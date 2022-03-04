No one will accuse Gettysburg senior Hannah Brainard of not going for it during her first race at Friday’s District 3 2A Swimming Championships.
Brainard was aggressive at the start and led the 200-yard freestyle until the halfway point before Mary Carl of Oley Valley overtook her.
Still, Brainard’s season-best swim of 1:55.90 represented a drop of 2.14 from her seed time and she earned herself a silver medal.
“It’s not exactly what I wanted. I am not entirely happy about it, but it wasn’t terrible,” she said. “Second is second. I think I can do better and if I make it to states, we will see how it goes.”
That was one of three medals earned by the Warriors girls on the day. Brainard’s younger sister, Maya Brainard, won her first district medal with her eighth-place swim of 26.01 in the 50 freestyle.
“I was so surprised when I medaled. I felt really proud of myself because I didn’t think I could do that,” Maya said.
Older sister was especially pleased.
“I am very proud of her. She has worked very hard,” Hannah said of Maya. “I think she wanted a 25, but for a freshman a 26-low is very good. I think she should be very happy. Placing as a freshman is quite an accomplishment.”
The siblings capped the day by combining with Katie Ketterman and Morgan Bishop to swim 1:44.69 to earn a sixth-place 200 free relay medal.
Hannah said the four are great friends with her and Ketterman being very close while Maya and Bishop are tight.
“It’s been fun being on a relay with her and I think it’s made us closer,” said Hannah. “It’s two seniors and two freshmen. It’s fun showing them the way.”
After her family moved from Virginia to Adams County, Bermudian Springs junior Katie Elliott had no idea what to expect at districts.
She should have an idea now after her drop of 1.17 from her seed time in the 200 individual medley, which earned her a fifth-place medal in 2:14.66.
“I haven’t been at a district meet like this before,” Elliott said. “I’ve been very low key. This is the first time I’ve had this kind of competition to go against. I am really happy with my time. I wasn’t expecting that.
“It helped a lot to be able to swim in a deep pool with a lot of competition full of people within five seconds of my time.”
Although surprised that Bermudian didn’t have a swim team when she arrived, Elliott has made the most of being an independent swimmer.
“We moved over the summer, so this is my first year swimming for Bermudian and in Pennsylvania,” she said. “It was a little disappointing at first because my old school was about the same size, so I was like ‘maybe they have a small team like my old school.’
“I didn’t think I would be able to swim high school, so I am really thankful I got the opportunity.”
Competing in 3A, Gettysburg’s boys 200 medley relay team missed the medal stand by only 1:25 seconds. The foursome of Zach Turner, Zach Tipton, Sam Nelson and Sam Carlson swam 1:41.92 for ninth place.
The same capped their day by going 1:32.80 in the 200 free relay, which was 12th.
Turner also just missed the podium individually with his ninth-place 22.09 in the 50 freestyle.
Tipton finished 19th in the boys 200 individual medley (2:07.92). Nelson’s 55.12 100 butterfly was good for 21st. Carlson was 27th in the 50 free (23.23)
Earlier, Addy Dunlop, Natalie Hurwitch, Hannah Green and Ketterman dropped 2.44 seconds in the 200 medley relay to place 11th in 2:05.92 for Gettysburg.
Bishop was 16th (2:26.69) and Green 21st (2:32.40) in the 200 individual medley.
Warriors teammates Rebekah Reaver 2:20.63) and Olivia Goldman-Smith (2:24.57) placed 23rd and 24th respectively in the 200 free.
With her 2:20.38, Littlestown freshman Victoria Kile finished 22nd in the 200 free.
District 3 Swimming Championships
Friday — Cumberland Valley H.S.
