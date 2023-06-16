With high school sports year in the rearview mirror, and two months until the 2023-24 campaign kicks off, we at the Times are in a unique part of our schedule.
Instead of having any number of sports going on on a daily basis, we’re pretty much locked in on baseball and that means the South Penn League and American Legion action.
The SPL is 60 percent through its season calendar-wise with every team having played between half and two-thirds of its games, and there are some very competitiveness shaping up.
The top four teams are separated by 3.5 games, then the teams in 4th through 10th place are separated by just 2.5 games. So, a hot or cold stretch can make a real difference where a team ends up come playoff time.
“I’m really happy with the state of the league at this point,” league commissioner and Cashtown head coach Eric Ketterman said. “There seems to be some parity amongst all of the teams and the current standings show that. There’s no undefeated team in the league and if you look at the game scores, most final results indicate a competitive game.”
While pleased with the standing of the league right now, Ketterman sees room for improvement, too.
“I think there’s always ways to improve your product. More specifically, we are always looking to add more teams to the league and to raise the competition level amongst all of those teams,” he said. “Obviously, the average player age in our league has been trending lower over the past decade, so catering to the younger group of athletes in our league will only help us attract better ball players and raise the level of competition.”
Ketterman continued, “We also try to grow our fan base and public following by attempting to promote ourselves on social media to attract young fans, as well as young players and families.”
Ketterman’s Cashtown outfit is the defending league champion and has won five of the last six SPL titles, but it’s been a struggle for the Pirates so far in 2023.
They began by winning their first three games, then dropped their next four, won four of five and then stopped a four-game skid with a 5-1 win over Shippensburg on Thursday.
“I would say that we’re doing the best that we can amidst a ton of adversity,” Ketterman said. “Our once robust and overflowing roster in March has been cut down drastically with injuries and last-minute de-commitments from key players moving on to other interests and new job opportunities. With that ‘perfect storm’ hitting our roster, the remaining guys are getting after it as best they can.”
2022 playoff hero Austin Kunkel has led the team’s pitching staff with a 1.45 ERA and 32 strikeouts over 29 innings of work.
Veteran outfielder Chris Schachle is swinging the bat as well as he has in a while, leading the team with a .581 batting average and 17 RBI in just nine games. He’s also parked a pair of long balls, while hitting a trio of two-baggers, as well.
Chase King checks in at .360 with nine RBI and Kunkel, who never really got to bat much in years past, is hitting .357 in seven games. Zach Koons is also hitting .357, while picking up three doubles and five RBI.
Hagerstown, which won the regular season in 2020 and 2022, is leading the pack yet again and trying to capture the top seed for the third time in its four years in the league.
The Braves had been undefeated through their first 13 games before Ship knocked them off Tuesday, but they got back to their winning ways by downing North Carroll on Thursday.
The Braves have outscored their opponents this season by a combined margin of 166-25.
Mason-Dixon, which posted a 26-29 record during its first two seasons in the league, has been playing some really good baseball this season and sits second in the league at 12-3. Third baseman Eric Deitz is the top stick in the Rebels’ lineup, hitting at a .543 clip with three triples and seven RBI.
On the pitching side, Erich Kelch (1.52 ERA, 32 SO in 23 inn) and Andrew Davis (1.56 ERA, 22 SO in 18 inn) lead the way.
Perennial semifinalist Littlestown is sitting in the third spot and is trying to advance to the league championship series for the first time since 2010.
The Dodgers are 5-5 since beginning the year 9-1.
“I think that our team is playing very well,” Littlestown manager Justin Keith said. “We’ve been winning most games that we should, and we’ve shown that we have the ability to contend with anyone.”
He continued, “We have high standards for ourselves and we’re a little behind where we think we should be, but that goes back to consistency. We think we have a great chance with the players that we have, now we have to show it.”
Keith is part of a quartet of arms that has combined to throw 90 percent of the team’s innings.
