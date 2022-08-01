ROHRBAUGH

Jeff Rohrbaugh celebrates in victory lane after winning the 358 sprint car feature on Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway.

 Lincoln Speedway photograph

The first Rack Daddies Rumble title went to Freddie Rahmer on Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway.

“That was a tough race. I didn’t have a good start,” said Rahmer in victory lane, after putting on the title belt. “I lost positions at the beginning and just kept fighting. I don’t know that we were the best car.”

