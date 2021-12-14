Littlestown junior Jake Bosley went from a contributor off the bench as a freshman, to the Bolts’ second option as a sophomore to an emerging star. He led the way with 29 points and 17 rebounds in his team’s 60-53 victory over visiting Hanover in the YAIAA-3 opener for both squads on Tuesday night at the Thunderdome.
Bosley, who averaged 10.4 ppg during the 2020-21 campaign that saw the team capture its fifth consecutive division crown and reach the district championship game for the first time since 1979, set a new career high on Tuesday and is posting 22.7 ppg in the early going so far this season.
“This is Jake’s team, no doubt about it,” Littlestown head coach Johnathan Forster said. “They follow him and he’s becoming an excellent leader.”
Bosley said of his increased responsibilities, “I have to be more creative with what I do on offense and look for my teammates more. We have talent, but we’re gonna need some time to develop it and to gel as a group.”
Aside from Bosley, the only returning player who saw significant varsity time was sophomore Christopher Meakin, who contributed 5.7 ppg off the bench a season ago.
The Bolts are without four players who Forster expected to have this season in Lucas Denault, Anthony Shirdon, Nate King and Xavier Benner. They’re all injured and Denault is the only one that Forster said could possibly return.
“We’re a very young team. Talented, but very young,” Forster said. “It’s not just those guys that are out, but Cole Riley is out, though he should be back soon and Brandon Clabaugh just returned tonight. Those are two guys that I expect to be able to depend on.”
Littlestown (2-1, 1-0) has just one senior on the roster, Ben McKinney, and started three juniors (Bosley, Nathan Thomas and Caleb Unger) and two sophomores (Meakin and Zyan Herr) on Tuesday.
Forster singled out the play of Herr as being a real difference maker and it’s hard to argue against that.
Herr was the only starter who didn’t play the entire game for Littlestown and that was due to foul trouble.
Littlestown held a 33-25 advantage when Herr picked up his fourth foul and went to the bench.
Hanover (2-2, 0-1) tied it at 33 in the two minutes that Herr was on the pine and he was sent back in by Forster, despite being one foul away from disqualification with a quarter and a half left to play.
“Zyan played a lot on the jayvee team last season. He had a great summer league, he’s a phenomenal athlete and he can do some really special things. He reminds me of Logan Collins, when he was a sophomore,” Forster said. “He plays extremely smart and I wanted to test him to see if he could keep playing without fouling.”
With Herr back on the floor, Littlestown finished the third quarter on an 11-2 spurt that was capped when Herr connected on a triple from the left corner off of a kick-out from Meakin to end the frame.
Littlestown popped in the first seven points of the fourth quarter to lead 51-35 and the count stood at 55-39 with 3:46 left before Hanover made a late push to make it more competitive.
“We had great energy at the start of the game, but we also had some lulls that allowed them to get back in it,” Bosley said. “We realized that we had to focus more. We listened to Coach and did what he asked us to do.”
Forster added, “I didn’t call a timeout when Hanover was making its run. I wanted to see if our guys could play through it and figure it out for themselves.”
Littlestown began the game with a 19-3 run that turned into a 19-8 advantage after the opening stanza.
It was 29-17 before the Nighthawks scored the final four points of the second quarter to produce the 29-21 halftime score.
Herr followed Bosley in the scoring column with 16 points, while grabbing six boards and handing out three assists. Meakin had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Casey Lara paced the Nighthawks with 20 points, while Bryan Karst came off the bench and tossed in 10.
Littlestown returns to action with a non-division road contest at Gettysburg tonight at 7:30 p.m.
“Gettysburg is a talented team and we got away with a few things tonight that we won’t get away with against them,” Forster said. “I felt like we got better tonight. We’ve definitely got some stuff that needs work, but we’re getting there.”
Hanover 8 13 14 18 — 53
Littlestown 19 10 15 16 — 60
Hanover (53): Breyden Perry 0 0-3 0, Bryan Karst 5 0-3 10, Casey Lara 9 0-0 20, Jack Huston 1 2-2 4, Mitchell Brown 3 2-4 8, Ethan Killinger 3 2-4 8, Brady Noel 1 1-1 3. Non-scorer: Ethan Herndon. Totals: 22 7-17 53.
Littlestown (60): Nathan Thomas 1 3-6 5, Jake Bosley 12 4-4 29, Christopher Meakin 4 1-4 10, Zyan Herr 7 1-4 16. Non-scorers: Ben McKinney, Brandon Clabaugh, Caleb Unger. Totals: 24 9-18 60.
3-pointers: H-Lara 2; L-Bosley, Meakin, Herr. JV: Hanover 51, Littlestown 25
