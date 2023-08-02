Biglerville junior quarterback Bo Forney suffered a traumatic injury to his lower right leg while scoring the clinching touchdown in a win over Pequea Valley in Week 1 last season.
Forney’s tibia and fibula both snapped, and understandably, he missed the rest of the season.
It took months of rehab, but the lefty signal caller is physically right, but still has a little apprehension as he prepares for the 2023 season.
“I went through a lot of physical therapy and the mental part of it has been the toughest,” Forney said at YAIAA Football Media Day Tuesday in York. “I’m a little nervous about it and that first game, the first hit that I take will be huge in getting me over being nervous about it.”
Winless in 2021, the Canners improved to four victories last season and fourth-year head coach Brett Smyers sees room for continued improvement from the Black & Gold.
“I expect for us to continue to improve,” he said. “We found ways to win some games last year and we’re hoping to continue to grow from that.”
He continued, “We’ve got the potential to have a good season and a winning record is a good goal for us.”
Top target Tavian McAuliffe returns for the Canners; the junior wideout hauled in 10 balls for 168 yards and two scores last season. Sophomore Aiden Hoffman (8 catches, 131 yards, 3 TDs) also returns.
“We’ve been having workouts with myself and the receivers,” Forney said. “They’re showing up and working hard to improve.”
Numbers have been a problem in the past for the Canners, especially in 2021, but Smyers had 44 players a year ago and expects to have around 40 or so this season.
“There’s going to be a lot of battles for starting spots figured out in training camp and I’ve been seeing good progress from our guys that regularly show up for offseason activities,” Smyers said. “Competition is a good thing and I want the decisions to be hard to make.”
Biglerville opens up with road games at Pequea Valley and Susquenita, before kicking off its home schedule with James Buchanan in Week 3.
The offseason has been anything but normal for Fairfield, who just found its new head coach, Larry Devilbiss, last month.
Former head coach Jason Thurston turned in his resignation following the completion of the 2022 season and was replaced by Jake Johnson in March. Johnson then resigned in June, leaving the Knights scrambling for a captain to man their ship.
“I came in with Jake. I was planning to be on the staff with Jason last season, but didn’t do it,” Devilbiss said. “My son is a freshman here, so I wanted to stay on even after Jake left.”
Last year, the Knights had to forfeit their Week 3 game with Hamburg due to not having enough players to suit up, and the team is always threatened by a low number of players. Devilbiss expects to have 20-22 this season.
“Numbers are still an issue and might always be. If we’re able to play an exciting brand of football, that might help us to increase our numbers,” he said. “We’ve got about eight kids that can really run and catch the football and we’re small up front, so we can’t line up and run over people.”
He continued, “We’ve got to play to the strengths of our team and we’re going to switch our offense from the Wing-T to the Spread.”
The biggest returning offensive weapon for the Green & White is junior fullback Stephen Higgs, who toted the pigskin for 661 yards and four scores. The battering ram back topped the century mark twice.
“We’re going to run a lot of inside when we run the football, so Stephen will be a big part of our offense this year,” Devilbiss said. “He’s gotten bigger and stronger, so we expect a really good season out of him. That 660 yards that he ran for last season could easily turn into 1,000 this year.”
Fairfield finished last season with a 2-8 mark, losing to Steel-High in the Class 1A district final. The victories came over Biglerville (25-7) and York Tech (27-7). The Knights also played Littlestown and York Catholic close, losing those games by seven points each.
“We’d like to improve on last season’s win total,” Devilbiss said. “If we can throw together some wins and play a fun style of football, then we’ll consider that a successful season.”
The Knights begin the season at Juniata Valley in Week 1, then host Eastern York in Week 2. A road trip to Hamburg in Week 3 wraps up the non-division slate.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Additional Times Area high school football coverage will appear over the next few days in the Gettysburg Times.
