The 2021-22 Times Area girls’ basketball season is on the shortlist for the best year the area has ever seen. Given all of the graduation that local teams will have to overcome, expecting a duplication this season is not realistic, but we’ll be here to chronicle what promises to be another memorable season.
Practice begins today, with contests slated to start on Friday, Dec. 2.
Here’s a look at the girls’ basketball teams from around the area:
New Oxford
Senior Ella Billman (16.4 ppg) posted 43 percent of the Colonials’ points a season ago and helped head coach Mike Englar’s bunch to a 10-13 record and a District 3 playoff appearance.
An 8-3 stretch during the middle of the season really helped the team’s cause to get into the district tournament.
Additional returnees include senior Timberley Linebaugh (8 ppg) and juniors Kelbie Linebaugh (3.9 ppg), Kylie Wampler (3.4 ppg) and Sydney Flesch (2.6 ppg).
Delone Catholic
The Squirettes rolled up a 28-2 record, losing to eventual PIAA Class 4A runner-up Lansdale Catholic, 40-36, in the state quarterfinals.
When the buzzer sounded that night eight months ago, the scholastic careers of all five of head coach Gerry Eckenrode’s starters were over.
Because the team so frequently blew out their opponents, Eckenrode was able to give his reserves significant playing time. It wasn’t unusual for the starters to play the first and third quarters and the reserves to play the second and fourth quarters.
Juniors Kaitlyn Schwarz (4.8 ppg) and Brielle Baughman (3.9 ppg) played in all 30 games, while classmate Ella Hughes (1.1 ppg) played in 28. Sophomore Megan Jacoby (2.4 ppg) saw action in 17 games.
Bermudian Springs
The Eagles had the best season in school history, setting a program record for wins in a season (24), winning a state playoff game for the first time ever and being the first Adams County school to win the YAIAA Tournament since Delone did it in 2001.
Fifth-year head coach Todd Askins has the task of trying to replace three players who scored 1,000-plus points in their respective careers in Bailey Oehmig, Hannah Chenault and Lillian Peters. No Times Area school has ever had more than two players from the same class hit 1,000 points for their career.
Senior Amelia Peters (2.7 ppg) is a returning starter and while sophomore Tori Bross (5.9 ppg) was a part-time starter, while sophomore Lucy Peters (2.7 ppg) showed flashes in limited playing time.
Biglerville
Off a 9-13 campaign that came up short of a district playoff berth, the Canners bring back the area’s leading scorer from a year ago in senior Brylee Rodgers, who averaged 19.7 ppg. Rodgers scored 20 points or more in 10 games, topping 30 points five times.
Senior Emily Woolson (10.4 ppg) also returns, along with sophomores Claire Roberts (3.5 ppg), Kierney Weigle (2.9 ppg) and Ava Peterson (2.2 ppg).
Rodgers and Woolson combined to score 66 percent of the team’s points.
Littlestown
The Thunderbolts are coming off of a 4-18 season, but do return their leading scorer in senior Celi Portillo (13 ppg). Portillo hit double figures 15 times, topping 20 points in five games.
Senior Hannah Cherry (2.8 ppg) and junior Hailey Shelley (2.7 ppg) also return for the Blue & Gold.
Gettysburg
The Warriors posted a 24-6 record with a Class 5A district title and an appearance in the state quarterfinals in 2021-22.
Head coach Jeff Bair has his work cut out for him after the top six minute earners all graduated in the spring.
The returnees who saw the most action last season are senior Emma Raville and junior Jade Barrick.
Fairfield
The Knights return dynamic junior Breana Valentine (14.7 ppg) from a team that was 8-14. Valentine is a versatile scorer, capable of scoring inside or outside.
The team was in position to qualify for the postseason before going 1-6 in its last seven games.
Contact Tom Sixeas at tsixeas@gettysburgtimes.com
Local players
playing in college:
Anne Bair, Gettysburg: freshman at Manhattan University
Giana Hoddinott, Delone Catholic: freshman at Mt. St. Mary’s University
Camryn Felix, Gettysburg: freshman Bloomsburg University
Abby Jacoby, Delone Catholic: freshman Loch Haven University
Brooke Lawyer, Delone Catholic: sophomore at Loch Haven University
Skyler West, Bermudian Springs: junior at Kutztown University
Bradi Zumbrum, Delone Catholic: senior at York College
Daelyn Stabler, New Oxford: senior at Lebanon Valley College
Riley Vingsen, Delone Catholic: junior at University of the Sciences
Morgan Adams, New Oxford: junior at Messiah University
Maggie Hughes, Delone Catholic: freshman at Catholic University
Maddie Neiderer, Fairfield: freshman at Marywood University
Bailey Oehmig, Bermudian Springs: freshman at Penn State Harrisburg
Hannah Chenault, Bermudian Springs: freshman at Chatham University
Taylor Richardson, Gettysburg: junior at DelVal University
Meagan Smith, Littlestown: senior at Penn State Mont Alto
Kirsten Dell, New Oxford: senior at Penn State Mont Alto
Jayla Brown, New Oxford: junior at Penn State York
Katie Woolson, Biglerville: sophomore at Pitt-Bradford
Avery Benzel, Bermudian Springs: sophomore at Pitt-Bradford
