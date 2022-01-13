The Great American Outdoor Show returns to the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Feb. 5-13.
The show, presented by the National Rifle Association, fills a 650,000 square foot exhibit space with nearly 1,100 exhibitors in nine halls, including shooting sports manufacturers, boat and RV dealers, hunting and fishing retailers, more than 400 outfitters and boat captains from across the globe and more. It is part of the world’s biggest consumer outdoor show.
Familiar to show-goers from previous years will be archery skills for prizes in the 3D Bowhunter Challenge, world-class fishing lessons from pro anglers at the 5,000-gallon Hawg Tank, 200 hunting and fishing seminars, and celebrities and outdoor personalities. The high-flying, big-splashing Dock Dogs will be there as will the Eddie Eagle Kids Zone.
For information about the show, including ticket sales, guest appearances and special events, visit www.greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.
BUCKS FROM EXELON
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) says grant money is available through the Exelon Generation Company, to address habitat improvement and sediment reduction projects in York and Lancaster counties.
The grants are provided by Exelon as part of its 2014 water quality certification from the state Department of Environmental Protection to operate the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, an electric generation facility located along the Susquehanna River in Peach Bottom Township, York County, and Fulton and Dunmore townships, Lancaster County.
As part of the agreement, Exelon will mitigate impacts to aquatic resources by providing $100,000 per year to the PFBC for as long as the Peach Bottom facility remains in operation.
For more information about applying for the grants, contact Tyler Neimond, Chief, PFBC Division of Habitat Management, by calling (814) 359-5185 or by sending an email to: tneimond@pa.gov.
TABULATING TURKEYS
To add to its chronicles and database of wild turkey health, the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) is asking Pennsylvanians to report the location of any turkey flocks they see between now and March 15. Information is being collected online at www.pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/TurkeyBroodSurvey.
Visitors to that webpage will be asked to provide the date of the sighting, the location, and the type of land (public, private or unknown) where birds are seen, among other things.
PGC crews will assess sites for the potential to trap turkeys. Turkeys will not be moved; they’ll simply be leg banded and released on site.
Like the last two winters, the PGC will put leg bands on male turkeys statewide. Hunters who harvest one of those turkeys, or people who find one dead, are asked to report the band number by either calling the toll-free number or emailing the email address on the band.
“That gives us information on annual survival rates and annual spring harvest rates for our population model,” said Mary Jo Casalena, the Game Commission’s turkey biologist.
BULLET POINTS
• The Adams County Chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, in the large room at the Lake Heritage Community Center. Items on the agenda include an update on the purchase of Knouse Foods property, Rivers Conservation Camp, and upcoming events like the Heidlersburg Fishing Show (Feb. 26-27), Latimore Fishing Derby (May 7), and Southcentral Outdoors for Youth (June 4).
• Prospective bald eagle parents continued to put finishing touches to their nest near Codorus State Park. The PGC live-streaming eagle camera on the nest can be found at Hdontap.com. Near Hays in Pittsburgh, a camera is operational, courtesy of the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, at www.aswp.org. Eggs typically appear in mid-February.
• Tree and shrub seedlings, offered by the PGC’s Howard Nursery are available online. Three conifer species are available this year, including northern white cedar, and white and Norway spruce. Hardwood species include black locust, Washington hawthorn, northern red, pin, and sawtooth oak. Shrubs include graystem and silky dogwood, northern bayberry, and ninebark. To place an order call Howard Nursery at 814-355-4434, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., or by FAX at 814-355-8094. The order form is available at www.pgc.pa.gov. There is a link under Quick Clicks.
• Sorry, Eagles fans. The perennial, nearly foolproof winning formula of “man over beast” for predicting Super Bowl winners does not include the Birds, Bengals, Cardinals, or Rams this season. More details after the two final teams are determined.
TWEET OF THE WEEK
“I discovered a new reporting phenomenon while knocking on doors for a story: The #Ring Doorbell Interview. Kind of creepy.” — Frank Kummer
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
