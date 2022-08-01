The first Rack Daddies Rumble title went to Freddie Rahmer on Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway.
“That was a tough race. I didn’t have a good start,” said Rahmer in victory lane, after putting on the title belt. “I lost positions at the beginning and just kept fighting. I don’t know that we were the best car.”
Rahmer lined up eighth for the start of the 30-lap, $5,000-to — win feature 410 sprint car feature. Glenndon Forsythe took the lead early in the race with Chad Trout taking over the top spot on lap 6. Trout looked to be running away from the field but two late race cautions allowed Rahmer to close in and eventually take the lead with the white flag waving.
Chase Dietz had also worked his way to the front of the field and was tracking down Trout along with Rahmer.
“Just getting Chase there before the last yellow was key,” Rahmer said. “Trout was going pretty good.”
Rahmer was lined up second behind Trout for the final restart of the race.
“The last restart I just rolled my wing front,” said Rahmer. “Just figured I’d do what he didn’t do down here.”
Saturday’s win was Rahmer’s fourth of the season at Lincoln and first since June 11th.
A pair of No. 5 cars shared the front row for the Rack Daddies Rumble, in John Walp and Glenndon Forsythe. Forsythe took the lead in turn 2 from Walp and Mark Smith followed taking second at the line on the first lap. Trout drove to the outside of Walp in turns 1 and 2 to take third. Trout drove by Smith on the back stretch to take second on lap 4.
Trout closed in on Forsythe as Forsythe was blowing smoke out of the car. Trout took the lead on lap 6. Dietz was all over Smith for third and took the spot.
Aaron Bollinger was sitting sideways in turn 4 on lap 8 bringing out the caution.
The top five for the restart were Trout, Forsythe, Dietz, Smith and Rahmer. Trout held the lead with Dietz looking to the outside of Forsythe but could not make the pass. Rahmer drove by Smith for fourth which led to a three-car battle for second.
Dietz slid Forsythe for second on lap 10 and Rahmer followed, taking the spot coming out of turn 4 on lap 11.
Lapped traffic became a factor halfway through the feature at lap 15. At first Rahmer stuck with Dietz as they worked through lapped traffic but Dietz started to pull away from Rahmer on lap 22 as he reeled in Trout.
Trey Hivner spun in turn 4 on lap 22 bringing out the yellow flag.
Dietz looked to the outside of Trout on the restart with Trout holding onto the lead. Rahmer then looked to the outside of Dietz for second and could not make the pass.
Dietz and Rahmer continued to battle for second, which is exactly what Trout needed to pull away from the field. Rahmer took the runner-up spot by half a car length at the line on lap 25.
Tyler Ross and Smith got together in turn 2 as they battled for fourth bringing out the caution on lap 28.
Trout, Rahmer, Dietz, Kyle Moody and Forsythe lined up for a green-white-checkered finish. Rahmer tried the outside on the restart but Trout pulled away coming out of turn 2. Rahmer stuck with him and took the lead at the line as the white flag waved.
Rahmer crossed the line .831 seconds ahead of Trout for the win. Dietz finished third and Moody was fourth. Forsythe rounded out the top five.
Riley Emig was the hard charger, making his way to a 13th place finish after starting 22nd. John Walp was the Lucky Buck award winner after finishing 16th.
Jeff Rohrbaugh Wins
358 Sprint Feature
Eddie Strada started on the pole of the 20-lap 358 sprint feature on Saturday night. Strada took the lead when the green flag dropped with Hayden Miller on his bumper
Four cars battled for the lead as Rohrbaugh and Nash Ely split Miller with Rohrbaugh moving into second, Ely third and Miller fourth.
Rohrbaugh took the lead on lap 2 and Ely followed on the following lap, getting by Strada for second.
Ely was closing in on Rohrbaugh with Cody Fletcher not far behind in third. The yellow flag flew on lap 6 when Nat Tuckey was off the pace on the front stretch.
Rohrbaugh led Ely, Fletcher, Strada and Miller to the cone for a single-file restart.
Rohrbaugh had a good restart with Ely opting to run a higher line which allowed him to stick with Rohrbaugh. Points leader Steve Owings was working his way to the front from his eighth place starting spot and was running fourth by lap 7.
