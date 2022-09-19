GOLF
Mid-Penn match at Range End
Gettysburg set a new school record for a ‘4 score’ format when it shot a 338 on Monday at Range End. The 338 total was fifth among seven schools on Monday, but just four strokes out of third place in a tightly-contested match.
Zachary Slaybaugh went low for the Warriors with an 82, placing him a tie for ninth overall. Jarelle Forbes tied for 12th with an 84 and Zachary Sentz placed 15th with and 85. Connor Peterman rounded out the scoring for Gettysburg with an 87.
Evan Stein of Waynesboro set the pace by shooting a 70, with teammate Tyler Fortney second with his 72.
Team: 1. Waynesboro 311, 2. Greencastle 327, 3. Northern 334, 4. Shippensburg 336, 5. Gettysburg 338, 6. Big Spring 367, 7. James Buchanan 407
Gettysburg: Zachary Slaybaugh 82, Jarelle Forbes 84, Zachary Sentz 85, Connor Peterman 87, Kaleb Repp 91
Standings: 1. Waynesboro 41-1, 2. Greencastle 35-7, 3. Gettysburg 20-22, T4. Northern & Shippensburg 19-23, 6. Big Spring 12-30, 7. James Buchanan 1-41
FIELD HOCKEY
Biglerville 1, Littlestown 0
Ava Peterson’s goal with 4:38 left in regulation stood as the lone tally in the Canners’ 1-0 triumph over visiting Littlestown in YAIAA action Monday night.
Peterson scored off an assist by senior Natalie Showaker, who notched her 100th career point in a win last week.
Biglerville (4-4-1) withstood several Littlestown (4-3) corners in the final moments to take the victory and move into first place in the YAIAA-3.
Bolt keeper Taytum Lombard kept the hosts at bay with eight saves.
Littlestown 0 0 0 0 — 0
Biglerville 0 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: B-Ava Peterson. Assists: B-Natalie Showaker. Shots: L-4; B-8. Corners: L-10; B-5. Saves: L-Taytum Lombard 8; B-Gabrielle Rogerson 2/Sam Waybright 2
Delone Catholic 1, Fairfield 0
Piper Rohrbaugh scored off a corner with no time remaining to give the Squirettes a 1-0 win over the visiting Knights on Monday.
Rohrbaugh’s goal was set up by Sabrina Harriett, breaking the scoreless deadlock and giving Delone (2-3) its second win in its last three games.
Fairfield fell to 0-4-1 with the loss.
Fairfield 0 0 0 0 — 0
Delone Catholic 0 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: DC-Piper Rohrbaugh. Assists: DC-Sabrina Harriett.
New Oxford 3, Spring Grove 3
Madison Cohee scored a pair of first-half goals as the Colonials tied the visiting Rockets in YAIAA action on Monday.
New Oxford (2-2-2) led 1-0 after a quarter before Audrey Crabill and Cohee scored less than three minutes apart. Spring Grove (4-3-2) answered with a pair of tallies to trail 3-2 at halftime.
Kendall Smith, who also had a pair of assists, netted a goal on a breakaway with 3:30 left in regulation to square the game for the Rockets.
Spring Grove 0 2 0 1 0 — 3
New Oxford 1 2 0 0 0 — 3
Goals: SG-Lilah Shaub, Rowan Conover, Kendall Smith; NO-Madison Cohee 2, Audrey Crabill. Assists: SG-Smith 2; NO-Kelbie Linebaugh, Cohee. Shots: SG-16; NO-24. Corners: SG-10; NO-17. Saves: SG-21; NO-13
Bermudian Springs 3, Hanover 0
Taylor Botterbusch scored twice and Bella DeVita banged home a goal as the Eagles blanked the Hawkettes on Monday.
Kyla Nickey and Leah Talkington had assists for Berm (3-5-1), which allowed only one shot on goal and on penalty corner defensively.
Reagan Wildasin made six saves for Hanover (3-5-0).
Hanover 0 0 0 0 — 0
Bermudian Springs 1 0 2 0 — 3
Goals: BS-Taylor Botterbusch 2, Bella DeVita. Assists: BS-Kyla Nickey, Leah Talkington. Shots: H-1; BS-9. Corners: H-1; BS-20. Saves: H-Reagan Wildasin 6; BS-Kimberly Claeys 1
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Delone Catholic 4, Biglerville 1
The Squirettes posted 6-1, 6-1 victories in all three singles matches on Monday to keep their unbeaten record in YAIAA-2 play intact. Olivia Roth, Ella Knox and Brielle Baughman did the honors for Delone (7-1), which hosts York Catholic (8-0) on Wednesday in a divisional showdown.
Biglerville captured a win at second doubles where Grace Buchheister and Sara Clouse took a 3-6, 6-3, 10-7 victory.
Singles: 1. Olivia Roth (DC) d. Marianna Hartman 6-1, 6-1; 2. Ella Knox (DC) d. Autumn Slaybaugh (B) 6-1, 6-1; 3. Brielle Baughman (DC) d. Dylanie Castillo-Salazar 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Miller/Erdman (DC) d. Gabby Pirich/Hannah Orndorff 7-5, 6-1; 2. Grace Buchheister/Sara Clouse (B) d. Hilfiger/Flynn 3-6, 6-3, 10-7
York Catholic 4, Bermudian Springs 1
The Irish remained undefeated following their 4-1 triumph over the Eagles on Monday.
