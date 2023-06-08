When Littlestown loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh, trailing by three runs, Mason-Dixon manager Bryan Knouse had a decision to make.
Knouse opted to stay with his starting pitcher, Andrew Davis, and the burly southpaw made Knouse’s faith payoff by striking out the next two Dodger hitters to preserve a 5-2 win for the Rebels in South Penn League action Thursday night at Memorial Field.
“We had some guys getting loose and they were ready to come in the game. I thought long and hard about pulling him,” Knouse said. “But Andrew has been our guy for the last few years and if we were going to lose, it was going to be with him on the mound.”
Littlestown (13-4) was able to load the bases on walks drawn by Trent Copenhaver and Jamie Naill, and a single by Brandon Naill.
Davis buckled down and fanned Justin Keith before freezing Tim Hopson for a called strike three to end it.
For the night, Davis allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with eight strikeouts and four walks. He threw strikes on 78 of his 118 offerings.
“It’s always fun to play against these guys,” Knouse said. “The games are usually very competitive and we’ve become pretty good friends with them.”
Littlestown player-manager Keith said of the rivalry, “Most games with them are very close and competitive. They’ve got some good pitching and Davis was really good tonight.”
The game entered the top of the seventh knotted at 2-2 before the visitors struck for the deciding runs. Dan Burns reached on an error to begin the rally, then following a strikeout, Eddie Meredith worked a walk.
Eric Deitz’s single plated them both and a fielding miscue allowed Deitz to motor all the way around to third. He came home on Jake Hall’s sac fly to increase the Rebels’ advantage to 5-2.
Things were scoreless into the fourth when Hall led off with a solo homer to center on a 3-0 pitch.
“There are certain guys in our lineup that always have the green light,” Knouse said. “Jake is one of them and he got his pitch and didn’t miss it.”
Littlestown was able to level things in the bottom of the fifth when it scratched a run across without getting a hit in the frame.
Jacob Crawmer reached base on an error to start the rally and moved up to second on a wild pitch. Another Rebel error on a ball hit by Jamie Naill allowed Crawmer to come home with the tying tally.
Mason-Dixon (11-3) went back in front in the top of the sixth when Todd Calhoun poked a single to left that scored Hall, who had singled with two down and moved to second when Brady Knouse worked a free pass.
A Zak Nedzel double to right-center with two away in the bottom of the sixth evened things again as Jake Saylor, who had doubled one batter prior, came around to score.
“We battled all game and things finally started to fall later on,” Keith said. “We just didn’t get the big hit at the end of the game.”
Copenhaver was tough in defeat for the hosts as he went all seven innings and allowed five runs (two earned) on six hits with three strikeouts and three walks. He threw strikes on 62 of 111 pitches.
Littlestown returns to action with a doubleheader at Shippensburg (7-8) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Mason-Dixon 000 101 3 — 5 6 2
Littlestown 000 011 0 — 2 4 4
Andrew Davis and Dan Burns; Trent Copenhaver and Jake Saylor. WP-Davis. LP-Copenhaver. SO-BB: Davis 8-4; Copenhaver 3-3. 2B: L-Saylor, Zak Nedzel. HR: MD-Jake Hall.
