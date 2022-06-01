Jesse Bitzer was already the ace for the New Oxford high school and legion baseball teams in 2021.
But after a year of pitching in college for Bucks Community College, he’s back and looks better than ever.
Bitzer was fantastic on Wednesday night, leading his squad to a 5-2 road victory over Hanover in the season opener for both teams in York Adams American Legion baseball action at Diller Field.
In going the distance, Bitzer yielded a pair of unearned runs and four hits with ten punch outs and two free passes. He threw 98 pitches, with 68 of them being strikes.
“You have to be able to throw your offspeed stuff for strikes in college to get outs. It also taught me how to set up hitters,” Bitzer said. “Tonight, I was able to throw my curveball for strikes on the outside corner and they weren’t able to do much with it.”
New Oxford (1-0) trailed 2-0 in the top of the fourth when an error and a pair of singles by Jake Sharrer and Jacob Little loaded the bases for Kolton Haifley.
Haifley slashed a single to left-center to plate a pair of runs, but Little was cut down trying to take third on the play for the second out of the inning.
A walk drawn by Aaron Smith brought Mason Weaver to the dish and he delivered a second two-run single in the frame and gave the visitors the lead for good.
“Haifley and Weaver both had big base hits there for us in the fourth,” New Oxford head coach Scott Anderson said. “We got the lead, Jesse got stronger as he went and we just went from there.”
Hanover (0-1) saw a one-out walk in the fourth erased on a double play ball to end the inning, then Post 14 went down in order in the fifth.
The hosts put themselves in position to tie the game in the sixth when Chase Roberts doubled and Dan Corbin singled to begin the inning. Corbin then swiped second. However, neither runner went any further as Bitzer struckout the next three hitters.
“I told the guys all they had to do was to get me a lead and that I would hold it,” Bitzer said. “Once I got the lead, I was able to relax a little bit.”
New Oxford tacked on an insurance run in the top of the seventh when Little singled home a run to increase the margin to 5-2.
Then with darkness quickly closing in, Bitzer took the hill in the bottom of the seventh and set Post 14 down in order to end it.
“You’re around better players on a daily basis in practice and you face better hitters,” Anderson said of Bitzer’s improvement. “You can’t get away with as much and Jesse definitely makes fewer mistakes.”
Hanover plated its runs in the second with help from a pair of Ox miscues to begin the inning.
A single by Ryan Baldwin, just inside the first base bag, chased home Nathan Chronister. Then Justus Feeser hit into a fielder’s choice to plate courtesy runner Owen Cooley.
Haifley spearheaded New Oxford’s 11-hit offense with a trio of knocks, while Sharrer and Little had a pair each.
Roberts had half of Hanover’s four hits.
Hanover returns to the diamond today when Gettysburg visits for a 6 p.m. start. Meanwhile, the Ox is next in action with a road game at Gettysburg on Monday.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
New Oxford 000 400 1 — 5 11 2
Hanover 020 000 0 — 2 4 1
Jesse Bitzer and Coy Baker; Chase Roberts, Justus Feeser (4) and Caiden Jones. WP: Bitzer. LP: Roberts. SO-BB: Bitzer 10-2; Roberts 4-2, Feeser 6-3. . 2B: H-Roberts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.