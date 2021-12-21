Armed with chisels and hammers, the Knights set about chipping away at the bigger, physical Bolts on Tuesday evening.
And while the work was difficult and even tedious at times, the constant pressure applied over four quarters finally paid off for Fairfield, which snapped a three-game losing streak with a 47-39 win in the Thunderdome.
The deeper Knights took their first lead of the contest on a Maddie Neiderer 3-pointer to start the final stanza, and never looked back from there as they outscored their hosts 12-3 over the final eight minutes of play.
“I told the girls ‘it’s the fourth quarter, we’ve chipped away, it’s time to take the lead’ and they did,” said Fairfield head coach Andrew Ditty. “My girls play so hard. They never go slow and I love them for that.
“We wanted to push tempo on them. Littlestown is tough and very-well coached but in the end, you could see fatigue becoming the sixth man on the court.”
The Bolts (1-5), who dressed only eight players, battled their brains out but eventually lost the war of attrition. Miscues and empty trips on the offensive end of the floor marked a fourth quarter in which the only points they scored came on free throws.
“There are a lot of little things, whether you have depth or not, that we need to clean up,” said Bolt head coach Kelsey Wantz. “That’s been our problem the whole season, the little things. When you don’t score a field goal in the fourth quarter, it’s going to get you every time.”
Littlestown enjoyed a strong start to the game as it spread the wealth offensively, with four different players scoring in the initial eight minutes of action. Junior standout Celi Portillo hit a free throw with three ticks left to give the hosts a 13-8 lead ahead of the horn.
The margin grew to 15-8 after Hailey Shelley’s putback following an offensive rebound. Fairfield (2-3) trimmed the gap on a bucket by Breana Valentine and three-ball from Madison Cromwell before Shelley went coast-to-coast to make it 17-13.
Knight sharpshooters Neiderer and Valentine connected from deep in the second quarter but a pair of baskets in the paint by Chloe Shipley allowed Littlestown to take a 24-21 lead into the intermission.
Success in the paint is a break from the norm for Littlestown, which for years relied on exceptional guard play. This season, the Bolts are thin in the backcourt but blessed with superb rebounders such as Portillo and Shelley.
“Not many guards and a ton of posts,” said Wantz when assessing her roster. “We have some height and we’re not used to it, working with three posts instead of three guards and getting that movement down. From Day 1 we’ve said we have to win the boards, no reason we shouldn’t.”
The second half began well for the home team as Kylah Green, who has transitioned to more of a ball-handler than a pure post presence, cut down the lane for a bucket before feathering a short jumper moments later.
Undaunted, Fairfield’s shooters began to heat up. Valentine, who led all players with 18 points, swished a 3-pointer from the corner to trim the deficit to 28-24. She buried another longball on the ensuing trip down the court as momentum began to shift to the team in green.
“It feels like I should start shooting more,” joked Valentine, when asked what it’s like when her shots begin to fall. “And then if I’m not open, I look to find someone else to pass to. When we start scoring it really starts everybody up.”
Littlestown had plenty of fight left as Staub, who led her team with nine points, nailed a 3-pointer and Portillo grabbed a rebound before scoring on a putback to push the lead back to 35-27. The Knights closed the quarter on an 8-1 run, however, with Valentine scoring twice and Kayleigh Bollinger splashing a big triple.
Neiderer’s three gave the Knights a lead, and Braidan Wastler added another bomb to make it 40-36 with less than six minutes to play.
Fairfield attempted to slow the tempo once the advantage grew to 44-36, but both teams continued playing aggressively, trading trips to the free throw line. Neither club shot particularly well from the stripe as the Knights were 11-for-23 while the Bolts hit only seven of 19 attempts.
Down six with 31 seconds remaining, Littlestown never gave itself a chance off an inbounds play as the player receiving the pass stepped out of bounds.
“Understanding the game and coming down the stretch taking care of the ball and not having to rush,” said Wantz of what plagued her squad. “(Fairfield) played a good game and a solid fourth quarter, and we self-destructed.”
A pair of free throws by Neiderer with 18 seconds left set the final margin. She finished with 11 points, but her coach was most pleased with her defense as she helped hold Portillo to six points, five below her season average.
“(Portillo) is a tough girl, she’s strong and has a nice touch,” said Ditty. “Our first goal was to shut her down and Maddie Neiderer did a pretty nice job of that.”
Fairfield 8 13 14 12 – 47
Littlestown 13 11 12 3 – 39
Fairfield (47): Madison Cromwell 1 1-2 4, Kayleigh Bollinger 1 0-1 3, Emma Dennison 1 1-4 3, Breana Valentine 6 3-6 18, Braidan Wastler 2 0-0 5, Maddie Neiderer 2 4-8 11, Kira Weikert 1 0-0 3. Non-scorer: Emma Battern. Totals: 14 9-21 47
Littlestown (39): Becca Lanahan 0 1-2 1, Jenna Young 2 0-0 4, Kellee Staub 2 3-5 9, Celi Portillo 2 2-6 6, Emma Peart 1 0-0 2, Chloe Shipley 2 0-0 4, Kylah Green 3 0-3 6, Hailey Shelley 3 1-2 7. Totals: 15 7-19 39
