BASEBALL
Littlestown 11,
Bermudian Springs 8
The Bolts and Eagles entered the final inning tied at 8-8, but Bradin Peart delivered the go-ahead single with two down in the top of the seventh and Littlestown added two more to pull away for the victory.
Both Michael Henrie and Gabe Schue had two RBI for the Bolts, while Alex Forsythe got the win in relief of Andrew Olvera.
Dalton Reinert and Caleb Knisely each had two RBI for the hosts, with Carter Stuart being credited with the loss in relief of Reinert.
Littlestown 021 230 3 — 11 9 6
Bermudian Springs 310 013 0 — 8 13 2
Olvera, Forsythe (6); Reinert, Stuart (5). WP: Forsythe. LP: Stuart. SO-BB: L-Olvera 3-2, Forsythe 3-2; BS-Reinert 2-4, Stuart 1-2. 2B: L-Forsythe; BS-Stuart. 3B: L-Michael Henrie.
York Suburban 13, New Oxford 3
Josh Bethas slugged a two-run home run in the top of the third inning to tie the game at 3-3, but the Trojans pulled away with a seven-run bottom half of the third.
Ben Rohrbaugh came on in relief and got the win for York Suburban, while Ryan Heiss was credited with the loss for the Colonials.
New Oxford 012 00 — 3 5 1
York Suburban 307 3x — 13 10 0
Ryan Heiss, Aaron Wagaman (3); Richardson, Rohrbaugh (3), Weaver (5). WP: Rohrbaugh. LP: Heiss. SO-BB: NO-Heiss 0-4, Wagaman 2-3; YS-Richardson 1-2, Rohrbaugh 3-1, Weaver 1-1. 2B: YS-Butz, Henry, Richardson. HR: NO-Josh Bethas.
SOFTBALL
Delone Catholic 17, Biglerville 5
The Squirettes erupted for eight runs in the sixth inning to pull away from the host Canners in a windy YAIAA contest on Thursday.
Delone led just 9-5 after Biglerville (1-4) scored four times in the home half of the fifth. That all changed as the Squirettes (3-3) collected key hits and cashed in on defensive miscues in the sixth.
Leadoff batter Alma Partenza triggered the win with a 3-for-4 day that included two doubles and four runs scored. Cara Arigo swatted three hits and drove in four runs, while Meredith Wilson and Kat Keller stroked two hits each, with both doubling.
Charlotte King went 2-for-3 and Olivia Miller posted two RBI and two runs scored for the hosts.
Delone Catholic 322 208 — 17 13 2
Biglerville 000 140 — 5 6 4
WP: Amy Anderson. LP: Hope Strouth. SO-BB: Anderson 6-3, Strouth 2-10. 2B: DC-Alma Partenza 2, Meredith Wilson, Kat Keller, Cara Arigo
BOYS’ TENNIS
Biglerville 4, Littlestown 1
The Canners took two of three singles matches, with wins by Harrison Stewart and Colby Fulton, as well as each doubles match en route to the 4-1 victory. For the Bolts, Cyrus Marshall won the first singles match 6-2, 7-6 over Ian Himes after a 14-12 tiebreaker in the second set.
Singles: 1. Cyrus Marshall (L) d. Ian Himes 6-2, 7-6 (14-12); 2. Harrison Stewart (B) d. Nolan Westfall 6-2, 6-4; 3. Colby Fulton (B) d. Nathan Snyder 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Jesse Scott/Sam Hurda (B) d. Shawn Nelson/Trent Boritz 7-5, 6-3; 2. Zach Showers/Troy Schneider (B) d. Mason Adams/Derek Reed 8-0.
Bermudian Springs 4,
James Buchanan 1
The Eagles leveled the Rockets on Thursday, picking up a three-set victory at No. 2 doubles to cap the win.
Colby David and Myles Avery posted a 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 triumph for Berm at second doubles.
In singles play, Brett Laughman, Nate Edmondson and Gage Bjonnes all scored straight-set wins.
Singles: 1. Brett Laughman (BS) d. Garrett Hann 6-2, 6-1; 2. Nate Edmondson (BS) d. Dylan Swailes 6-1, 6-2; 3. Gage Bjonnes (BS) d. Elijah Poe 6-2, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Bryce Hissong/Trent Myers (JB) d. Parker Sanders/Hunter Madara 6-3, 6-4; 2. Colby David/Myles Avery (BS) d. Daniel Miller/Larry Singer 6-2, 4-6, 6-0
West York 5, Delone Catholic 0
Bulldogs Jaydon Vu outlasted Squire Andrew Gervasi by a 6-3, 5-7, 11-9 count at No. 2 singles to highlight West York’s win on Thursday.
Singles: 1. Matt Fuentes (WY) d. Ben Elsner 6-0, 6-0; 2. Jaydon Vu (WY) d. Andrew Gervasi 6-3, 5-7, 11-9; 3. Brendan Guy (WY) d. Isaac Sheerer 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Travis Conrad/Jackson Reiber (WY) d. Sebastian Fielding/Will Seymore 6-1, 6-4; 2. Justin Joseph/Randelle Agravante (WY) d. Evan Glass/Jon Frizzell 6-1, 6-2
