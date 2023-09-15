It might be premature to dub New Oxford’s running back tandem “Thunder and Lightning,” but the development of senior Jarret Bitzer and junior Calvin Nieves has balanced a Colonials’ offense that was already plenty lethal.
The duo combined for 134 rushing yards and Idriz Ahmetovic added 144 passing yards to lead Jason Warner’s club to a workman-like 30-7 defeat of Dover at the Ox Yard on Friday night.
Bitzer contributed a 35-yard gallop on a fourth-and-inches on the Colonials’ opening drive of the contest to set up Brady Miller’s 29-yard field goal. He later added a quarterback sack and a blocked punt to spur the Ox with his bludgeoning style.
“He’s a beast,” said Warner.
After a slow first half, the elusive Nieves added 61 rushing yards and finished with two touchdowns.
“We complement each other well,” said Bitzer. “We are versatile and so are our receivers. That makes us dangerous.”
After forcing a three-and-out, Nieves finished off a 55-yard foray with a six-yard scamper to push the lead to 10-0. That set the stage for Bitzer’s pivotal play. On a punt attempt, Bitzer stormed the fortress and blocked the abortive boot. The football was recovered at the Eagles’ 12.
“We worked on (blocking a punt) all week,” explained Bitzer. “We expected it to happen.”
The home team took a detour on a negative rush and a penalty but cashed in another six on a beautifully executed screen pass from the 21-yard line. Ahmetovic found Brennan Holmes in the left flat and Bitzer’s classmate followed a convoy of blockers to hallowed ground for a 16-0 edge at intermission.
The swarming New Oxford defense limited the Dover rushing attack to 34 yards on 23 carries and held highly touted receiver Thomas Smyser to three catches for 49 yards.
“Our scout team did a great job,” said Warner. “We do our best to account for the other team’s best player.”
On the initial drive of the third quarter, the Colonials (4-0) mounted an 86-yard incursion that Nieves punctuated with an eight-yard shimmy. The Eagles (2-2) finally found the end zone on a 42-yard pick six by Noah Wentz to get within 23-7.
Ahmetovic plowed in from a yard away to cap a fourth-frame foray of 74 yards and complete the scoring.
“We had some opportunities we didn’t convert,” said Warner. “We made some adjustments at halftime and were able to find an offensive rhythm. Credit our kids, we hunkered down in the second half. I think we wore them down a little bit.”
Holmes snared six aerials for 94 yards and a TD. Ahmetovic added 42 yards on three carries and contributed to two scores.
The Colonials travel to York Suburban for a Friday night clash.
NO-Brandy Miller 29 FG 6:47
NO-Clayton Nieves 6 run (Miller kick) 8:59
NO-Brennan Holmes 21 pass from Idriz Ahmetovic (kick failed) 7:05
NO-Nieves 8 run (Miller kick) 8:02
NO-Ahmetovic 1 run (Miller kick) 6:34
Penalties-yards 6-50 9-65
Rushing: D-Brayden Zirkle 3-21, Garon Quillen 7-13, Aric Campbell 8-2, Drew Jones 5-(-2); NO-Clayton Nieves 20-72, Jarret Bitzer 8-59, Idriz Ahmetovic 3-42, Alex Brown 4-4.
Passing: D-Campbell 12-25-133-2; NO-Ahmetovic 11-19-144-1, Luke Frey 1-1-1-0.
Receiving: D-Thomas Smyser 3-49, Noah Wentz 3-29, Phillip Ford 2-20, Zachery Townsend 1-12, Quillen 1-10, Zirkle 1-8; NO-Brennan Holmes 6-94, Tyler Arigo 4-26, Brayden Billman 1-8.
