The YAIAA Division II track and field crown was on the line Thursday afternoon at New Oxford for both the Gettysburg boys’ and girls’ teams. Both came through with flying colors to defeat a game New Oxford contingent, and can now call themselves champions. The Warriors won the girls’ meet 82.5-67.5, while the boys took care of business by winning 91.5-49.5.
With the victory, Gettysburg completes an undefeated (6-0) season for the girls, while the boys, who lost a tie-breaker to York Suburban on Tuesday, will share the division title with the Trojans. Suburban had lost to Dover earlier in the year, and ties the Warriors with a 5-1 record. New Oxford ends the dual meet season with a 3-3 record for the girls, and a 2-4 mark for the boys.
Gettysburg coach Jeff Bair moved his lineup around a little bit to give some girls deserved rests, so the score may have been closer than one might have predicted. Nonetheless, New Oxford put up a fight, especially in the field events, to make the meet close.
“We have had so many meets that we have had to use meets for workouts,” Bair said. “We have taken certain kids and tried to get them a workout, knowing that that is the only way they will get one. We are hopeful that if we can get rested a little bit, that there are a few more steps to be made. As we get into the final championship meets, we will have the kids now focused on less events, and that should help.”
The strengths of this Warrior squad all season have been in the distance events and the sprints. While not having a ton of depth, there are a number of athletes who have become quite versatile in different events. Anne Bair, who qualified for states in cross country as a freshman, is now a long sprinter. She dominated the 400 (1:01.4) right from the start, and also won the 200 (27.6) on Thursday, then ran on the winning 4 x 400 team.
Rookie Alivia Colgan, who is proving to be quite a force to be reckoned with, easily won her specialty, the 300 meter hurdles, in 48.2, and also won the 100 meter dash. Then she ran a monster leg on the 4 x 400. Colgan ran a 59 second split against Suburban on Tuesday, and looks like she can go a lot faster than that.
In the distance events, the freshman ball of energy that is Winter Oaster continued to cruise. Oaster, who always seems to be in total control when racing, runs like she has the experience of a senior. Having set the school record in the 1600 on Tuesday, Oaster came back to win against the Colonials, running 5:39.3. Significantly, Oaster’s effort pulled senior Marrin Crist to a personal record (PR) of 5:43.3. Oaster also won the 800 in effortless fashion, running 2:40.0 for the win over New Oxford’s Jayla Crone (2:42.2).
Then, in the 3200, Oaster was not in the race for Crist to run off of. So Crist put it all together on her own, winning the race in 11:17.6. That was a whopping PR of 19 seconds, and sets her up well for a final race at the YAIAA championships.
“Marrin ran out of her mind today,” Bair said. “It was awesome. A great mile and a great two mile PR. We talked to the kids, who are on the edge of qualifying, to do something to guarantee their acceptance into the league meet. I would think she’s got to get in.”
Maya Richwine and Isabella Bankert went one-two for the Ox in the 100 meter hurdles, running PRs of 16.4 and 16.6 respectively.
“We got some PRs (personal record) with our team, particularly in the distances, that we were not expecting, especially just coming off a meet on Tuesday,” said New Oxford head girls’ coach Eva Karkuff. “It was nice to see them put it all on the line on the last day. I think some of them were surprised. When they run PRs, you can’t ask for much more than that. We were uncertain coming into the season, and didn’t know what we were going to get.”
The Colonials swept the triple jump, and scored well in the throws to make the meet close. Shaelyn Stabler scored in all three throws, winning the javelin with a toss of 104-10. Sam Shaffer was second in the javelin and won the discus for Gettysburg, throwing 104-3 with each implement.
For the boys, the Warriors had a strong performance on the track to take the victory. The distance runners used it as a workout day, running less events, but running intensely. For example, in the winning 4 x 800 effort (8:35.6), all of the runners ran tempo until the final 150 meters, then ran an all-out sprint to the end. The smooth-striding senior Sam Douds came off the relay and ran a very tactical 1600 meter race. The Colonials’ Lukas Raullerson passed Douds going into the final turn, but Douds then dashed past him on the homestretch to win by two seconds in 4:49.1.
In the 800, Drew Cole went out in 61.5 for Gettysburg, with Colonial Vance Hagarman on his heels. The contrast of the short, quick-striding Warrior versus the tall, long-striding Colonial was plain, and Hagarman pulled right up on Cole’s shoulder at the end of the final backstretch. Feeling the pressure, Cole took off and won assertively in 2:07.1. Colin Arnold ran a PR of 10:52.0 to win the 3200. He was running 83-83 seconds per lap consistently, with Raullerson and teammate Gavin Cole. With two laps remaining, Arnold popped a 76 and 77 to finish pulling away.
New Oxford’s Nate Clyde, one of the top hurdlers in the YAIAA, destroyed the field in each of his hurdle races. Clyde won the 110s in a PR 15.2, then came back to win the 300s in 42.3, and then held off Gettysburg’s Noah Sanders to anchor the winning 4 x 400.
Sanders had another outstanding day, taking the 100 (11.1), 200 (22.6), and 400 (50.9). The Mt. St. Mary’s-bound senior will not run the 100 at the league meet.
Collin Smith won the high jump, long jump, and triple jump, and also placed second in the pole vault to score 16.25 points all by himself for the winning Warriors. In the throws, Hunter Williams won the shot put and the discus, while placing third in the javelin.