Berm’s Molly Karom went to a third-set tiebreaker before falling to Nicole Schellenberg.
In doubles action, Eagles Ava Leatherman and Reese Lighty claimed a 7-5, 1-6, 1-0(13) win to put their team on the board.
Singles: 1. Carina Roberts (YC) d. Amelia Peters 6-0, 6-0; 2. Cydney Roberts (YC) d. Amelia Gerringer 6-2, 6-3; 3. Nicole Schellenberg (YC) d. Molly Karom 6-2, 4-6, 1-0(5)
Doubles: 1. Ashlyn Mulligan/Kat Kierkegaard (YC) d. Leslie Torres/Greta Haley 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ava Leatherman/Reese Lighty (BS) d. Ana Cartwright/Quinn Bubb 7-5, 1-6, 1-0(13)
Kennard-Dale 4, Littlestown 0
The Rams dropped only four total games in their shutout win over the Thunderbolts on Monday.
Singles: 1. Mackenzie Warner (KD) d. Lily Ann Barker 6-0, 6-0; 2. Katie Hayward (KD) d. Lily Johnson 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Hailey Marslett/Leeah Jacobs (KD) d. Elizabeth Hanna/Katie Lookingbill 6-1, 6-2; 2. Hailey Serruto/Rhylinn Webb (KD) d. Malians Kowalczyk/Destiny Andrew 6-, 6-0
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Delone Catholic 3, Bermudian Springs 0
Seniors Maddie O’Brien and Fina Mochi each had a goal and an assist to lead the Squirettes to victory in the YAIAA-3 contest.
Molly Fleming needed two saves to post the clean sheet as Delone (5-2, 4-1) won for the fourth straight time.
Delone 1 2 — 3
Bermudian 0 0 — 0
Goals: DC-Fina Mochi, Marissa Moore, Maddie O’Brien. Assists: DC-O’Brien, Mochi. Shots: DC 13; BS 2. Corners: DC-5, BS-4. Saves: DC-Molly Fleming (2); BS-Chloe Stuart (10). JV: Bermudian 3, Delone 1.
Biglerville 8, Hanover 1
Seven different players scored goals for the homestanding Canners in their win over the Hawkettes on Monday evening.
Brylee Rodgers struck twice for the hosts, while Emily Woolson, Abbie Ponce, Kiera Shaffer, Diana Trejo-Hernandez, Mari Alvarez and Maci Dinges registered a goal apiece. Ponce also assisted on a pair of Canner (4-5) scores.
For Hanover (0-7), Lizbeth Torres Jacinto scored at the 1:40 mark of the second half.
Hanover 0 1 — 1
Biglerville 7 1 — 8
Goals: H-Lizbeth Torres Jacinto; B-Brylee Rodgers 2, Emily Woolson, Abbie Ponce, Kiera Shaffer, Diana Trejo-Hernandez, Mari Alvarez, Maci Dinges. Assists: B-Ponce 2, Dinges, Woolson. Shots: H-1; B-20. Corners: H-0; B-4. Saves: H-Lola Garman 12; B-0 Eva Hollabaugh/Ponce/Trejo-Hernandez
BOYS’ SOCCER
Biglerville 8, Hanover 1
Devan Ponce and Guillaume Schmitz each netted a pair of goals and handed out a pair of assists to push the Canners to their eighth consecutive victory in a YAIAA-3 match Monday evening at home.
Cam Tyson and Anthony Cervantes also scored twice for the winners.
Daniel Corbin’s marker with 70 seconds to go kept the Canners from pitching a shutout.
Hanover 0 1 — 1
Biglerville 4 4 — 8
Goals: Guillaume Schmitz 2, Devan Ponce 2, Cam Tyson 2, Anthony Cervantes 2; H-Daniel Corbin. Assists: Schmitz 2, Ponce 2, Tyson, Juan Carcia, Kody Mendoza, Alex Morales. Shots: H-3; B-9. Corners: H-1; B-8. Saves: H-Justus Feeser (1); B-Rodrigo Beltran (1), Luke Hartzel (1).
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
New Oxford 3, Littlestown 0
The Colonials dropped the Bolts on Monday in a YAIAA crossover match, winning 25-21, 25-14, 25-23.
Makenzie Adams and Lindsay Leatherman combined for 15 kills up front for the winners, with Addisyn Reed tacking on five of her own. Emma Helt had 18 assists and Larkin Hostetter added six digs.
For Littlestown, Jenna Young had 16 digs and Ellie Staub dealt 11 assists. Jaylin Smith paced the team with five kills while Hannah Cherry and Gracie Plunkert added four apiece.
Delone Catholic 3, York Suburban 2
The Squirettes went the distance for the third consecutive match and have won all of them, this time on the road against the Trojans in a non-divisional matchup Monday night.
Delone took the first two sets, dropped the next two and then grabbed the deciding set 25-23, 25-19, 16-25, 23-25, 15-6.
Denae Bello had 18 kills and 11 digs for the winners, while Meredith Keefer pounded down 21 kills. Campbell Chronister had 49 assists and ten digs, while Emma Anderson produced 23 digs.
