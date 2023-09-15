It might be premature to dub New Oxford’s running back tandem “Thunder and Lightning,” but the development of senior Jarret Bitzer and junior Calvin Nieves has balanced a Colonials’ offense that was already plenty lethal.

The duo combined for 134 rushing yards and Idriz Ahmetovic added 144 passing yards to lead Jason Warner’s club to a workman-like 30-7 defeat of Dover at the Ox Yard on Friday night.