As Ely and Fletcher battled for second, Rohrbaugh was able to pull away. Once Ely solidly held second, Fletcher was left to fend off Owings. A fierce battle between Fletcher and Owings ensued as they raced wheel to wheel down the back stretch for third. Fletcher held the spot.
With Fletcher in his rear view, Ely went back to reeling in Rohrbaugh. Owings got by Fletcher and tracked down Ely with five laps to go.
Owings was nearly wheel to wheel at the white flag with Ely for second. Rohrbaugh got to the checkered flag .889 seconds ahead of Owings for his first win of the season. Ely finished third and Fletcher was fourth. Miller crossed the line fifth.
Zachary Cool was the hard charger driving from 21st to 14th and Frankie Herr earned the Lucky Buck award for finishing 11th.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer ($5,000); 2. 1X-Chad Trout; 3. 39-Chase Dietz; 4. 99M-Kyle Moody; 5. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 6. 59-Jim Siegel; 7. 44-Dylan Norris; 8. 38-Cory Haas; 9. 87-Alan Krimes; 10. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 11. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 12. 19L-Landon Myers; 13. 33-Riley Emig; 14. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 15. 38S-Brett Strickler; 16. 5J-John Walp; 17. 75-Tyler Ross; 18. M1-Mark Smith; 19. 7H-Trey Hivner; 20. 35T-Tyler Esh; 21. 95-Hunter Mackison (DNF); 22. 55K-Robbie Kendall (DNF); 23. 23A-Chris Arnold (DNF); 24. 23-Michael Millard (DNF)
Lap leaders: Forsythe (1-5), Trout (6-28) & Rahmer (29-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 2. 75-Tyler Ross; 3. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 4. 69-Cameron Smith; 5. 23-Michael Millard; 6. 7H-Trey Hivner; 7. 13-Jon Stewart (DNF); 8. 4z-Zane Rudisill (DNF)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 2. M1-Mark Smith; 3. 38-Cory Haas; 4. 87-Alan Krimes; 5. 95-Hunter Mackison; 6. 33-Riley Emig; 7. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 8. 24T-TJ Greve
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 44-Dylan Norris; 2. 1X-Chad Trout; 3. 99m-Kyle Moody; 4. 19L-Landon Myers; 5. 38s-Brett Strickler; 6. 35-Tyler Esh; 7. 97-Brie Hershey; 8. 11P-Niki Young (DNS)
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 39-Chase Dietz; 2. 5J-John Walp; 3. 59-Jim Siegel; 4. 16A-Aaon Bollinger; 5. 23A-Chris Arnold; 6. 21T-Scott Fisher; 7. 8-Billy Dietrich (DNF)
Consy (10 laps): 1. 7H-Trey Hivner; 2. 33-Riley Emig; 3. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 4. 35-Tyler Esh; 5. 21T-Scott Fisher; 6. 97-Brie Hershey; 7. 24T-TJ Greve; 8. 13-Jon Stewart; 9. 11P-Niki Young (DNF); 10. 8-Billy Dietrich (DNS); 11. 4z-Zane Rudisill (DNS)
358 Sprint Cars
Feature (20 laps): 1. 45-Jeff Rohrbaugh ($1,600); 2. 35-Steve Owings; 3. 22E-Nash Ely; 4. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 5. 11H-Hayden Miller; 6. 00F-Chris Frank; 7. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 8. 69S-Cameron Smith; 9. 77-David Holbrook; 10. 41-Eddie Strada; 11. 70D-Frankie Herr; 12. 38S-Jordan Strickler; 13. 5-Travis Scott; 14. 99-Zachary Cook; 15. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh; 16. 23F-Justin Foster; 17. 7W-Jayden Wolf; 18. 17K-Kyle Keen; 19. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 20. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 21. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 22. 19R-Tylar Rutherford; 23. 28-Matt Findley; 24. 22B-Nat Tuckey (DNF)
