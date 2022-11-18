In the A Final of the 200 IM at the Franklin & Marshall Invitational on Friday, Gettysburg College’s top finisher was Mia Yancey, who took fourth overall and set a new Gettysburg women’s swimming program record with a time of 2:08.63. The previous record holder was All-American Liz Janelle, who set a record of 2:09.14 in the 2001-02 season.Yancey’s record-breaking time was also a season-best by over two seconds.

• Morgan Krepp, was second with a time of 2:08.81, another season-best swim. Mia Morreale was eighth, clocking in at 2:09.62. She also notched a season-best, by a little under a second.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.