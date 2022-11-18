VALENTINE
Fairfield’s Breana Valentine brings the ball up the court during a game against Biglerville last season. Valentine is one of the Times Area’s leading returning scorers after averaging 14.7 points per game as a sophomore. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

The 2021-22 Times Area girls’ basketball season is on the shortlist for the best year the area has ever seen. Given all of the graduation that local teams will have to overcome, expecting a duplication this season is not realistic, but we’ll be here to chronicle what promises to be another memorable season.

Practice begins today, with contests slated to start on Friday, Dec. 2.

