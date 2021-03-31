Gettysburg sophomore Bryce Rudisill committed to play college baseball for the University of Pittsburgh on Dec.8 of 2020.
At that time, Rudisill had not played a single high school baseball game for the Warriors.
“It was sort of strange,” he said. “I was all excited for my freshman season and then COVID came and then we spent the entire summer grinding away.”
Rudisill, an imposing figure at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, says he started really hearing from colleges while playing for his club team over the summer and that the Panthers were one of the first NCAA Division I schools to show strong interest.
“Their coaches reached out to me and offered last summer and really started to form a strong relationship,” he said. “I also heard from some other schools like Notre Dame, Clemson, South Carolina and North Carolina.”
Rudisill, who bats left handed but throws right handed and can play a slew of positions in the field, said he then spent the next six months researching schools and talking to various coaches before settling on Pittsburgh.
“It’s kind of early with me just being a sophomore but Pitt offered everything with the closeness to home and the connection to the coaches,” he said. “I talked to my parents and coach (Ryan) Brady and they really helped me make what I feel is the right decision for me.”
Brady says that he knew early on that Rudisill had the potential to be a special baseball player.
“I remember watching him swing the bat as early as fourth grade and thinking ‘wow,’” he said. “You could just kind of see it and I said to myself then ‘if this kid keeps working he has the potential to be a really good player.’”
One thing that has helped his development is the success of the Warriors program in recent years. Not only have the results shown in record and playoff appearances, but also in the number of players they’ve advanced to the college level.
Gettysburg currently boasts four players at the next level, including Zach Ketterman at Western Carolina, which is a Division I program. Additionally, current Warriors Andrew Warthen, Alex Meckley and Marshall Mott are set to continue their careers at the next level, with Mott headed to Division I University of Pennsylvania.
“One of the things about the kids in our program is that they’ve seen the kids before them do it and they know what it takes both on the field and in the classroom in order to make it to that level,” Brady said. “And that’s a big thing for Bryce, he and his parents wanted to make the right decision not just athletically, but also academically because he’s a very good student.”
Brady also said that he’s excited to finally get a chance to coach Rudisill for a full season after being shut down a year ago.
“I think he’s really mature both mentally and physically for his age,” Brady said. “It’s obviously early in his high school career but he’s got tremendous talent and physical ability and he wants to continue to get better. We’re lucky to have him and he listens to some of the older guys and wants to be coached.”
For Rudisill, he’s happy to be able to finally wear the Warriors colors and to represent Pitt in the process.
“It’s exciting,” he said. “For now my recruitment is sort of done with and I’m happy to be out there with my teammates. We have some big goals and it’s nice to actually be able to get out there and play after the way last year got taken away.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.