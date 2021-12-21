In last Friday’s come-from-behind victory over Delone Catholic, the Littlestown boys’ basketball team often looked out of sync on the offensive end.
Just a few days later, the Thunderbolts seem to have figured things out as they raced past host Fairfield, 60-32, in a YAIAA-3 contest.
“It’s just a continuous climb,” Littlestown coach John Forster said of Tuesday’s showing. “And we’re slowly getting where we need to be. We’ve got a lot of young guys, a lot of inexperience, but it’s slowly coming together and each game’s getting better. Tonight we came out and executed very well.”
It took little time for the Bolts (5-1 overall, 3-0 in Y-3) to take control on Tuesday night.
Sophomore Christopher Meakin dominated on the offensive glass against the Knights’ zone defense and poured in eight of his game-high 20 points in the first quarter
Meakin’s offensive outburst combined with some cold shooting by Fairfield led to an 18-6 lead for Littlestown after one.
The second quarter saw the Bolts get it going from the outside. The visitors hit five 3-pointers in the frame, including a pair from sophomore Zyan Herr, and the lead was quickly out to 20 points at 29-9 mid-way through the second quarter.
Junior Jake Bosley also had a big night for the Bolts, turning in 20 points of his own. But his biggest contribution may have come on a fast break late in the second quarter as he unselfishly passed up a layup to dish the ball off the backboard to Meakin for an alley-oop that got the crowd on its feet.
Littlestown took a commanding 39-16 lead into the halftime break.
Out the intermission, the Bolts put the contest out of reach. First it was Meakin with a putback for a conventional three-point play, then Bosley had one of his own and before the mid-way point in the third quarter the lead ballooned all the way out to 47-16, inducing the mercy rule.
“Tonight was the first time we’ve had a chance to kind of play with a lead like that. I kind of challenged the guys to come out in the third quarter with no letdown and I thought we came out and executed well in the third quarter.”
The game wasn’t a complete loss for Fairfield (3-2, 1-2), as Eric Ball had a strong showing offensively with 17 points, including three trifectas. But head coach Andy Winebrenner felt his team is much better what it displayed against the Bolts.
“We’ve got to find ways to score,” he said. “It’s been our weakness. We’ve had a few games in the 30s and we’ve just got to find guys that can score.
“I told them in (the locker room) it’s just one game. But we’ve got to coach better, we’ve got play harder and we have to take care of the ball. We’ve got to do everything better than we did tonight.”
The Knights are still searching for ways to replace last year’s leading scorer, Nik Nordberg, who transferred to Scotland Campus for Sports after averaging 15.9 points per game a year ago.
“That’s one of the big things,” Winebrenner said of losing Nordberg. “Nik provided a lot of shooting and could really stretch a defense. So that’s something we’re still working on, finding ways to score.”
Fairfield now has a week off before returning to action on Dec. 28 against York Tech, while Littlestown will look to continue its momentum on the same day at East Pennsboro Holiday Tournament.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Littlestown 18 21 10 11 — 60
Fairfield 6 10 7 9 — 32
Littlestown (60): Nathan Thomas 1 0-0 2, Caleb Unger 2 0-0 5, Kyle Thayer 1 0-0 3, Jake Bosley 8 2-3 20, Chris Meakin 8 3-3 20, Zyan Herr 3 1-2 10. Non-scorers: McKinney, Thayer Poppoff, Patel. Totals: 23 6-8 60.
Fairfield (32): Jake Myers 1 0-0 3, Will Myers 1 0-0 3, Eric Ball 6 2-3 17, Cody Valentine 1 0-0 2, Griffin Tabler 0 1-2 1, Peyton Stadler 3 0-0 6. Non-scorers: Koons. Totals: 12 3-5 32.
3-pointers: L-8 (Herr 3, Bosley 2, Meakin, Unger, Thayer); F-5 (Ball 3, W. Myers, J. Myers).
