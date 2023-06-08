When Littlestown loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh, trailing by three runs, Mason-Dixon manager Bryan Knouse had a decision to make.

Knouse opted to stay with his starting pitcher, Andrew Davis, and the burly southpaw made Knouse’s faith payoff by striking out the next two Dodger hitters to preserve a 5-2 win for the Rebels in South Penn League action Thursday night at Memorial Field.

