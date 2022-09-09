Down a touchdown with 10:40 left, James Buchanan took possession at its own 4-yard line and embarked on an epic 18-play, 82-yard drive that chewed up more than nine minutes.

The Rockets earned five first downs on the foray, including a pair of fourth down conversions, but they couldn’t get a third when the interior of Biglerville’s defensive line stonewalled John Stoner on a quarterback sneak attempt with just over a minute left. The stop allowed the Canners to hold on for a 21-14 victory in non-conference football action Friday night at Rocket Stadium in Mercersburg.

