The Bermudian Springs girls took one more step towards a YAIAA Division 3 track and field title as they stayed undefeated in dominating Littlestown on Tuesday afternoon, 110-37. The boys also beat the Bolts, 87-58, on a beautiful sun-drenched day at Berm.
The Lady Eagles were led once again by star performers Lily Carlson and Alison Watts. Carlson, who set a new Adams County mark in the pole vault last week of 12-feet, 3-inches, continued her dominance, winning the vault by clearing 12-0. Carlson also won the 100-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 15.5 seconds, and then also won the 300 hurdles in 54.2. The sophomore never stops moving during a dual meet.
“I’m always running from event to event at dual meets,” Carlson said. “I think we got our tougher division teams out of the way early, so that was good, but I am greatly looking forward to the postseason. I mostly just compete against myself, so I just try to do my best and let the place work out.”
Carlson has basically competed by herself in the pole vault all season, so she is used to that. Last year she won the District 3 title, jumping 11-0, then placed third at states with an 11-6, which matched the height of the state champion. The Eagles need to beat Hanover and Fairfield to claim the outright division title, and once that is done, the sky is the limit.
“I’d like to be able to clear 12-6, like at the bigger invites,” Carlson said. “There I’ll have bigger poles and get back to longer run-ups. I’m excited to get more speed on the longer run, so I can get more bend in the pole and go from there.”
Watts also had a productive day. The junior has had quite a career thus far, winning the state title in the triple jump in 2021, and placing fourth last year. She won both the long jump (15-9 ½) and triple jump (35-9) on Tuesday, and looks to be poised for another successful run in the championship season. But interestingly, Watts has become a force in the 200 meters as well. She won that event against Littlestown with a personal best time of 27.5. Carlson and Watts had 30 of the Eagles’ 110 points.
“I’ll just do whatever my coaches think will work out for the best in the big meets,” Watts said. “I do like the sprints. They make me more nervous than the jumps do, but they are fun. The Littlestown sprinters are so fast, so I was a little nervous about them. I’m really looking forward to our 4 x 100 team in the big meets. We have been improving all season, and I want to see how fast we can go. It was such an exciting race today. But my favorite event is still the triple jump.”
The Bolt sprinters did have a big day, despite Watts’ victory in the 200. First, they swept the 100-meter dash. Miranda King had a great start and held her lead through the finish, winning in 13.2. She was closely followed by Emmy Nunemaker and Bene Parker, who ran 13.4 and 13.5 respectively. Nunemaker and King followed Watts in the 200 in second and third.
Perhaps the most excting race of the day was the 4 x 100. Each team had a season-best time of 52.0, fastest in the Times Area. Littlestown was flawless on its handoffs, and stayed just ahead of Bermudian into the final straight. There, Nunemaker held off the Eagle challenge and crossed the line with a time of 51.9.
Other highlights for Bermudian included Vanessa Valtierra running a personal best in the 800, winning in 2:43.0. Sarah Keller jumped a season-best 4-5 to win the high jump. In the throws, Emily Keckler had a personal best throw of 92-6 to win the discus, while Shelby Tuckey won the shot put (31-7) and Emma Patton won the javelin (95-11).
In the boys’ meet, one got the feeling that it was Bermudian’s day when the Bolts had no entry in the 4 x 800. Littlestown won three of the next four events, but still trailed 22-18 after five.
The Herr brothers had big days for the Bolts. Dylan Herr dashed to a personal best time of 16.5 to take the 110-meter hurdles, then came back late in the meet to win the 300s as well (41.2), also his fastest ever. Zyan Herr won the 100 (11.2) and 200 (22.7) to continue his winning ways in the sprints. Both sprinters were also on the winning 4 x 100 (44.5) and 4 x 400 (3:37.3) teams. Both relay times are the Bolts’ fastest times of the year.
Dylan’s thrilling victory in the 300 hurdles pulled the Bolts to within six points at 39-33. Herr took the early lead in the race, then Bermudian’s Colton Kehr took over on the homestretch. Kehr still led going into the final hurdle, but Herr attacked the barrier to move ahead and win the race by seven-tenths of a second.
Littlestown could not keep the momentum going however, as the Eagles swept the next event, the 800. Cole Stuart led the red wave across the finish line in 2:17.0. Stuart had a busy day for the Eagles, placing second in the 1600 and 3200 as well. In both of the distance races, Stuart trailed Littlestown’s Peyton Small. Small, a state qualifier in cross country this past fall, ran a measured race in the 1600. Stuart was right on his tail for the first three laps, then Small pulled away easily going into the backstretch of the final lap to win in 4:50.1.
In the 3200, Small won by nearly 300 meters in 10:48.0. Small leads the area in the 3200 with a 10:00.8, and also in the 1600 with a 4:34.6. He has improved through the season, and is looking forward to some faster times in the bigger meets.
“Since I am racing at Millersville on Friday, today was just about getting the team points with a win,” Small said.
Bryce Harner ran 52.7 to win the 400 going away. He also was tops in the high jump (5-6). The Eagles completely dominated the jumps, scoring 27 points in the four jumping events.
The star of the meet for the Eagles however, was thrower Aaron Weigle. The powerful junior won the shot put and discus, as he has done most of his meets this year. His winning throw in the shot put was a modest 38-9, but in the discus he unleashed the best throw of his life, launching the plate 158-11. He leads the area in the discus by more than 30 feet.