Lap leaders: Strada (1) & Rohrbaugh (2-20)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 41-Eddie Strada; 2. 45-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 3. 77-David Holbrook; 4. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 5. 28-Matt Findley; 6. 99-Zachary Cool (DNF); 7. 4E-Kane Eichenlaub (DNF); 8. 13-Bo Gordon (DNS)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 00F-Chris Frank; 2. 69S-Cameron Smith; 3. 70D-Frankie Herr; 4. 23F-Justin Foster; 5. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 6. 19R-Tylar Rutherford; 7. 10-Zach Euculano (DNF)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 35-Steve Owings; 2. 11H-Hayden Miller; 3. 5-Travis Scott; 4. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh; 5. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 6. 7W-Jayden Wolf; 7. 3x-Duane Watson; 8. 90-Aiden Daniels (DNS)
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 2. 22E-Nash Ely; 3. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 4. 22B-Nat Tuckey; 5. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 6. 17K-Kyle Keen; 7. 53-Bob Lilick; 8. 44-Steven Cox
Consy (10 laps): 1. 99-Zachary Cool; 2. 7w-Jayden Wolf; 3. 17K-Kyle Keen; 4. 19R-Tylar Rutherford; 5. 53-Bob Lilick; 6. 4-Kane Eichenlaub; 7. 44-Steven Cox; 8. 10-Zach Euculano (DNS); 9. 3x-Duane Watson (DNS); 10. 13-Bo Gordon (DNS); 11. 9D-Aiden Daniels (DNS)
Limited Late Models
Feature (20 laps): 1. 19-Bobby Beard; 2. 41-Jake Moser; 3. 2Y-Andrew Yoder; 4. 25-Jed Latshaw; 5. 2-Dan Zechman; 6. 20-Colin Knaub; 7. 116-Travis Mease; 8. 40-Tommy Slanker; 9. 08-Zack Kauffman; 10. 88C-Chuck Cox; 11. 21M-Matt Murphy; 12. 4M-Kyle Moser; 13. 543-Eric Tripp; 14. 50S-Jason Smith; 15. 96-Matt Adams; 16. 18-DJ Mease; 17. 72-Wayne Pfeil; 18. 15K-Bruce Kane; 19. 81G-Dan Garrett; 20. 151-Ray Ciccarelli; 21. 77G-Corey Gingerich; 22. 99-Kyle Bachman (DNF); 23. 38-Cameron Benyou (DNF); 24. 00-Harry Shipe Jr. (DNF)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 40-Tommy Slanker; 2. 151C-Ray Ciccarelli; 3. 18-DJ Mease; 4. 25L-Jed Latshaw; 5. 99-Kyle Bachman; 6. 00-Harry Shipe Jr.; 7. 17-Tony Hippensteel; 8. 55-David Parrigan; 9. 19w-Drew Weisser (DNF)
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 08K-Zach Kauffman; 2. 19-Bobby Beard; 3. 3B-Cameron Benyou; 4. 2-Andrew Yoder; 5. 88C-Chuck Cox; 6. 37B-Brandon Eveler; 7. 11-Jim McBee; 8. 11L-Doug Legum (DNF)
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. 116-Travis Mease; 2. 41-Jake Moser; 3. 20-Colin Knaub; 4. 72-Wayne Pfeil; 5. 50- Jason Smith; 6. 96-Matt Adam; 7. 21M-Matt Murphy; 8. 81-Dan Garrett
Heat 4 (8 laps): 1. 2-Dan Zechman; 2. 4M-Kyle Moser; 3. 15K-Bruce Kane; 4. 543-Eric Tripp; 5. 77G-Corey Gingerich; 6. E85-Chad Earnst (DNF); 7. NINEX-Ross Leinbach (DNF); 8. 22B-Chase Billet (DNF)
Consy (8 laps): 1. 96-Matt Adams; 2. 21M-Matt Murphy; 3. 81-Dan Garrett; 4. 00-Harry Shipe Jr.; 5. 37B-Brandon Eveler; 6. 11-Jim McBee; 7. 17-Tony Hippensteel; 8. 55-David Parrigan; 9. E85-Chad Earnst (DNF); 10. 11L-Doug Legum (DNF); 11. 19w-Drew Weisser (DNF); 12. NINEX-Ross Leinbach (DNS); 13. 22-Chase Billet (DNS)
