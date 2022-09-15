This year’s managed archery deer hunt at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area has been canceled after four deer were found dead of suspected epizootic hemorrhagic disease or bluetongue virus.

EHD and bluetongue are transmitted through nibbles of biting midges. The deer usually succumb in five to 10 days.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.