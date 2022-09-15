This year’s managed archery deer hunt at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area has been canceled after four deer were found dead of suspected epizootic hemorrhagic disease or bluetongue virus.
EHD and bluetongue are transmitted through nibbles of biting midges. The deer usually succumb in five to 10 days.
This is the season for finding carcasses, as hunters head to the woods.
It is quite likely that Pennsylvania’s first case of EHD and bluetongue showed up in Adams County in 1996.
That the Commonwealth’s first Chronic Wasting Disease case was discovered here in 2012 isn’t the county’s only dubious deer discovery.
In the fall of 1996, 30 deer carcasses were discovered over a period of five weeks in a small pocket five miles west of Gettysburg when bowhunter Jack Cramer was scouting for the archery season.
He found 15 deer that dropped dead not far from his home. A neighbor noticed a dead buck and they went looking. “Then we started looking for them and finding more … by smelling them,” Cramer said back then. “They laid down on trails, like they were walking and just fell over.”
The first one he found was a week before the last of September.
No one was sure then why deer of all types had died.
Game Commission Wildlife Conservation Officer at the time, Larry Haynes, ruled out poaching and poisoning. There were no bullet wounds or slugs found when carcasses were inspected with metal detectors.
One particular buck stood out in Cramer’s mind then. “We had watched him, a six-point and saw him coming out in the field to feed,” he said. “He seemed fine. Not more than two weeks later a neighbor said they found a dead one and it was that buck.”
The leading suspect was the “Blue Tongue” virus that was already common in whitetail herds in West Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey.
After being bitten, the animal may initially get a fever and depression. The head and neck swell and there is respiratory distress, state Game Commission Wildlife Management Director Cal Dubrock said then. The deer may show lameness or loss of appetite. The tongue can appear blue and there may be ulcers on the tongue and inside the mouth. Another clue are hooves that become soft or cracked.
The virus runs its course in late summer and early fall. It was thought then that the first frost generally eliminates it.
When the carcasses were discovered in 1996, PGC was trying to get a specimen for testing, but the carcasses were not fresh enough to isolate the virus or another culprit.
Samples from the dead deer found at Middle Creek were sent to a federal wildlife disease laboratory for testing.
EHD is not infectious to humans, deer displaying severe symptoms of EHD are usually not suitable for consumption because of the rapid deterioration of their meat and secondary bacterial infection.
At Middle Creek no decision has been made on muzzleloader and archery hunts in December.
PFBC LOOKING AT
NEW STOCKING RULES
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s (PFBC) next step in gathering input as it forms regulations aimed at aquatic invasive species prevention, fish health, and stocking fish in Commonwealth waters, is a Fisheries and Hatcheries Committee meeting at 1 p.m. on September 28 at 1 p.m., at PFBC headquarters on Elmerton Avenue in Harrisburg.
The commission has received significant written comments on the proposal, which is intended to address current conservation challenges, improve fisheries management and fish health, prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species, and simplify the code.
Richard Lewis, Chair of the Fisheries and Hatcheries Committee, clarified that the upcoming meeting is intended to be informational in nature and that no votes are scheduled to occur.
“The committee meeting will start with an open public comment period, followed by presentations from staff and discussion among commissioners,” said Lewis. “We especially welcome continued input on the proposal to combine two chapters of the Pennsylvania Code (58 Pa. Code § 71 and § 73) into a single chapter (58 Pa. Code § 71a).”
As President of the PFBC board of commissioners, I can say that we are dedicated to getting this right, and doing so will take more time than we expected. The commission is listening! Given the magnitude of public interest and the need to further refine the proposal, no action is planned on this topic at the next quarterly Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for October 24-25..
The 90-day, formal public comment period for the proposal ends tomorrow, but the PFBC will accept comments from interested parties beyond that date. To view the proposal as it stands at the moment, and to submit public comment online, visit the PFBC website (Fishandboat.com).