The YAIAA championship meet will be held next Wednesday and Thursday at New Oxford. This year, the top 16 individuals entered in each event will qualify for the meet. Hosting the meet is an exciting prospect for the Colonial coaching staff, and to even get to this point in the season is an accomplishment in itself.
“We are ecstatic to complete the season without getting any meets cancelled for Covid,” said Colonial boys’ coach Jason Warner. “And then to win some meets with essentially a very young group is great. It’s like coaching a team with two groups of freshmen. The ones who are in ninth grade now, and the ones that are in their first year of high school track. And our juniors were freshmen last time they competed. To see the growth that we saw has been really satisfying. It took some weeks for those kids to realize that we needed them to be the team leaders.”
New Oxford will next compete at YAIAAs, while the Warriors will be taking a large collection of athletes to Carlisle on Saturday for the Stan Morgan Invitational.
BOYS
Gettysburg 91.5,
New Oxford 49.5
3200 relay- 1.Gettysburg (Wilson, Day, Douds, Cole) 8:35.6; 110 hurdles- 1.Nate Clyde NO 15.2, 2.Cole Boudreau G 17.0, 3.Andrew Gastley G 17.2; 100- 1.Noah Sanders G 11.1, 2.Josh Little NO 11.3, 3.Trent Ramirez-Keller G 11.7; 1600- 1.Sam Douds G 4:49.1, 2.Lukas Raullerson NO 4:51.3, 3.Colin Arnold G 4:53.7; 400 relay- both teams DQ; 400- 1.Sanders G 50.9 2.Carson Heeney NO 54.7, 3.Joe Wagner G 56.8; 300 hurdles- 1.Clyde NO 42.3, 2.Boudreau G 44.2, 3.Jerry Dattolli NO 44.5; 800- 1.Drew Cole G 2:07.1, 2.Vance Hagarman NO 2:07.9, 3.Auden Day G 2:10.8; 200- 1.Sanders G 22.6, 2.Little NO 23.0, 3.Troy Dubbert NO 23.9; 3200- 1.Arnold G 10:52.0, 2.Raullerson NO 11:00.7, 3.Gavin Cole G 11:03.8; 1600 relay- 1.New Oxford (Heeney, Raullerson, Hagarman, Clyde) 3:39.9; High jump- 1.Collin Smith G 5-4; Long jump- 1.Smith G 17-11, 2.Anthony Withrow NO 16-5 ¾, 3.Justino Neikirk G 16-5 ½; Triple jump- 1.Smith G 39-5, 2.Chris Wagner G 36-1 ½, 3.Reece Cramer NO 36-1 ½; Pole vault- 1.Gabe Pecaitis G 10-0, 2.Smith G 9-6, 3.(t)Mitchell G 9-0, Murren NO 9-0; Shot put- 1.Hunter Williams G 38-6, 2.Elias Ernst NO 38-3, 3.Brittyn Eakins NO 35-11; Discus- 1.Williams G 127-4, 2.Eakins NO 105-10, 3.Max Gourley G 102-6; Javelin- 1.Gourley G 127-10, 2.J Rineman NO 122-4, 3.Williams G 121-7.
GIRLS
Gettysburg 82.5,
New Oxford 67.5
3200 relay- 1.Gettysburg (Reaver, Sainato, Scheungrab, McKinney) 13:53.8; 100 hurdles- 1.Maya Richwine NO 16.4, 2.Isabella Bankert NO 16.6, 3.Danielle Gebler G 17.8; 100- 1.Alivia Colgan G 13.1, 2.Timberly Linebaugh NO 13.7, 3.Alexis Mathias G 14.0; 1600- 1.Winter Oaster G 5:39.3, 2.Marrin Crist G 5:43.3, 3.Emma Kraus NO 6:03.0; 400 relay- 1.New Oxford (Linebaugh, Haugh, Billman, Richwine) 52.6; 400- 1.Anne Bair G 1:01.4, 2.Wrena Wentz NO 1:03.2, 3.Megan Hurst G 1:05.2; 300 hurdles- 1.Colgan G 48.2, 2.Richwine NO 50.1, 3.Bankert NO 50.7; 800- 1.Oaster G 2:40.0, 2.Jayla Crone NO 2:42.2, 3.Rachel McKinney G 2:44.6; 200- 1.Bair G 27.6, 2.Alison Harvey G 28.1, 3.Wentz NO 28.3; 3200- 1.Crist G 12:17.6, 2.Erin Deak NO 14:18.3, 3.Kate Wagner 15:56.7; 1600 relay- 1.Gettysburg (Hurst, Bair, Harvey, Colgan) 4:15.3; High jump- 1.Katie Wivell G 4-8, 2.RyLee Haugh NO 4-6, 3.Hope Null NO 4-6; Long jump- 1.Ella Billman NO 13-8 ¼, 2.Karli Bortner G 13-2 ¾, 3.Gebler G 13-1; Triple jump- 1.Billman NO 30-9 ¼, 2.Haugh NO 30-8 ½, 3.Paulina Garcia-Lua 29-3; Pole vault- 1.Alayna Myers NO 7-3, 2.Wivell G 7-0, 3.(t) Emily Flesch NO 7-0, Bortner G 7-0; Shot put- 1.London Mincey G 28-5, 2.Shaelyn Stabler NO 27-4, 3.C Noel NO 26-2; Discus- 1.Sam Shaffer G 104-3, 2.Noel NO 85-0, 3.Stabler NO 80-11; Javelin- 1.Stabler NO 104-10, 2.Shaffer G 104-3, 3.Allyson Weishaar G 85-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.