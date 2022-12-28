After an epic run that included the program’s first-ever YAIAA Tournament championship, Bermudian Springs girls’ basketball coach Todd Askins knew there would be some challenges heading into the 2022-23 season.
The graduation of not one, or two, but three 1,000-point scorers would be a massive loss for any coach, Askins included. Opportunity, however, existed for a slew of younger players to step into bigger roles after the graduations of Hannah Chenault, Bailey Oehmig and Lillian Peters.
The record may not be completely indicative of it – the Bermudian girls have played one of the toughest schedules in the area to date – but Askins has been pleased with what he’s seen so far from his young club.
That statement includes Wednesday’s clash with Eastern York in the finals of the Wrightsville Rotary Holiday Tournament. Already lacking the type of depth he enjoyed last season, the Eagles entered the contest with the Golden Knights down another player after Ella Benzel suffered a season-ending knee injury in Tuesday’s victory over Spring Grove.
With just eight varsity players in uniform Wednesday, the Bermudian girls had to adjust to their style of play as a result. That includes less pressure defense all over the court, a staple that helped the Eagles to a state playoff berth a season ago.
Taking on an Eastern York team that still is salty after dropping back-to-back contests that ended their promising campaign a season ago, the Eagles competed. Trailing by just two points at the break, the Eagles, however, had trouble scoring in the third period which allowed the hosts to build up a big enough lead that couldn’t be overcome.
Despite a furious rally over the final six minutes, the Eagles couldn’t erase a 20-point deficit as they fell to Eastern York by a 57-48 margin.
“We’re short-handed,” said Askins, who was named the PIAA Class 4A Coach of the Year a season ago. “We only have six players on the bench so we can’t afford to get into foul trouble early.”
Even without playing their typical up-tempo defense, the Eagles hung around. Trailing by 17-12 after one quarter, Bermudian cut the deficit to just two points (24-22) by the intermission.
Victoria Bross scored eight of her 11 points in the second quarter as the Eagles long-range sniper bagged a pair of 3-pointers in the stanza.
The third period, however, was a different story as shots that were going down in the first half were instead drawing iron or glass. Bermudian managed just three points until Lucy Peters (11 points) finished off the stanza with a three-point play that cut Eastern’s lead to 47-30.
The Golden Knights (6-1) lead grew to 52-32 before the Eagles mounted a spirited comeback. Bermudian’s girls displayed determination over the final six minutes as they seemingly won every loose ball and grabbed every contested rebound.
Eliminating a 20-point deficit is very difficult at any point in the contest. Doing so in the fourth quarter is nearly impossible, although the Eagles drew to within single-digits in the final minute.
“Really, really stagnant in the that third quarter,” Askins said. “And I don’t want that to be the case. And they (Eastern) kind of pressured the ball more and it’s not that we can’t handle it, it was that we just weren’t ready for it and in that moment we didn’t handle it very well.”
The loss dropped Bermudian to 4-5 overall. Askins, however, pointed out the competition as a big factor in his team’s record so far.
“The good thing about the program is that we’ve been competitive for the last four, five years,” he said. “And we’ve played Eastern York several times and we’ve been competitive in every single game. If we’re competitive, I’m happy.
“We just finished up the hardest part of our schedule. I feel that we have one of the toughest schedules, pre-January 1st, of any team. We’ve played Northern (8-1, No. 5 in Class 5A power rankings), York Catholic (5-0, No. 3 in 3A), Lancaster Catholic (7-0, No. 1 in 3A) and Eastern York (5-1, No. 1 in 4A). So, we’ve had it really hard so far this season, but hopefully we can regroup and come back in the new year and have some success.”
Amelia Peters led the Eagles with 13 points while Lillian Carlson finished with 10 points Wednesday. Both Amelia Peters and Lucy Peters were named the all-tournament team, joining Eastern’s Arianna Seitz (17 points Wednesday) and Kendall Felix (game-high 18 points). Seitz, who scored 34 points in Tuesday’s win over Shippensburg, was named the tournament’s MVP.
Bermudian Springs 12 12 6 18 – 48
Eastern York 17 9 21 10 – 57
Bermudian Springs (48): Hannah Metzger 1 0-0 3, Lillian Carlson 3 3-8 10, Amelia Peters 5 0-0 13, Lucy Peters 4 3-3 11, Victoria Bross 4 0-0 11. Non-scorers: Devita. Totals: 17 6-11 48.
Eastern York (57): Alaina Neal 4 1-2 11, Emerson Seitz 1 0-0 3, Arianna Seitz 7 2-5 17, Molly Townsley 4 0-0 8, Kendall Felix 9 0-0 18. Non-scorers: Wolf, Shank, J. Neal. Totals: 23 3-7 57.
3-pointers: BS-A Peters 3, Bross 2, Carlson, Metzger; EY-A. Neal 2, E. Seitz, A. Seitz.
