Biglerville girls’ basketball coach Nolan Peterson knew his team was in a tough spot on Wednesday night.
The Canners entered their YAIAA Division 3 home game with Littlestown just inside the District 3-3A playoff cutline, but without leading scorer Brylee Rodgers due to injury.
What resulted was a game in which the Thunderbolts seized control early and never looked back, taking a 42-26 victory.
“We missed her leadership,” Peterson said of Rodgers being out. “People go how she goes. When she plays hard everybody else plays hard and we definitely missed that tonight.”
The teams both struggled offensively out of the gate by four early points from Littlestown’s Celi Portillo had the Bolts (3-10 overall, 1-6 in Y-3) ahead 6-2 mid-way through the first quarter. Portillo continued her offensive onslaught throughout the first, scoring 10 points in the frame to help the visitors to a 14-5 lead over the Canners (5-7, 2-5).
“I think I played really well but I think we played really well collectively,” Portillo said afterward. “We’ve been on a bit of a losing streak, so it was important for us to come out and play well tonight and I just wanted to do my part in that.”
Littlestown continued to build the lead in the second, pushing it out to 18-5 with 5:36 left in the half, but the Canners were able to get stops down the stretch to pull it back to 21-12.
The Bolts extended it back out to 25-12 to start the second half and held firm at 32-22 after three quarters.
Early in the fourth, the Canners closed it within seven points and had a chance to cut it four on an Emily Woolson triple, but her shot rimmed out and Portillo ran the floor and was rewarded with a layup that made the score 34-25. From there, Littlestown closed the door thanks to six fourth-quarter points from Hannah Cherry, who had eight on the night.
Portillo was the star of the show, however. The junior scored a game-high 25 points and pulled down 15 rebounds.
“We emphasize rebounding a lot and it’s very important that we practice it because we’re a big team,” Portillo said afterward. “So I think we dominated on the boards tonight and it’s an area where we did really well.”
For Peterson, he pointed to effort as an area where his team must improve.
“Absolutely,” he said when asked if his team needed to be more aggressive. “We’ve got to play harder and we’ve got to get back to work tomorrow.”
Littlestown will look to continue its winning ways on Friday as it welcomes Hanover.
“I think we all need to focus on the little things, the fundamentals, and I think if we do that we’ll have a really good rest of the season,” Portillo said.
The Canners, meanwhile, travel to powerhouse Delone Catholic.
Littlestown 14 7 11 10 — 42
Biglerville 5 7 10 4 — 26
Littlestown (42): Jenna Young 0 1-2 1, Celi Portillo 10 3-5 23, Emma Peart 0 0-2 0, Hannah Cherry 4 0-2 8, Kylah Green 4 0-3 8, Haley Shelley 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Miller, Lanahan. Totals: 19 4-14 42.
Biglerville (26): Rylie Brewer 0 2-2 2, Paige Miller 2 0-0 4, Emily Woolson 2 5-9 9, Ava Peterson 1 0-0 3, Joscelynn Anglin 0 1-3 1, Abigail Reckard 0 3-6 3, Kierney Weigle 1 2-4 4. Non-scorers: Roberts, Dunlap, Alvarez. Totals: 6 13-24 26.
3-pointers: L-None; B-1 (Peterson).
