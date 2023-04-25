WEIGLE
Buy Now

Bermudian Springs’ Aaron Weigle unleashes a throw during the discus event in Tuesday’s YAIAA meet against Littlestown. Weigle won with a distance of 158-11, setting a new personal best, which is also the top throw in the Times Area this season. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

The Bermudian Springs girls took one more step towards a YAIAA Division 3 track and field title as they stayed undefeated in dominating Littlestown on Tuesday afternoon, 110-37. The boys also beat the Bolts, 87-58, on a beautiful sun-drenched day at Berm.

The Lady Eagles were led once again by star performers Lily Carlson and Alison Watts. Carlson, who set a new Adams County mark in the pole vault last week of 12-feet, 3-inches, continued her dominance, winning the vault by clearing 12-0. Carlson also won the 100-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 15.5 seconds, and then also won the 300 hurdles in 54.2. The sophomore never stops moving during a dual meet.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.