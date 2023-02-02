WRESTLING
Kennard-Dale 43, Delone Catholic 21
The Rams collected bonus points in seven bouts on Thursday to dispatch the Squires in YAIAA action.
For Delone, Austin Gregg came up with a pin in 5:51 at 145 and Colby Noel planted Jaedyn Caughman in 1:03 at 127. Isaac Roth (172) added a 6-2 decision at 172 as well.
133-Alex (KD) md. Jackson Arigo, 12-1; 139-Neff (KD) p. Devin Reese, :51; 145-Austin Gregg (DC) p. Markel, 5:51; 152-Short (KD) fft; 160-Schmit (KD) p. Levi Hohenstein, 2:45; 172-Isaac Roth (DC) d. Cessna, 6-2; 189-Mason Ridinger (DC) fft; 215-Matheny (KD) fft; 285-Hawkins (KD) d. Seth Hilfiger, 4-1; 107-no contest; 114-Cook (KD) fft; 121-McNamee (KD) p. John Paul Groves, 5:10; 127-Colby Noel (DC) p. Caughman, 1:03
York Suburban 36, New Oxford 30
The Colonials concluded their regular season on Wednesday with a narrow loss to the Trojans in YAIAA crossover action.
New Oxford (10-7) received a decision by Kye Beccio at 285 and a first-period pin by Tristan Camacho at 107 to remain in contention with two bouts remaining before Justin Adams won by fall for the Trojans at 114 to seal the victory.
Trent Uhler had a 15-second pin for the Ox in the night’s final bout and Derek Price posted a 5-2 decision at 152. Wylan Hess and Lane Johnson also won by forfeit at 126 and 160, respectively.
126-Wylan Hess (NO) fft; 132-T. Adams (YS) p. Jerry Dattoli, 3:25; 139-G. Gentzyel (YS) p. Riley Miller, 3:24; 145-B. Gentzyel (YS) p. Clayton Miller, :49; 152-Derek Price (NO) d. Wilt, 5-2; 160-Lane Johnson (NO) fft; 172-Shue (YS) d. Chance Lawyer, 10-5; 189-Jones (YS) p. Austin Speros, 1:55; 215-Haywood (YS) d. Antwon Bell, 6-1; 285-Kye Beccio (NO) d. Hopwood, 3-0; 107-Tristan Camacho (NO) p. R. Price-Ierley, 1:58; 114-J. Adams (YS) p. Owen Custer, :34; 121-Trent Uhler (NO) p. H. Price-Ierley, :15
York Tech 72, Fairfield 6
Jonathan Anders pinned Pearce Alleyne in 54 seconds at 285 to account for Fairfield’s match points against York Tech on Wednesday. The Spartans won the other three contested bouts by fall.
107-Lehr (YT) fft; 114-Leiphart (YT) p. Megan Brown, :59; 121-Wentz (YT) fft; 127-Buer (YT) fft; 133-Cohen (YT) fft; 139-Creisher (YT) p. Nathan Davis, 1:02; 145-Stevens (YT) fft; 152-Burton (YT) fft; 160-Guzman (YT) fft; 172-Kwasnjuk (YT) fft; 189-Glover (YT) fft; 215-Markel (YT) p. Lincoln Kearchner, 4:27; 285-Jonathan Anders (F) p. Alleyne, :54
District 3 Team Championships
Class 3A
Top 4 qualify for
PIAA Championships
At Central Dauphin
First Round
Central Dauphin 54, Carlisle 9
Spring Grove 52, Elizabethtown 16
Quarterfinals
Central Dauphin 52, Spring Grove 15
At ELCO
First Round
Chambersburg 37, Lower Dauphin 24
Conestoga Valley 31, ELCO 24
Quarterfinals
Chambersburg 47, Conestoga Valley 19
At Wilson
First Round
Central York 40, Hempfield 24
Wilson 59, Manheim Central 12
Quarterfinals
Wilson 39, Central York 22
At Cumberland Valley
First Round
Boiling Springs 30, Gettysburg 28
Cumberland Valley 51, Red Land 18
Quarterfinals
Cumberland Valley 38, Boiling Spr. 28
Thursday
At Spring Grove
Championship Semifinals
Central Dauphin 38, Chambersburg 19
Cumberland Valley 39, Wilson 28
Consolation First Round
Boiling Springs 46, Central York 14
Spring Grove 34, Conestoga Valley 32
Consolation Semifinals
Chambersburg 33, Boiling Springs 31
Wilson 36, Spring Grove 25
Saturday
At Cumberland Valley
Third-place
5. Chambersburg (16-3) vs. 2. Wilson (15-2), 1
Championship
1. Central Dauphin (14-0) vs. 3. Cumberland Valley (21-2), 1
Class 2A
Top 3 qualify for
PIAA Championships
First Round
Biglerville 43, Bermudian Springs 29
Eastern York 50, Hamburg 22
Trinity 40, Tulpehocken 33
Upper Dauphin 45, Newport 30
Quarterfinals
At Berks Catholic
Berks Catholic 58, Biglerville 9
Bishop McDevitt 52, Eastern York 18
Semifinals
Berks Catholic 37, Bishop McDevitt 25
Consolation Quarterfinals
Biglerville 51, Eastern York 20
At West Perry
West Perry 52, Trinity 21
Upper Dauphin 30, No. Lebanon 29
Quarterfinals
West Perry 71, Upper Dauphin 6
Consolation Quarterfinals
Northern Lebanon 39, Trinity 31
Saturday
At Cumberland Valley
Consolation Semifinals, 10:30
3. Northern Lebanon (14-4) vs. 4. Bishop McDevitt (12-3),
8. Biglerville (15-8) vs. 6. Upper Dauphin (19-6)
Third Place
No. Lebanon/Bishop McDevitt winner vs. Biglerville/Upper Dauphin winner, 3
Championship
1. Berks Catholic (19-0) vs. 2. West Perry (15-1), 3
