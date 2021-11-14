Franklin & Marshall College retrained possession of The Lincoln Football Trophy with a 42-14 decision over Gettysburg College in the final game of the regular season Saturday at Shadek Stadium.
Gettysburg (1-9, 1-8 CC) 0 7 0 7 - 14
Franklin & Marshall (5-5, 5-4 CC) 21 7 7 7 - 42
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Logan Edmond ’23: 174 Passing Yards, 2 TD
• Chris Vass ’22: 11 Carries, 32 Yards
• Max Schelling ’22: 2 Receptions, 63 Yards, TD
• Andrew Lusardi ’22: 62-Yard TD Reception
• Alex Raimondo ’22: 8 Tackles, 5.0 TFL, 2 QB Hurries
• Von Musgrove ’22: 10 Tackles
• Doug Cummings ’22: 7 Punts, 36.7 Average
F&M’s Top Performers
• Logan Clouse: 144 Passing Yards, 4 TD
• Keshon Farmer: 26 Carries, 136 Yards, TD
• Drew Benfatti: 6 Receptions, 106 Yards, 3 TD
• Kevonte Beard: 11 Tackles, 6.0 TFL, 2.0 Sacks, Forced Fumble
• Amare Conley: Interception
Game Summary
• First Quarter: The Diplomats struck first as Matt Scully ran the opening kickoff back 95 yards to the end zone. The hosts scored on each of their next two possessions with the second following a botched snap on a punt and leading to a 16-yard end zone run by Farmer for a 21-0 lead less than five minutes into the game. Gettysburg drove down to F&M’s 20-yard line late in the period before Conley picked off Edmond’s pass to end the threat.
• Second Quarter: The Diplomats opened the second quarter by converting a touchdown on fourth-and-long to jump ahead 28-0. A red zone drive by F&M was stopped cold as Raimondo and senior Mike Galaida racked up back-to-back tackles in the backfield and a 32-yard field goal try by Laurence Miller was wide right. The Bullets countered with their first scoring drive as Edmond threaded the needle with a pass to Lusardi and the senior tight end dashed to pay-dirt for a 62-yard touchdown with just over a minute to go before halftime.
• Third Quarter: The only score of the third quarter came after a 36-yard punt return by Dan DiBeneditto. One play later, Clouse found Benfatti for a 22-yard completion to push the lead to 35-7.
• Fourth Quarter: After a 51-yard punt by Jake Rodenberge put Gettysburg deep in its own territory, the Bullets mounted their longest drive of the game, covering 94 yards in eight plays. Edmond hit Schelling twice on the drive with the second completion going for a 55-yard touchdown. Cummings’ extra point put the score at 35-14 with 10:04 left. The Diplomats ate up nearly six minutes on the ensuing drive with Clouse throwing his fourth touchdown to Will Higson to set the final score.
By the Numbers
• F&M finished with a 384-254 edge in total offense. The Diplomats finished with 204 yards on the ground, while holding the Bullets to 80 rushing yards.
• Raimondo posted a career-high five tackles for a loss in the game and finished the season with the second-most tackles for a loss in program history, finishing just 0.5 of the record with 18 hits behind the line of scrimmage. The senior defensive lineman finished the regular season second in the Centennial Conference in tackles for a loss. Raimondo also finished his career second in program history with 36.5 tackles for a loss despite playing only three full seasons. He finished fifth at Gettysburg with 19 career sacks.
• Both of Lusardi’s touchdown catches went for major yardage this season. In addition to Saturday’s 62-yarder, the senior tight end hauled in an 87-yard scoring reception against Ursinus.
Where the Series Stands
Saturday’s meeting marked the 106th all-time between Gettysburg and F&M. The Diplomats retained their hold on The Lincoln Trophy, which was introduced into the series as a prize for the winner in 2014. The trophy is made of witness trees from the Battle of Gettysburg and is shaped in the form of a stove-pipe hat, reminiscent of the cap worn by President Lincoln when he gave the Gettysburg Address.