Justin Gladhill (0.78 ERA, 48 SO in 44.2 inn), Calvin Benevento (0.88 ERA, 22 SO in 40 inn) and Trent Copenhaver (3.00 ERA in 25.2 inn) are the other hurlers doing most of the mound work.
Hitting-wise, Sam Wertz (.375, 7 RBI), Copenhaver (.368, 8 RBI, 10 SB), Keith (.346, 5 RBI, 5 SB), Jake Saylor (.298, 10 RBI) and Zak Nedzel (.310, 8 RBI) lead the way. This is Nedzel’s first time playing in the league since 2019, when he played for North Carroll.
Occupying fourth place, but just 1.5 games out of second, is Biglerville. The Black Sox have earned five wins in their past six games and face Littlestown today with a chance to move into a tie for third place.
Rubber-armed submariner Tanner Byers is coming off of a four-hit shutout against Hanover on Thursday and is 7-0 with 0.46 ERA on the campaign. He’s worked 45 1/3 innings.
Following closely behind is youngster Branson Diller, a 15-year-old righty who has handled 39 innings while posting a 1.97 ERA with 45 punchouts.
Austin Black (.481), Chase Long (.442, 10 RBI, 9 SB), Logan Brewer (.412), Dylan Johnson (.388, 1 HR, 10 RBI) and the Sox’s venerable backstop Pat Armor (.340, 10 RBI) are the best sticks so far.
“I think that our team is playing well,” Biglerville manager Travis Byers said. “We’ve had some games that I feel we left get away from us, but I’m happy with our play.”
He continued, “Our pitching is young, but throws strikes and gives us a chance in every game. If we put it all together, I feel we can make a good run and go deep in the playoffs.”
Shippensburg, which went 6-24 last season, has a number of new players this season and has already eclipsed that win total as they’ve piled up 10 victories so far. The Stars’ five-game winning streak was snapped by Cashtown on Thursday.
Pitcher Austin Kopp threw a three-hit shutout against previously unbeaten Hagerstown on Tuesday for a 2-0 victory. Kopp punched out seven Braves.
Hanover is holding down the seventh spot with a 7-9 mark. They Raiders have followed up their four-game winning streak with a two-game slide.
Frederick (6-9) currently holds down the eighth and final playoff spot, though the Flying Dogs have dropped five of their last seven.
Desmond Grimes is the Dogs’ top hurler, posting a 2.07 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 27 innings of work.
Dougie Simms (.333) and Curt Moore (.319, 8 RBI) led the way with the lumber.
Just 1/2 game back in ninth is a very youthful New Oxford squad.The Twins halted a three-game tailspin with a 3-2 win over Hanover on Tuesday.
Derek Huff (0.00 ERA, 30 SO in 25.1 inn) has a no-hitter against Frederick on June 1 to his credit. Jordan Arnold (2.71 ERA in 20.2 inn) has also done a nice job.
Offensively, Cody Valentine (.407, 5 SB), Hunter Gillin (.359, 9 RBI) and E.J. Lowry (.333) lead the Twins’ offense.
Brushtown (3-15) and North Carroll (2-17) are at the bottom of the league, though they both have some quality players. Ethan Slusser (2.06 ERA, 34 SO in 34 inn) has done well at the top of the rotation for the Bulldogs and Trent Giraffa (.353) and Brady Dettinburn (.333) have both swung good bats for them.
Joey Bodmer (3.64 ERA, 18 SO in 17 inn) has led the Panthers’ staff, while Chris Zito (.302) and Dan Ditman (.286) are their top hitters.
In legion ball, the York-Adams league is down to just six teams, with three of them — Gettysburg, New Oxford and Hanover — from the Times Area. None of the teams are above .500 to this point with under two weeks to go in the regular season, which is just 12 games long.
Biglerville is a member of the nine-team Franklin County League, where the regular season ends in three weeks following a 16-game schedule. Post 262 was 1-3 entering Friday’s play,
