times for 236 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the victory and has run for 677 yards and six scores on the season.
Lady is also the team’s leading tackler with 56 stops, six of them for a loss. Senior Luke Showers has 45 tackles with 10 for a loss.
Biglerville was winless in 2021 and averaged just 3.4 ppg and had just five total victories from 2019-21.
The Canners host Littlestown and York Catholic (3-5) over the next two weeks and are 10th in the power rankings.
Bermudian resides in 11th and is coming off of a 42-21 loss to Delone. The Eagles are a young bunch and third-year head coach John Livelsberger has them playing significantly better than they were earlier in the season.
Junior Tyler Staub leads the running attack with 414 yards and four scores, while sophomore Dylan Hubbard has 24 catches for 206 yards and two scores.
Tyson Carpenter, a junior, mans the controls of the offense and he’s thrown for 665 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.
With the exception of senior linemen Brennan Ault and Montana Speelman, the rest of the starting lineup is all underclassmen.
Ault (89 tackles, 6 TFL) and Speelman (68 tackles, 13 TFL, 5 sacks) and freshman Brayden Heller (59 tackles) are leading the Red Swarm.
Berm wraps up its regular season at York Tech (1-7) and Littlestown.
Class 2A
Delone (5-3) hasn’t lost since beginning YAIAA-3 play in Week 4 and finally had its full complement of running backs in its victory over Bermudian.
Juniors Brady Dettinburn and Gage Zimmerman and senior Ryder Noel combined for 358 yards of offense and all six touchdowns.
Dettinburn paces the Squires’ ground game with 824 yards and 10 touchdowns, Zimmerman has ran for 476 yards and nine scores and Noel has carried the ball for 256 yards and a touchdown, while also adding 23 receptions for 343 yards and three scores.
Junior quarterback Denver Ostrum has thrown for 905 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s completing 64.6 percent of his passes.
The Squires are currently third in the power rankings, but second-seeded Annville-Cleona (5-3) faces Schuykill Valley (6-2) this week and top-seeded Trinity (5-3) takes on 1A powerhouse Steel-High (6-1).
Delone hosts Hanover (2-6) and plays at Fairfield (2-5) to wrap up its regular season.
Class 1A
Fairfield earned a 27-7 victory over York Tech last week and is in position to face Steel-High in the district championship game.
The Rollers lost to Westinghouse (7-0), but did put up the most points that the Bulldogs have yielded in a game this season in a 39-18 defeat.
Since then, Steel-High has won five straight and is averaging 61.8 in the five games that were actually played; the Rollers received a forfeit from Middletown.
Sophomore battering ram fullback Stephen Higgs has bashed his way to 562 yards rushing and four scores for the Knights, while senior wideout Andrew Koons has caught 14 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown.
The Knights hit the road on Friday to face York Catholic before hosting Delone to finish up their regular season.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.