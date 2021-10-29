Eventually, the numbers game was too much to overcome.
While it was always the likely case for the undermanned Fairfield football team, the Knights were able to defy the odds and reach Friday’s season finale with a chance to reach the District 3 Class 1A championship game against Steelton-Highspire.
That chance came crashing down on Friday night as a bruised and battered Fairfield side, down to just 17 players at the final whistle, fell to Littlestown, 28-7.
“I kind of lost count there,” Fairfield coach Jason Thurston said of his team’s numbers. “We had an injury there early in the game and it seemed to really change the complexion of the game. We tried to really get their heads back into it, we just couldn’t quite get it there.”
The Knights (5-4 overall, 4-3 YAIAA-3) took the opening kickoff and marched right down the field into the Littlestown (3-6, 3-3 Y-3) red zone thanks to a pair of long runs by Peyton Stadler. But on the third play from scrimmage, Stadler fumbled the ball over the Thunderbolts.
Thankfully for the hosts, they were able to force a quick three-and-out and after a short punt, promptly marched down the field and into the end zone, capped by a 6-yard Cody Valentine touchdown run to make it 7-0 just over four minutes into the contest.
But credit the Bolts, who have now won three of their last four games. Head coach Mike Lippy’s team mounted an immediate response, dashing down the field on a 60-yard touchdown drive in just 4:41 to tie the game at 7-7 on a Xavier Benner quarterback keep.
Littlestown continued its momentum mid-way through the second quarter when it recovered a botched snap just outside the Fairfield red zone. Just three plays later, Nate Holt took a handoff up the middle from 10 yards out to make it 14-7 with 5:01 left in the first half.
The Bolts maintained that lead into the halftime break and received the second-half kick with a chance to keep the pedal down. That’s exactly what they did, too, as Holt took a handoff 59 yards to the end zone on the second play from scrimmage to make the score 21-7 less than a minute into the third quarter.
Holt, a senior, finished the game with 16 carries for 145 yards and the pair of scores.
Late in the third, the Knights made their final push.Valentine took a sweep around the right end 26 yards into Littlestown territory and after a personal foul against the Bolts, Fairfield had first down at the Littlestown 15-yard line.
The drive would ultimately sputter, however, and when Andrew Koons’ fourth-down reverse pass fell to the turf, the ball went back over to Littlestown.
Though the Knights were able to force a stop on the ensuing possession, sophomore Zyan Herr put the final nail in the coffin when he took a fake punt on fourth down 68 yards to pay dirt to make the score 28-7 in the dying moments of the third quarter.
“The play was for him to either punt it while rolling right or run it,” Lippy said of the play. “And he saw the opening and ran it, and what a heck of a run.”
The fourth quarter saw little action from either side as a depleted Fairfield team fought hard but ultimately had no response for a confident Littlestown team with multiple times the manpower.
Littlestown finishes the season next Friday against Hanover, while Fairfield ends its season at 5-4 and graduates a group of seniors that has led the young program to its most successful four-year run in history.
“Their work ethic, their mentality and the desire to be great sets the tone for this program going forward,” Thurston said of his seniors. “It gives an example for the younger kids to follow and our challenge heading into next season is building upon what these guys have done the last four years.”
Littlestown 7 7 14 0 — 28
Fairfield 7 0 0 0 — 7
1st quarter
F-Cody Valentine, 6 run (Jake Myers kick), 7:40
L-Xavier Benner, 1 run (Zyan Herr kick), :59
2nd quarter
L-Nate Holt, 10 run (Herr kick), 5:01
3rd quarter
L-Holt, 59 run (Herr kick), 11:02
L-Herr 68 run (Herr kick), 1:44
Team Statistics
L F
First Downs 10 8
Rushing 40-279 34-148
Passing 7-12-0 0-4-0
Passing yards 65 0
Totals Yards 344 148
Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-2
Penalties-Yards 5-55 1-5
Punting 4-34.0 4-37.5
Individual Statistics
Rushing: L-Colby Hahn 14-37, Xavier Benner 5-17, Nate Holt 16-145, Caden Rankin 2-6, Zyan Herr 3-74; F-Peyton Stadler 13-77, Cody Valentine 8-46, Dom Smitley 4-21, Jake Myers 6-1, Stephen Higgs 2-3. Kaiden Merson 1-0.
Passing: L-Benner 7-12-0-65; F-Myers 0-3-0-0, Andrew Koons 0-1-0-0.
Receiving: L-Caleb Unger 2-16, Hahn 1-1, Rankin 2-18, Holt 1-14, Nate Thomas 1-16.
