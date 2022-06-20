Scott Anderson has yet to have his entire team, but that hasn’t stopped New Oxford from winning all eight of its games and the train kept right on moving with a 15-3, five-inning victory over homestanding Bermudian Springs in York Adams American Legion baseball action Monday evening in York Springs.
New Oxford (8-0) has clinched at least a tie for the best record in the league and will play all of its league tournament games at home in a tourney that begins on July 5.
“We haven’t had our full roster yet, a few of the guys haven’t been here at all,” Anderson said. “But it’s nice to know that we’re going to be playing all our tournament games at our home field.”
The Ox is armed with a deep pitching staff as last year’s ace, Jesse Bitzer, is back for another year, along with the high school’s ace in 2022, Mason Weaver. Also part of the rotation is Delone Catholic’s Jake Sherdel, along with Aaron Smith and Cade Baker, who both pitched for Anderson this past spring with the Colonials.
“We’ve got a lot of pitching and we’re going to need it if we’re going to make it far in the postseason,” Anderson said. “When you have to play every day for five straight days, that’ll wear you out quickly if you don’t have the arms.”
One thing that Anderson has liked about not having a full roster is the opportunities that it has afforded him to use some of the team’s younger players and he singled out the play of Devin Ryan in centerfield and Monday’s starting pitcher, A.J. Bachota. Both will be juniors in the fall.
“Devin has done a nice job of tracking balls in center field and in the lead off spot in the lineup. He should be an asset for us the rest of the legion season and next spring with the high school team,” he said. “A.J. has pitched about six or seven innings so far for us this summer and we may need him more as the season goes on.”
Monday’s game was even, 3-3, heading for the fifth when the Ox exploded to put the game out of reach.
Berm (1-8) made five errors and its trio of pitchers walked five Ox hitters in the inning and also hit a batter.
The biggest hit of the inning, of which there were six hits in the rally, was a three-run double by Coy Baker, who smoked a ball to deep center to clean off the bases.
New Oxford jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first as Ryan led off with a double and Jacob Sharrer followed with a single to put runners on the corners for Kolton Haifley. Haifley fell behind 0-2, but then laced a double to right-center to score Ryan. A ground out by Connor Main plated Sharrer.
In the third, Baker drew a bases-loaded walk to score Haifley to increase the visitors’ lead.
Bermudian got on the board in the bottom of the third when Ethan Shearer’s sac fly scored Linkoln Heagy.
Then the hosts were able to knot the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth when Lucas Zepp tripled to score Cole Kemper. An errant throw trying to cut down Zepp at third went out of play and Zepp trotted home to even it.
“I’m happy with how we played for the first four innings. We threw strikes and made plays defensively,” Berm head coach Travis Byers said. “We’re a young team and our main focus this year is to get in-game reps for these guys.”
Anderson said of Berm, “They did the routine things well for the first four innings. Things just got away from them in the fifth.”
Bachota worked the first four innings to earn the victory for the Ox as he allowed two earned runs and two hits with four strikeouts and three walks. He left after throwing 63 pitches, 36 for strikes.
Ryan, Haifley, Main and Baker paced New Oxford’s 11-hit attack with two knocks each, while Zepp added a double to his three-bagger for Berm’s only two hits of the contest.
New Oxford hosts Gettysburg on Wednesday and then wraps up its regular season with a road tilt at Shiloh on Monday. Meanwhile, Berm has one regular season contest remaining and that’s on the road at Hanover on Wednesday.
New Oxford 201 0(12) — 15 11 1
Bermudian 001 2 0 — 3 2 6
A.J. Bachota, Adam Pascoe (5) and Coy Baker; Branson Diller, Jaxsyn Stottlemyer (3), Teegan Byers (5), Ethan Shearer (5), Linkoln Heagy. SO-BB: Bachota 4-3, Pascoe 1-1; Diller 2-1, Stottlemyer 0-1, Byers 0-2, Shearer 0-3, Heagy 0-0. W-Bachota. L-Byers. 2B: NO-Devin Ryan, Kolton Haifley, Baker; BS-Lucas Zepp. 3B: NO-Baker; BS-Zepp.
