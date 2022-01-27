Before the season began, the goal for Gettysburg College was to qualify for the Centennial Conference tournament.
Even after coming out on the losing end against Johns Hopkins University, 67-57, on Thursday night at Bream Gym, that’s still on the table for the Bullets.
Gettysburg (10-7, 6-5) sits in fourth place in the conference and the top five qualify for the postseason.
“I think the guys have done a good job this season,” Gettysburg head coach B.J. Dunne said. “We have a goal to improve everyday and I think we’ve done that.”
Senior Avery Close added, “We’ve been improving all season and we’ve got a young, hungry group that wants to improve and wants to win.”
Close is the only senior in the starting lineup and classmate Jack Rooney is the only other senior on the roster and he saw time off the bench against the Blue Jays.
Dunne started one junior (Elijah Williams), one sophomore (Ryan McKeon) and a freshmen backcourt of Carl Schaller and Collin Farrell. Off the bench were Jordan Stafford, Akim Joseph and Rassoul Abakar, all freshmen.
While the result was the same as the first meeting with Hopkins, a loss, this time it was much closer in margin. The Jays hammered the Bullets, 88-56, when they faced off in Baltimore on November 23.
“They were short-handed when we played them the first time. They didn’t have Avery or Carl and that’s their two-best players,” Hopkins head coach Josh Loeffler said. “They’re a young team that’s improved significantly since then. They’ve developed a lot and that’s what you like to see when you’ve got a young team.”
Hopkins (14-2, 10-1) started strong, grabbing a 9-3 lead just over three minutes into the contest, but the Bullets responded well and took a 14-13 edge when Close canned a triple at the 13:14 mark of the opening half.
Quality played by the visitors allowed them to open a six-point lead twice in the back half of the first half, but the Bullets were within 33-31 before Blue Jay guard Conner Delaney splashed a triple from deep out on the left wing right as the half expired to hike the Hopkins advantage to five.
The guest threatened to pull away after intermission, widening its advantage to double digits three times in the first ten minutes of the second half. But the Jays could quite put the nail in the coffin.
Gettysburg didn’t have any quit in it and when Close connected on a pair of charity tosses with 7:48 left, it was 51-47.
Gettysburg managed to hang around, but went dry on offense, scoring just two points over the next six minutes and trailed 60-49 before Farrell’s freebie with 1:46 left.
Close brought the Orange and Blue to within eight on a hoop with 53 seconds to play, but they would get no closer.
“Our guard play was very good tonight,” Loeffler said. “That and our rebounding is what won us the game.”
Carson James tossed in a game-high 24 points to go with six boards, while Delaney pitched in 16 for the Blue Jays. Sidney Thybulle corralled ten boards to help the visitors to a 44-30 edge on the glass.
Close was the high scorer for Gettysburg, as he tallied 23 points, while Schaller had a solid evening with 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Joseph played a productive eight minutes off the pine, tallying nine points.
Despite the loss, Gettysburg has gone 5-3 in its last eight games.
Gettysburg returns to action when it hosts Muhlenberg (6-11, 3-7) on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Bullets took down the Muhls, 63-48, this past Saturday. That’s the back half of a doubleheader that begins with a contest between the schools’ women’s teams that’s slated for a 1 p.m. start.
