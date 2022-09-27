BOYS SOCCER
Players scramble for the ball during overtime of Tuesday’s YAIAA game between Delone Catholic and homestanding Fairfield. Ryan Murray (15, far left) scored on the play to give the Knights a 3-2 victory. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Following a season-opening victory over Antietam, Fairfield had dropped seven straight matches.

Junior Ryan Murray put a halt to that when he scored 10 minutes into overtime in the Knights’ 3-2 triumph over visiting Delone Catholic in a YAIAA-3 boys’ soccer contest Tuesday evening at Robert E. Finafrock Field.

