In the A Final of the 200 IM at the Franklin & Marshall Invitational on Friday, Gettysburg College’s top finisher was Mia Yancey, who took fourth overall and set a new Gettysburg women’s swimming program record with a time of 2:08.63. The previous record holder was All-American Liz Janelle, who set a record of 2:09.14 in the 2001-02 season.Yancey’s record-breaking time was also a season-best by over two seconds.
• Morgan Krepp, was second with a time of 2:08.81, another season-best swim. Mia Morreale was eighth, clocking in at 2:09.62. She also notched a season-best, by a little under a second.
• In the A Final of the 50 freestyle, Ava Collin touched sixth at 24.46, notching a new season-best by six hundredths of a second. Natalie Wisniewski took seventh with a time of 24.65.
• Valerie Lawton finished third in the B Final and 11th overall, with a time of 24.73. Lawton’s time would have outpaced one swimmer in the A Final. Bramley Hawkins was fifth in the B Final and 13th overall, at 24.88.
• In the C Final, Olivia Evans placed sixth (22nd overall) with a time of 25.03. Her swim would have outpaced two swimmers in the C Final.
• Emma Anderson placed seventh in the A Final of the 500 freestyle, clocking in at 5:16.68.
• In the 500 freestyle, Maggie Sedlak went 5:16.21 to claim third place in the B Final and 11th overall. She dropped three seconds from her preliminary round time, and her time would have beat two swimmers in the A Final. Sedlak’s time was also a season-best. Lauren Manning was right behind, placing fourth in the B Final and 12th overall with a time of 5:17.06. Her time would have outpaced one swimmer in the A Final.
• Lindsay Blake was third in the C Final of the 500 freestyle, and 19th overall, touching the wall at 5:17.87. Her swim would have beat one swimmer in the A Final and three swimmers in the B Final. Blake also notched a season-best time by over five seconds.
• The 200 Free Relay A-Team of Wisniewski, Evans, Lawton, and Regan Tait placed fourth, with a time of 1:37.93, while the B-Team, of Morreale, Krepp, Olivia Pyott and Annabel Gorman finished 11th at 1:42.48.
• The 400 Medley Relay A-Team of Wisniewski, Hawkins, Pyott, and Collin touched at 3:55.46, placing second. The B-Team Blake, Gorman, Maya Lily Knoller and Lawton took seventh, finishing with a time of 4:00.36.
Gettysburg will return to action Saturday for the second day of the Franklin & Marshall Invitational. The preliminary round will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the finals will begin at 6 p.m.
MEN’S SWIMMING: In the A Final of the 500 freestyle, Luke McKenna placed sixth with a time of 4:49.19 in the Franklin & Marshall Invitational on Friday.
• Conor Vienneau went 4:51.73 to earn sixth in the B Final and 14th overall, and John Verosko swam a 4:54.11 to place seventh, and 15th overall. Harry Nelson swam a 4:54.69 for eighth place and 16th overall. Vienneau’s time would have beat one swimmer in the A Final.
• Charter Sasseville finished sixth in the C Final and 22nd overall, with a time of 4:56.77. He marked a season-best by almost three seconds.
• In the A Final of the 200 IM, Charlie Cross swam to a sixth-place finish with a time of 1:57.75.
• In the C Final, Luca Tolino placed seventh and 23rd overall at 2:00.05, notching a season-best. His time would have beat two swimmers in the B Final.
• The 200 Free Relay A-Team of Max McAlister, Jack Murphy, Zac Evans and Cort Hobelmann placed ninth, with a time of 1:26.61. The B-Team of Tolino, Guenter Kryszon, Joe Curry and Lorenzo Zullo was 14th at 1:29.38.
• The 400 Medley Relay B-Team of Murphy, Hunter Sundlun, Trey Mitchell and Vienneau touched 12th, at 3:34.55.
