It was but a year ago when the York Catholic and Delone Catholic girls’ volleyball teams squared off in their YAIAA-3 opener.
Back then, the Irish used the momentum from knocking off the Squirettes to propel themselves to the PIAA Class 2A finals.
Could history repeat itself again?
The Delone girls are sure hoping so.
In a matchup of two of the most talented teams in Y-3 Tuesday evening, the Squirettes took charge early and never looked back en route to a 25-18, 25-16, 25-23 sweep of the Irish.
“It was a fun match,” Delone coach Nate Staub said. “It’s always fun against them. You know that they’re always going to compete. Defensively they probably made a few more plays than we did.”
To Delone’s credit, the hosts used a bevy of hitters to attack a very scrappy YC defense. Meredith Keefer, a returning all-star from a year ago, was especially tough on the Irish as the senior tallied a game-best 16 kills for the night.
It was a newcomer to the squad, however, that Staub was really impressed with Tuesday.
“We played well,” Staub said. “We have a new libero this year in (girls’ basketball all-star) Megan (Jacoby, 15 digs) and obviously you know the athlete that she is. She’s just coming into her own in volleyball this year. She’s just that athletic and that fast and she’s just going to get better and better.”
While Keefer was putting balls away and Jacoby was stopping them from hitting the floor, the cool and calm leadership of setter Campbell Chronister kept the Squirettes focused throughout the match. The Irish never held a meaningful advantage until taking the lead briefly in the middle of Set 3.
Chronister, the YAIAA-3 Player of the Year last year, helped settle things down as the Delone girls rallied back to regain control before completing the sweep.
“This was good match for us at the beginning of the season to get things going,” said Chronister, who dished out 29 assists. “I thought we played really good tonight and I’m really happy with the way everyone played.”
While the experience edge favored Delone, the Irish utilized their own talent to give the Squirettes trouble throughout the night. With just a couple of key players back from last year’s club, the YC girls were able to battle behind the defense of libero Kayla Dinh (17 digs) and attack of Ashley Patterson (10 kills).
“Kayla was everywhere,” Chronister said. “I kept trying to dump on her and she just kept digging everything up. She was really strong. And they have Ashley, Caroline (O’Neil) and Paige (O’Brien) who kept us on our toes.”
