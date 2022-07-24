There have always been mysterious happenings in the woods near the Appalachian Trail. While many people have a fear of the woods, especially at night, it is actually a very safe place to be. That is, provided one is knowledgeable about the area and one’s own limitations. But there have been some stories that just don’t have a clear explanation.
Back in the year 1891, there was a small one-room schoolhouse in rural central Virginia called Tower Hill School House. The school was located in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, about six miles east of the spine of the Blue Ridge.
On a cold November morning, the teacher at the school sent the children out for recess, and asked them to pick up some wood for the woodstove on their way back inside. As the children returned to the warmth of the classroom, the teacher noticed that little Ottie Cline Powell was not among them. Ottie, just a week from his fifth birthday, had disappeared.
The teacher and other students went right back out to find him, but it was to no avail. A search party was formed that night, but there was no sign of the boy. The search continued up to the steep face of Bluff Mountain. Believing there was no way a five-year old would be able or willing to climb the 3,350-foot mountain, the search was called off.
About five months later, some hunters were hunting in the woods near the ridgeline, and one of their dogs found something. Barking like crazy, the dogs drew the hunters over, and they saw the remains of Ottie Cline Powell. The boy’s body was seven miles from the schoolhouse.
How a five-year old could have made it seven miles up a steep mountain in the waning light and freezing temperatures has remained a mystery to this day. But there was no sign of foul play, and it appeared that Ottie had succumbed to the weather.
The spot where Ottie had laid down and was found is marked today with a small monument, right along the Appalachian Trail, not too far from Punchbowl Mountain and the Punchbowl Shelter.
Every year, in the logbook at the shelter, some hikers write about Ottie Powell and his spirit that they say still haunts the Punchbowl area. Upon waking one night, one hiker related that they saw Ottie sitting in the corner of the shelter. Another was wakened by whimpering noises, and when he turned on his headlamp, he saw Ottie sitting at the picnic table. According to the log entry, the boy just kept crying and then wandered over to the pond where he disappeared.
Whether these tales are to be believed or not, many hikers leave coins, flowers, and toys to Ottie’s memory on the monument along the trail.
Further north, near where the A.T. passes through Pine Grove Furnace State Park, there is a marker along Rt. 233 that states, “On this spot were found three babes in the woods Nov. — 24 -1934”. While this is not a trail story, it is one of intrigue in the woods of Cumberland County. The facts seem to be known now, but the motivation perhaps never will be.
In November of 1934, Elmo Noakes and his niece Winifred Pierce traveled east from California with Noakes’s two daughters and their half-sister. The most common version of the story is that the family, starving and with no money, arrived in Gettysburg on November 17 and stayed in a lodge here. They then drove to Philadelphia where they camped at a tourist camp in the suburbs. Heading back west the next day, police surmise that Noakes, no longer able to feed the girls, killed them by suffocation, laid them down under a blanket in the woods just north of Pine Grove Furnace, then drove on to Altoona.
Noakes and Pierce were then found dead, on the same day the girls were found. After buying a gun in Altoona with money he had from selling Pierce’s coat, Noakes killed his niece, then himself.
It took some pretty good police work to make the connection between the babes found in the woods and Noakes. Many different theories have been offered as to why Noakes would do such a thing. More can be found on-line with a simple Google search.
Many Vermonters are aware of the tale of the Bennington Triangle, and the stories are enough to make the unbeliever believe in the supernatural.
There was a series of five strange, inexplicable disappearances between 1945 and 1950 in the area near Bennington, VT and Glastenbury Mountain. Additionally, the area was known for strange activity, such as repeated sightings of a “Bigfoot” type of creature, strange floating lights, and UFOs.
In 1945, an experienced hunting guide disappeared without a trace. The 74-year old hiker was leading a group, and he suddenly was nowhere to be found. After an extensive eight-day search, he never turned up, and there has never been a scrap of evidence of him anywhere.
A year later, an 18-year old college student set out on a day hike on Vermont’s Long Trail, which is shared with the A.T. in that area. She never returned, and was never found. Witnesses said that they saw her virtually disappeared around a corner on the trail. More than 1,000 citizens and numerous law enforcement agencies participated in the search, and it remains an open case to this day.
Perhaps the oddest “Bennington Triangle” story was that of a 53-year old woman hiking on the Long Trail in 1950. Hiking with her cousin, a woman fell into a stream shortly into their hike, and decided to go back to camp to change her clothes. Her husband at camp said she never returned, and neither he nor the cousin ever saw her again. After an extensive search, she was not found.
Six months later, a body was found in an area that had been broadly searched by the search party. It was the woman’s greatly decomposed corpse. Not a single clue was found as to how she died or how she had gotten where she was found.
More recent triangle oddities include unexplained plane crashes, mysterious creature sightings, and screams of terror from radios that were turned off. Believe what you will, Google it, and you can make the decision for yourself.
While the triangle stories have become the stuff of legends, there is certainly truth to the idea that the woods can be dangerous.
Of course, anywhere in the world can be dangerous if one is not careful, prepared, and aware. Hiking is largely a safe, challenging, and enjoyable activity. But if you are in your tent at night, and you hear sounds that are not familiar, do you know if they are human, beast, or spirit?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.