GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Biglerville 54, Hanover 34
The Canners used an 18-6 third-quarter run to pull away from the visiting Hawkettes on Tuesday. Junior Brylee Rodgers keyed the surge by pouring in 13 points during the quarter.
Rodgers pumped in 30 points on the night, draining 11 field goals, including a trio of three-pointers, in addition to a 5-for-5 effort at the line.
Emily Woolson added six points and Kierney Weigle chipped in with five for the Canners (8-13).
Jaycie Miller’s 11 points paced Hanover (12-8), with Riley Stigler tossing in nine more.
Hanover 7 13 6 8 — 34
Biglerville 20 8 18 8 — 54
Hanover (34): Conover 2 0-0 4, Perez-Beltran 1 0-0 2, Miller 5 0-0 11, Garman 1 1-1 3, Stigler 2 3-4 9, Felton 0 1-2 1, Wildasin 2 0-2 4. Non-scorers: Smith, Maloney, Moorhead, Noel. Totals: 13 5-9 34
Biglerville (54): Rodgers 11 5-5 30, Miller 1 0-0 3, Woolson 1 3-6 6, Anglin 1 0-0 2, Roberts 2 0-0 4, Reckard 1 2-2 4, Weigle 2 0-0 5. Non-scorers: Alvarez, Brewer, Dunlap, Kline, Peterson. Totals: 19 10-13 54
3-pointers: H-Miller, Stigler 2; B-Rodgers 3, Miller, Woolson, Weigle
New Oxford 46,
Kennard-Dale 18
The Colonials allowed only six points in the second half of Monday’s win over the visiting Rams.
Ella Billman powered the Ox offense with 21 points, hitting seven shots from the floor and seven more at the foul line. Timberley Linebaugh added nine points, hitting a pair of three-pointers.
Kennard-Dale 8 4 2 4 — 18
New Oxford 14 7 12 13 — 46
Kennard-Dale (18): Carl 4 0-0 8, Vipperman 2 0-2 4, Morris 1 0-0 2, Price 2 0-1 4. Totals: 9 0-3 18
New Oxford (46): K. Linebaugh 1 0-0 2, Flesch 1 2-2 4, Ano 2 0-0 4, Billman 7 7-12 21, T. Linebaugh 3 1-2 9, Wampler 1 0-0 3, Noel 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Mylers, H. Linebaugh, K. Linebaugh, Stevens. Totals: 16 10-16 46
3-pointers: NO-T. Linebaugh 2, Wampler, Noel
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
New Oxford 54,
Spring Grove 44
Aden Strausbaugh ripped the Rockets for 27 points to lead the Colonials to a triumph on Tuesday. Strausbaugh had a dozen points in the opening half before going off for 11 in the third quarter alone.
Brennan Holmes posted eight points and Adam Pascoe added seven for the Ox (7-12).
Spring Grove 14 7 11 12 — 44
New Oxford 17 11 15 11 — 54
Spring Grove (44): Orewiler 2 0-0 5, Ball 2 0-0 4, Glass 6 2-2 16, McMaster 0 1-2 1, Myers 6 2-2 14, Zeigler 2 0-2 4. Totals: 18 5-8 44
New Oxford (54): D. Moore 1 0-0 2, Ahmetovic 1 0-0 2, Calvo-Perez 0 2-2 2, Eakins 0 2-2 2, Strausbaugh 10 5-8 27, Holmes 4 0-0 8, Rex 2 0-1 4, Pascoe 3 1-2 7, Hu. Crabbs 0 0-2 0. Non-scorers: J. Moore, Ho. Crabbs.
3-pointers: SG-Orewiler, Glass 2; NO-Strausbaugh 2
Fairfield 52, York Tech 50
The Knights squared their season record at 9-9 following Tuesday’s narrow win over the Spartans.
Eric Ball was at the front of a balanced offense with 18 points. Peyton Stadler netted 11 points and Griffin Tabler tallied nine as well.
Fairfield 8 13 13 18 — 52
York Tech 6 14 13 15 — 50
Fairfield (52): J. Myers 1 2-3 4, Koons 0 2-2 2, W. Myers 1 0-0 3, Ball 7 4-6 18, Valentine 2 0-2 5, Tabler 4 1-1 9, Stadler 4 3-4 11. Totals: 19 12-18 52
York Tech (50): Johnson 5 2-2 13, Gladney 1 0-0 3, Robinson 2 2-2 6, Torres 8 2-6 21, Rouse 0 2-2 2, Overton 2 0-0 5. Totals: 17 8-12 50
3-pointers: F-W. Myers, Valentine; YT-Johnson 3, Gladney, Torres 3, Overton
Delone Catholic 52,
Bermudian Springs 43
The Squires doubled up the Eagles in the opening half of Tuesday’s road win.
Camdyn Keller’s 13 points paced Delone (14-6), which saw Aidan Bealmear net nine points and Coltyn Keller and Gage Zimmerman toss in eight apiece.
The Eagles (7-13) were led by Tyson Carpenter with 10 points, followed by Ethan Beachy with nine and Dylan Hubbard with eight.
Delone Catholic 17 17 9 9 — 52
Bermudian Springs 8 9 14 12 — 43
Delone Catholic (52): Co. Keller 3 1-1 8, Wittmer 2 1-2 6, Rudolph 1 3-5 5, Ca. Keller 5 3-6 13, Zimmerman 1 6-10 8, Kopp 1 0-0 2. Bealmear 2 4-6 9, Crawford 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Hoffman, Dettinburn, Moore. Totals: 15 19-32 52
Bermudian Springs (43): Beachy 4 0-0 9, Erdman 1 0-0 2, Kline 2 0-0 4, Young 1 0-0 2, Hubbard 4 0-0 8, C. Mummert 2 2-2 6, Carpenter 2 5-10 10, Reinert 0 2-4 2. Totals: 16 9-16 43
3-pointers: DC-Co. Keller, Wittmer, Bealmear; BS-Beachy, Carpenter
Hanover 50, Biglerville 43
The Canners were outscored 34-23 in the second half of Tuesday’s setback against the host Hawks.
Eli Weigle recorded a team-best 15 points for the Canners (3-17), including nine in the final frame. Cam Tyson added seven points, Lukas Smelser and Christian Shaffer had six apiece, and Brady Salter added five.
Biglerville 10 10 5 18 — 43
Hanover 9 7 15 19 — 50
Biglerville (43): Weigle 5 4-4 15, Shaffer 3 0-0 6, Smelser 3 0-0 6, Salter 1 2-2 5, Tyson 2 1-2 7, Regentin 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Althoff, VanDyke. Totals: 16 7-8 43
Hanover (50): Karst 2 1-2 5, Lara 3 0-2 8, Huston 3 1-2 8, Feeser 1 2-2 4, Roberts 3 0-1 9, Estrada 1 0-0 2, Killinger 5 0-2 10, Noel 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 4-11 50
3-pointers: B-Weigle, Salter, Tyson 2; H-Lara 2, Huston, Roberts 3
