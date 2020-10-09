FIELD HOCKEY

Fairfield 5, York Tech 2

Alyssa Farace had a hat trick in the first half and added another goal for good measure in Friday’s triumph over the Spartans.

Farace hit the back of the cage three times in the opening quarter for the Knights, who also got a goal from Mary Martin. Farace added a final tally in the fourth period.

Fairfield 4 1 — 5

York Tech 0 2 — 2

Goals: F-Farace 4, Mary Martin; YT-Madison. Assists: F-Weikert, Nightingale. Additional stats not provided

Bermudian Springs 10, Delone 0

Maya Kemper, Gabrielle Kaltreider and Melanie Beall pumped in two goals apiece as the Eagles swarmed the Squirettes on Friday.

Keri Speelman recorded a goal and three assists for Berm (6-0) as well.

Bermudian Springs 5 5 — 10

Delone Catholic 0 0 — 0

Goals: BS-Maya Kemper 2, Gabrielle Kaltreider 2, Melanie Beall 2, Keri Speelman, Hailey Dermota, Eve Wilson, Lindsey Kutz, Bella DeVita. Assists: BS-Speelman 3, Beall, Kutz, Lillian Peters, Wilson. Shots: BS-26; DC-2. Corners: BS-20; DC-3.

Biglerville 0, Hanover 0

The Canners piled up huge advantages in shots on goal (23-5) and penalty corners (31-5) but couldn’t solve Hawkette keeper Reagan Wildasin on Friday. Wildasin came up with 23 saves to preserve a scoreless tie.

Biglerville 0 0 0 — 0

Hanover 0 0 0 — 0

Shots: B-23, H-3. Corners: B-31, H-5. Saves: B-Ivana Stanko 3, H-Reagan Wildasin 23

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Gettysburg 4, York Suburban 1

Alivia Colgan piped in a pair of goals and the Warriors piled up a 21-5 shot advantage in their rout of the Trojans on Thursday.

Lora Bertram had a goal and a pair of assists and Aurelia Santoyo flicked home another tally for Gettysburg (4-0), which has outscored its first four opponents by a 27-2 margin.

Goals: G-Lora Bertram, Alivia Colgan 2, Aurelia Santoyo; YS-Alivia Scott. Assists: G-Maddy Gaydon, Bertram 2. Shots: G-21, YS-5. Corners: G-4; YS-1. Saves: G-Jenna Brasee 2, Lydia Floreck 2; YS-Emma Poff 17

Gettysburg 9, Eastern York 0

Lora Bertram and Maddy Gaydon had matching hat tricks as the Warriors walloped the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Anna Crawford, Ali Harvey and Lily Winklemann also delivered goals, while Bertram and Alivia Colgan finished with two assists apiece.

Goals: G-Lora Bertram 3, Maddy Gaydon 3, Anna Crawford, Ali Harvey, Lily Winklemann. Assists: G-Autumn Oaster 2, Bertram 2, Alivia Colgan 2, Gaydon, Crawford, Laura Fortnum. Shots: EY-6; G-18. Corners: EY-1; G-3. Saves: EY-Reagan Young 6; G-Jenna Brasee 3, Lydia Floreck 3

Delone Catholic 4, Littlestown 1

Madison O’Brien struck for a pair of second-half goals and assisted on another as the Squirettes toppled the Bolts on Thursday.

Mary Dizor and Sarah Swingler also booted goals for Delone, while Leah Stevens tallied Littlestown’s goal.

Delone Catholic 1 3 — 4

Littlestown 0 1 — 1

Goals: DC-Mary Dizor, Madison O’Brien 2, Sarah Swingler; L-Leah Stevens. Assists: DC-O’Brien, Bailey Shehan. Shots: DC-15; L-4. Corners: DC-7, L-0. Saves: DC-Kallie Gilbart 3; L-Skylar Hahn 11

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3, Bermudian Springs 0

The Irish took a 25-6, 25-15, 25-13 match from the Eagles on Thursday evening.

Jewel Tallman had nine digs and eight assists and Aida Sponseller finished with five kills for Berm.

Central York 3, South Western 2

The Panthers nipped the Mustangs in five games on Thursday, winning 25-23, 25-19, 22-25, 20-25, 15-8.

Mustang Makayla Dyson handed out 45 assists while the duo of Emma Filipovits and Sarah Nicholl combine to slam down 46 kills. Filipovits also had 21 digs, two behind teammate Kirby Meyer.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

YAIAA Singles Tournament

South Western’s Sarah McComas placed third in the Class 3A tournament on Friday.

McComas dropped her semifinal match to eventual champion Lexi Lakatosh of Red Lion before rebounding to defeat top-seeded Rachel Haupt of Central York 6-3, 7-5

No. 1 seed Evelyn Whiteside of Eastern York rolled to the 2A title, dropping only three games in four total matches.

YAIAA Singles Tournament

Class 3A

Semifinals

Sophie Lanius (Red Lion) d. Rachel Haupt (Central York) 1-6, 6-4, 7-5; Lexi Lakatosh (Red Lion) d. Sarah McComas (South Western) 6-1, 6-0

Third Place

McComas (SW) d. Haupt (CY) 6-3, 7-5

Championship

Lakatosh (RL) d. Lanius (RL) 6-2, 6-3

Class 2A

Semifinals

Evelyn Whiteside (Eastern York) d. Alisa Steele (West York) 6-0, 6-1; Carina Roberts (York Catholic) d. Brianna Serruto (Kennard-Dale) 3-6, 6-0, 6-3

Third Place

Serruto (KD) d. Steele (WY) 6-2, 6-2

Championship

Whiteside (EY) d. Roberts (YC) 6-1, 6-1