GIRLS
Class 2A
200 medley relay: 1. Schuylkill Valley 1:47.46, 2. East Pennsboro 1:48.60, 3. Trinity 1:51.43, 4. Boiling Springs 1:51.64, 5. Halifax 1:57.77, 6. James Buchanan 1:59.89, 7. Susquehannock 2:01.30, 8. Susquehanna Twp. 2:02.47, 11. Gettysburg (Addy Dunlop, Natalie Hurwitch, Hannah Green, Katie Ketterman) 2:05.92
200 freestyle: 1. Carl (Oley Valley) 1:54.23, 2. Hannah Brainard (Gettysburg) 1:55.90, 3. Naylor (Boiling Springs) 1:57.17, 4. Wilkinson (Donegal) 2:00.73, 5. Raifsnider (Schuylkill Valley) 2:02.82, 6. McKim (Schuylkill Valley) 2:02.87, 7. Peiffer (East Pennsboro) 2:03.07, 8. Craig (Dover) 2:03.96, 22. Victoria Kile (Littlestown) 2:20.38, 23. Rebekah Reaver (Gettysburg) 2:20.63, 24. Olivia Goldman-Smith (Gettysburg) 2:24.57
200 IM: 1. Tuner (East Pennsboro) 2:08.14, 2. Buehler (Boiling Springs) 2:10.11, 3. Powell (Trinity) 2:10.52, 4. Eisenhofer (Schuylkill Valley) 2:10.56, 5. Kate Elliott (Bermudian Springs) 2:14.66, 6. Price (James Buchanan) 2:19.12, 7. Kulp (Schuylkill Valley) 2:19.40, 8. Yellets (Fleetwood) 2:19.91, 16. Morgan Bishop (Gettysburg) 2:26.69, 21. Hannah Green (Gettysburg) 2:3240
50 freestyle: 1. Strine (Boiling Springs) 24.36, 2. Gao (Schuylkill Valley) 24.49, 3. Paisley (Lampeter-Strasburg) 24.81, 4. Houck (Donegal) 24.90, 5. Benka-Davies (Susquehanna Twp.) 25.24, 6. Kirby (Schuylkill Valley) 25.38, 7. Gambler (Columbia) 25.96, 8. Maya Brainard (Gettysburg) 26.01
100 butterfly: 1. Ehrnfeldt (Schuylkill Valley) 55.45, 2. I. Kil (East Pennsboro) 56.13, 3. Hawkins (Trinity) 58.35, 4. Gao (Schuylkill Valley) 58.80, 5. S. Kil (East Pennsboro) 59.00, 6. Madden (Bishop McDevitt) 59.29, 7. Hess (Fleetwood) 59.79, 8. Kalmanowicz (Susquehannock) 1:00.20
200 freestyle relay: 1. Schuylkill Valley 1:36.76, T2. Bishop McDevitt & Trinity 1:43.37, 4. Boiling Springs 1:43.81, 5. Lampeter-Strasburg 1:44.26, 6. Gettysburg (Hannah Brainard, Katie Ketterman, Morgan Bishop, Maya Brainard) 1:44.69, 7. Big Spring 1:47.54, 8. Susquehanna Twp. 12:48.18
BOYS
Class 3A
200 medley relay: 1. Wilson 1:34.20, 2. Hershey 1:34.60, 3. Wilson 1:39.65, 4. South Western 1:39.79, 5. Cumberland Valley 1:40.33, 6. Cedar Crest 1:40.37, 7. Ephrata 1:40.54, 8. Governor Mifflin 1:40.67, 9. Gettysburg (Zach Turner, Zach Tipton, Sam Nelson, Sam Carlson) 1:41.92
200 freestyle: 1. Gerhard (Governor Mifflin) 1:40.00, 2. Musante (Hershey) 1:40.59, 3. Estep (Chambersburg) 1:40.69, 4. Metzgar 1:44.34, 5. Lloyd (Ephrata) 1:45.13, 6. Ginter (Mechanicsburg) 1:45.89, 7. Troy (Governor Mifflin) 1:46.09, 8. Maietta (Manheim Twp.) 1:46.33
200 IM: 1. Heckman (Wilson) 1:51.14, 2. Blacker (Hershey) 1:54.37, 3. Smith (Cedar Crest) 1:56.27, 4. Jones (Ephrata) 1:58.44, 5. Calhoun (Manheim Twp.) 1:58.53, 6. Keyes (Central Dauphin) 1:58.89, 7. Wolf (Wilson) 1:58.92, 8. Henry (Central York) 2:00.88, 19. Zach Tipton (Gettysburg) 2:07.92
50 freestyle: 1. Gordon (Spring Grove) 20.39, 2. Hidalgo (Lebanon) 21.02, 3. Robidas (Muhlenberg) 21.37, 4. Smolinski (Dallastown) 21.41, 5. Woessner (Wilson) 21.55, 6. Collins (South Western) 21.64, 7. Eberly (Wilson) 21.74, 8. Tumino (Hershey) 22.05, T9. Zach Turner (Gettysburg) 22.09, 27. Sam Nelson (Gettysburg) 23.23
100 butterfly: 1. Estep (Chambersburg) 50.20, 2. Corson (Wilson) 50.41, 3. Gingrich (Manheim Twp.) 50.91, 4. Stuhltrager (Wilson) 51.10, 5. Schaffer (Muhlenberg) 51.35, 6. Chang (Chambersburg) 51.58, 7. Smith (Dover) 52.33, 8. Drexler (Hershey) 52.41, 21. Sam Nelson (Gettysburg) 55.12
200 freestyle relay: 1. Hershey 1:26.27, 2. Wilson 1:26.35, 3. Governor Mifflin 1:28.36, 4. Central Dauphin 1:28.59, 5. Dallastown 1:29.27, 6. Wilson 1:30.53, 7. Exeter Twp. 1:30.72, 8. Hempfield 1:31.08, 12. Gettysburg (Zach Tipton, Sam Carlson, Sam Nelson, Zach Turner) 1:32.80
