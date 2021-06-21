Kaelyn Long’s senior season at Bucknell University was a wild ride full of twists and turns, so it was only fitting that she received an incredible piece of news while on a train.
Long was returning from a New York city visit last week when her field hockey coach, Jeremy Cook, texted her requesting a FaceTime call. She texted back explaining that she couldn’t exactly do that while on a train full of people, so she took a phone call instead.
And what a call it was.
Cook informed Long that she had just been named a National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division I All-American, becoming only the second player in Bucknell history and first in 20 years to do so. She was selected as a defender on the third team.
“I was not expecting that at all, I think I was silent at one point,” said Long. “I was in awe. I really wanted to get off that train to give my parents a call and let it all sink in. It was kind of surreal.”
With a week to process the magnitude of becoming a Division I All-American, Long cherishes the honor but still slides it behind what her team accomplished in the most challenging of seasons.
“I’m so proud to have ended my senior season at Bucknell the way it ended with the work that I’ve done, but it’s a team sport,” said Long, a New Oxford High School graduate. “The things we did as a team are what I’m most proud of. I am proud of the individual accolades but winning the Patriot League championship is something I’ll never, ever forget. Those are my best friends and it all stems from that day and that moment. That’s something we’ve been waiting the past four years to do and that’s where my heart is. Deep down this is a team sport and we accomplished something no other (Bucknell) team accomplished.”
Competing for a league title seemed an unreachable goal as the team waded through the uncertainties caused by the pandemic. Simply getting to play became an incredible challenge, and no guarantees were given that the Bison would have a season. Even after learning that the Patriot League would hold a modified spring season for field hockey, obstacles appeared at every turn.
“The first week back we were shut down and everything was virtual because our numbers were high,” said Long. “There was a lot going on in the spring and there were times when you couldn’t do anything. I missed our first game because my roommate was being quarantined and we had at least six or seven girls miss two weeks during the season.”
When they finally did get to play, the Bison stumbled out of the gate, falling to 0-3. As a team captain Long realized added responsibilities now fell on her shoulders.
“It’s a lot easier to lead when everything is all sunshine and rainbows,” she said. “I had to look at what I could do differently, and we had a lot of conversations about that 0-3 start. We talked about what we wanted Bucknell field hockey to look like.”
And what Bucknell eventually looked like was a champion.
The Bison reeled off victories and put themselves in position to capture the program’s first-ever Patriot League crown. As she had done so many times before in her scholastic career at New Oxford and again on the collegiate level, Long delivered when it mattered most. Her overtime blast off a penalty corner against Boston University found the back of the cage, giving Bucknell a 2-1 victory and coveted league championship.
The thrilling win sent Bucknell to the NCAA Championships, where it outlasted Virginia Commonwealth in double overtime, 2-1. Although their season would come to a close in the quarterfinals following a 2-0 loss to No. 2 Michigan, Long and her teammates made their mark in Bison history.
“For four years it was all I wanted,” she said of the Patriot League crown. “We had to go through a lot to do it which makes it so much more satisfying.”
Long came to Bucknell as a high school standout, having scored a school-record 76 goals at New Oxford, including 33 in one season. She also experienced a great deal of success on the club level, but quickly learned that everyone on the Bison roster had a robust resume.
She was moved from forward to defense as a freshman and proceeded to start seven games that season. Long settled into her role as a left back as a sophomore with 13 starts, and got the nod in all 18 games as a junior. Her drive on the field was matched by her determination in the classroom. An Early Childhood Education major, Long poured herself into her studies, including her senior season when she was student teaching from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, then hustling back to campus to make team practices from 5-7 p.m.
“I was basically having a full-time job and not getting paid for it and also being a Division I athlete,” she joked. “The 6 a.m. wakeups every day were not easy but I’m competitive with myself and I attribute my success on the field to what I do in the classroom. I’m also a big believer in being involved in extracurriculars so I was in Bible study, on the school newspaper, involved in tutoring. There’s more than the athletic experience.”
Her diligence has paid off as she was twice named Academic All-Patriot League and twice to the NFHCA Division I National Academic Squad. With 47 starts in 64 games and 25 career points, Long was also a two-time member of the All-Patriot League Team and the Patriot League Tournament MVP.
Interestingly, Long, who graduated from Bucknell in the spring, has played her last game for the Bison but not for the final time on the Division I level. The NCAA granted athletes and extra year of athletic eligibility, prompting Long to play a final season with a new team at Ohio University.
“Bucknell is adamant about getting you out in four years so I’ll be playing for a brand-new team and will feel like a freshman again,” said Long, who will be pursuing her Master’s degree in Reading Education. “It’s a new team and culture, but I’ll always be a Bison.”
She added that following her playing career she plans to stay involved in field hockey at some level in a coaching capacity, giving back to the sport that has given her so much.
She also plans to give her younger brother, Brayden, a bit of good-natured ribbing. Brayden was a record-setting quarterback at New Oxford who now plays at Slippery Rock University. The friendly sibling rivalry is alive and well according to Kaelyn, who now owns bragging rights.
“We’re competitive in everything but we keep it fun,” she said. “He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever met and he motivates me to get out there and do the work, and I hope I do the same for him. But I have been wearing my Patriot League championship gear and I told him that to one-up me he’ll have to have two All-Americans at Slippery Rock. We keep it fun and push each other in cool ways.”
