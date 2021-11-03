Junior Jack Carroll scored the game-winning goal in the 93rd minute as fifth-seed Gettysburg College defeated fourth-seed Swarthmore College 2-1 in overtime Tuesday night in the first round of the Centennial Conference men’s soccer playoffs at Clothier Field.
Gettysburg (12-4) 0 1 1 — 2
Swarthmore (11-4-2) 0 1 0 — 1
Top Performers – Gettysburg
- Mike Carracino ’23 – Goal
- Jack Carroll ’23 — Goal
- Aidan Muller ’25 – Assist
- Colton Ward ’25 — Assist
- Kevin Muhic ’24 – 4 Saves
Top Performers – Swarthmore
- Bless Tumushabe – Goal
- Leo Hecht – Assist
How It Happened…
• First Half: Muhic made his first save of the game nine minutes into the opening half and again in the 30th minute to keep the Garnet off the scoreboard. It was a slow start on the offensive end for both squads as Swarthmore held the slight 4-3 edge in shots at halftime. The Gettysburg defenders took all three shots, with Ward taking a pair and Brandon Raudenbush adding one.
• Second Half: Swarthmore fired four shots, with Muhic turning aside one in the 72nd minute, but the Garnet struck about a minute later. Leo Hecht sent a cross to Bless Tumushabe, who headed the ball into the lower right corner to put the Garnet ahead 1-0. After falling to Swarthmore earlier in the season, Gettysburg was going to battle back, and they did three minutes later. The Bullets only shot on goal in the second half went right into the back of the net. Ward threw in a long ball in front of the goal with Muller heading the ball towards Carracino, who tapped the ball in for his first career tally to tie the game at 1-1. Muhic came up with another huge stop in the 83rd minute to keep it deadlocked at 1-1, and the two teams headed into overtime.
• Overtime: It only took 3:26 into overtime for the Bullets to come away victorious. Sophomore Gaoussou Coulibaly took the corner kick that sailed to Carroll, and his shot hit the crossbar. He rebounded his own shot and punched it into the back of the net to collect his third game-winner of the season to move Gettysburg into the conference semifinals.
Centennial Conference
Playoffs
• The Bullets now move on to the Centennial Conference semifinals and will face top-seed and 25th-ranked Johns Hopkins University at 4 p.m. Friday. The winner of that game will advance to Sunday’s conference championship match to play the winner of the other semifinal between third-seed Franklin & Marshall College and second-seed Washington College. Franklin & Marshall will play at Washington on Friday, with the championship game played at Johns Hopkins on Sunday. The Centennial Conference champion receives an automatic bid in the NCAA Division III Championship tournament.
By the Numbers
• Swarthmore held the 11-6 edge in shots, while Gettysburg held the 5-2 advantage in corner kicks.
• The Orange and Blue are ranked fifth in both the NCAA Division III Region V Regional, while the Garnet is ranked fourth.
• Muhic is tied for sixth in single-season history with most wins by a goalkeeper (12).
• Carroll is second on the team in points with 16 (seven goals, two assists).
• Ward dished his second consecutive assist.
• Muller has tallied at least one point in three straight games.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg regains the lead in the all-time series with a 17-16-1 record. The last four meetings between Gettysburg and Swarthmore have been decided by one goal or less.
Next Up
Gettysburg travels to Johns Hopkins on Friday for a 4 p.m. match.
