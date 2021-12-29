South Western head coach Kevin Klunk and his staff concocted a game plan that was tailored to keep the touches and shot attempts for Hanover star Jaycie Miller to a minimum.
The Mustangs executed it extremely well in their 35-31 victory over the Hawkettes in the championship game of the Hanover Holiday Tournament Wednesday afternoon at Hanover.
Miller, an Ursinus College commit, entered the contest averaging 19.8 ppg and was held to 13 points on 3-of-7 shooting from the field.
“I have a ton of respect for Jaycie and her talent, she’s an excellent player,” Klunk said. “We wanted to make her work for everything she got today and we did that.”
Despite the Mustangs’ stout defense, Hanover still had a chance to tie the game in the final 15 seconds as the visitors held a 33-31 lead.
However, a turnover on the inbounds pass led to South Western’s Grace Thomas being fouled and she iced the game with a pair of charity tosses with 10 ticks remaining.
Foul trouble limited Thomas’ time on the floor, but she earned the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award after finishing with eight points. Her game-high 20 points against Biglerville on Tuesday helped South Western to reach the title tilt.
“I thought our energy and effort were good today, much better than they were (Tuesday),” Klunk said. “Our execution could’ve been better today, though.”
Maddy Lehker played a nice game for the winners, scoring 12 points and yanking down eight boards (both team highs) to earn an all-tournament nod.
It was Lehker’s work inside early in the game that got the Mustangs going as she effectively attacked Hanover’s zone defense when her teammates got her the ball in position to do so.
“Maddie played well today and she was aggressive, at times,” Klunk said. “I wish that she would play that way all the time. We need her to attack on the inside and try to score or get fouled.”
The senior forward netted South Western’s first six points of the game and had eight first quarter markers as the frame ended even at 11 apiece.
Offense was hard to come by in the second quarter with the guest scoring six of the eight points in the stanza and going to intermission with a 17-13 advantage. Neither team scratched in the last four minutes of the half.
A bucket by Annie Smith and Miller’s pair of freebies to begin the second half evened things at 17, but then Thomas pushed South Western ahead for good with a triple from the left wing at the 4:58 mark of the third quarter.
That ignited a quick 7-0 spurt by the Steeds that took a minute to complete and they finished the quarter holding a 28-22 lead.
Thomas pushed the advantage to 31-22 with a bomb from the left corner with 5:37 to play, but Hanover had an answer. Reagan Wildasin’s inside bucket and Miller’s trey made it 31-27 midway through the fourth, then Riley Stigler connected from deep with 1:48 remaining to make it 33-30.
“I thought that both teams’ defensive game plans worked the way that they hoped they would,” Hanover head coach Denny Garman said. “They made a couple more plays than we did and got a couple more shots to fall. That was the difference in the game.”
South Western improves to 4-4 and has now won three straight, while the Hawkettes lost for the first time in the campaign, falling to 5-1.
“Our schedule has definitely been favorable, we haven’t gotten into the meat of it yet,” Garman said. “South Western is a (YAIAA) Division 1 team and they play a tough schedule. I thought this would be a tough test for us because of that.”
Miller and Wildasin each earned all-tournament selections for their efforts.
Biglerville defeated Mt. Calvary Christian in the consolation contest, 40-39. Brylee Rodgers tossed in 29 points and picked up an all-tournament nod.
Both teams return to division play on Tuesday with South Western playing at Dover and Hanover hosting Fairfield.
South Western 11 6 11 7 — 35
Hanover 11 2 5 9 — 31
South Western (35): Ava Roberts 3 0-0 7, Kayla Leppo 1 1-2 3, Alexis Plesic 1 2-3 5, Maddie Lehker 5 2-4 12, Grace Thomas 2 2-2 8. Non-scorers: Amanda Olson, Maci Shaffer, Savannah Brooks, McKayla Green. Totals: 12 7-11 35.
Hanover (31): Annie Smith 2 0-0 4, Peyton Conover 1 0-0 3, Alanys Perez-Beltran 1 0-0 2, Jaycie Miller 3 5-6 13, Riley Stigler 1 0-0 3, Reagan Wildasin 3 0-1 6. Non-scorers: Lola Garman, Keana Noel. Totals: 11 5-7 31.
3-Pointers: SW-Thomas 2, Roberts, Plesic; H-Miller 2, Conover, Stigler
