Following a season-opening victory over Antietam, Fairfield had dropped seven straight matches.
Junior Ryan Murray put a halt to that when he scored 10 minutes into overtime in the Knights’ 3-2 triumph over visiting Delone Catholic in a YAIAA-3 boys’ soccer contest Tuesday evening at Robert E. Finafrock Field.
Murray’s winner came off of a double assist from Jake Ogle and Ciaran Phelan at the 4:47 mark. Ogle made a long throw-in that Phelan tapped over to Murray, who finished through a scrum of players.
It was Fairfield’s second goal of the match that came following a long throw-in.
“We executed our long throws today, but that hasn’t always been the case for us this season,” Fairfield head coach Tim Smith said. “Sometimes we haven’t had good throws and sometimes we haven’t had guys in the right position to finish them, but tonight we had both.”
Of the Knights’ seven consecutive defeats, four came by one goal.
“Our defense has been pretty stout all season, as we expected it to be,” Smith said. “But our finishing hasn’t been nearly as good as we need it to be. We’ve given away way too many chances where we should’ve scored this season and we’ve had some bad luck, too.”
Fairfield (2-7, 1-6) had the better of the play over the first 25 minutes of the match with Victor Garazo (26:31) and Phelan (25:03) both coming up empty on their shots on goal as Squire senior backstop Liam Russell handled both tries.
The visitors broke on top when Michael Carter found the back of the net off an assist from Aidan Groves with 11:54 to play until the break, but that advantage didn’t last four minutes.
Phelan’s direct from just outside the box was headed for the top of the goal and Russell clipped it, but not enough to slow it down and the match was level, 1-1, with 7:57 to play in the half.
Fairfield had an opportunity to go to the break in front, but Russell denied Jake Ogle in the waning seconds of the half.
Delone (3-6-2, 1-5-1) had a chance to go ahead on Angello Salazar’s shot from 15 yards away, but Tyler Mumpower turned it aside just under three minutes into the second half.
Seven minutes later, Salazar sent a cross to Nolan Kruse and the sophomore powered it home to the top shelf for 20 yards out at the 30:13 mark.
Jonah Longenecker squared things at 2-2 when he headed home a long throw from Ogle with 21:12 left in regulation.
“We knew all about the long throw and that it’s a big weapon for them, but we kept kicking the ball out of bounds and giving them a chance to use it,” Delone head coach Austin Groves said. “We didn’t play well and we didn’t execute. We played as individuals, not as a team. They had an opportunity to win the game and they put it in the goal.”
Delone had two chances to net the go-ahead marker in regulation just 70 seconds apart, but Mumpower denied them both, the first on a diving save following a header try by Kruse with 12:28 left and then a routine stop of Aaron Ocampo’s try with 11:18 to play.
The visitors held an 8-6 edge in shots on goal and a 5-3 advantage in corners.
Delone returns to the pitch with a road contest at Bermudian Springs on Thursday at 5 p.m. The Knights are next in action when they host Littlestown on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Delone 1 1 0 — 2
Fairfield 1 1 1 — 3
Goals: DC-Michael Carter, Nolan Kruse; F-Ciaran Phelan, Jonah Longenecker, Ryan Murray. Assists: DC-Aidan Groves, Angello Salazar; F-Jake Ogle 2, Phelan. Shots: DC-8; F-6. Corners: DC-5; F-3. Saves: DC-Liam Russell (3); F-Tyler Mumpower (6).