“I knew that was a good throw, but I also know that there are some little things I could have done, and it could have been better,” Weigle said. “If I fix a few things, it will be further. I would like to get our school record (160-2) as soon as possible, but if I could get into the 170s before the season is over, that would be great for me. I know the guys I will be throwing against in the postseason, and I am looking forward to some great competition.”
Weigle has been the steadying force for Bermudian all year. His points in his two events are points that are a given for the team. His contribution is not lost on him.
“I always try to help the team as much as possible,” Weigle said. “I know that sometimes they do count on me, and I try my best to hold up to that.”
Bermudian’s boys have one loss in divisional meets, and it seems that the Eagles will finish second, having lost to York Tech earlier in the season. Bermudian’s teams will next go against Hanover next Tuesday, before ending the regular season against Fairfield on Thursday. Littlestown has wrapped up its regular season, finishing at 2-4 with the boys and 0-6 with the girls in YAIAA-3.
Bermudian Springs boys 87,
Littlestown 58
3200 relay- 1.Bermudian (Durbin, Sunday, Fowler, Philllips) 13:39.6; 110 hurdles- 1.Dylan Herr L 16.5, 2.Colton Kehr BS 17.2, 3.Jack Gautsch BS 18.3; 100- 1.Zyan Herr L 11.2, 2.Bryson Lookingbill L 11.4, 3.Kehr BS 12.1; 1600- 1.Peyton Small L 4:50.1, 2.Cole Stuart BS 5:03.0, 3.Lucas Campagna BS 5:08.0; 400 relay- 1.Littlestown (Lookingbill, Z Herr, D Herr, Clabaugh) 44.5; 400- 1.Bryce Harner BS 52.7, 2.Brody Bittle L 57.0, 3.Colwyn Carrolus BS 57.1; 300 hurdles- 1.D Herr L 41.2, 2.Kehr BS 41.9, 3.Morgan Adams L 50.4; 800- 1.Stuart BS 2:17.0, 2.Campagna BS 2:18.0, 3.Matthew Ayers BS 2:21.5; 200- 1.Z Herr L 22.7, 2.Lookingbill L 23.5, 3.Harner BS 23.6; 3200- 1.Small L 10:48.0, 2.Stuart BS 11:34.7, 3.Rylan Weiant BS 11:35.0; 1600 relay- 1.Littlestown (D Herr, Bittle, Z Herr, Lookingbill) 3:37.3; High jump- 1.Harner BS 5-6, 2.Jayden Rutt BS 5-4; Long jump- 1.Gautsch BS 17-7, 2.Liam Zepp BS 17-1 ½, 3.James Mullins BS 16-11 ¼; Triple jump- 1.Gautsch BS 38-6 ¾, 2.Zander Spillan L 34-8 ½, 3.Dominyc Speelman BS 33-7 ¾; Pole vault- 1.Carrolus BS 11-0; Shot put- 1.Aaron Weigle BS 38-9, 2.Mauricio Alvarez BS 37-5, 3.Wyatt Stonesifer L 37-5; Discus- 1.Weigle BS 158-11, 2.Alvarez BS 118-2, 3.Stonesifer L 118-2; Javelin- 1.Alvarez BS 124-11, 2.Stonesifer L 123-7, 3.Ethan Young BS 116-2.
Bermudian Springs girls 110,
Littlestown 37
3200 relay- 1.Bermudian Springs (Valtierra, Lowry, Beall, Elliott) 13:30.9; 100 hurdles- 1.Lily Carlson BS 15.5, 2.Aliza Staub BS 16.7, 3.Breelyn Snyder BS 19.6; 100- 1.Miranda King L 13.2, 2.Emmy Nunemaker L 13.4, 3.Brooke Martin/Bene Parker (t) L 13.5; 1600- 1.Layna Lowry BS 6:51.0, 2.Livia Lighty BS 6:59.0; 400 relay- 1.Littlestown (Parker, King, Martin, Nunemaker) 51.9; 400- 1.Abi Riedel L 1:04.1, 2.Emma Guiher BS 1:06.9, 3.Melanie Beall BS 1:14.3; 300 hurdles- 1.Carlson BS 54.2, 2.Staub BS 58.6, 3.Breelyn Snyder BS 1:01.3; 800- 1.Vanessa Valtierra BS 2:43.0, 2.Lighty BS 2:46.4, 3.Riedel L 2:59.8; 200- 1.Alison Watts BS 27.5, 2.Nunemaker L 28.6, 3.King L 29.0; 3200- 1.Lowry BS 16:16.0, 2.Keller BS 16:20.0; 1600 relay- 1.Littlestown (names not listed) 4:30.0; High jump- 1.Sarah Keller BS 4-5, 2.Chloe Stuart BS 4-4, 3.Isabella MacCall L 4-4; Long jump- 1.Watts BS 15-9 ½, 2.Emma Patton BS 14-11, 3.Martin L 14-1 ½; Triple jump- 1.Watts BS 35-9, 2.Martin L 29-8, 3.Madi Dillon L 29-7 ½; Pole vault- 1.Carlson BS 12-0, 2.Lily Chubb BS 6-6; Shot put- 1.Shelby Tuckey BS 31-7, 2.Elaine Cook BS 29-4, 3.Tayler Bechtel BS 25-4; Discus- 1.Emily Keckler BS 92-6, 2.Cook BS 87-4, 3.Mackenzie Feeser L 77-10; Javelin- 1.Patton BS 95-11, 2.Stuart BS 86-6, 3.Victoria Kile L 81-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.