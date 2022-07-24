TRAIL
The Punchbowl Shelter, located in rural central Virginia, is where the spirit of Ottie Cline Powell is said to haunt. Powell, who was five years old, went missing in 1891. His body was found months later. Hikers on the Appalachian Trail claim to have seen his spirit during their time at the shelter. (Ed Riggs photograph)

There have always been mysterious happenings in the woods near the Appalachian Trail. While many people have a fear of the woods, especially at night, it is actually a very safe place to be. That is, provided one is knowledgeable about the area and one’s own limitations. But there have been some stories that just don’t have a clear explanation.

Back in the year 1891, there was a small one-room schoolhouse in rural central Virginia called Tower Hill School House. The school was located in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, about six miles east of the spine of the Blue Ridge.

