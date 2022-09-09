Down a touchdown with 10:40 left, James Buchanan took possession at its own 4-yard line and embarked on an epic 18-play, 82-yard drive that chewed up more than nine minutes.
The Rockets earned five first downs on the foray, including a pair of fourth down conversions, but they couldn’t get a third when the interior of Biglerville’s defensive line stonewalled John Stoner on a quarterback sneak attempt with just over a minute left. The stop allowed the Canners to hold on for a 21-14 victory in non-conference football action Friday night at Rocket Stadium in Mercersburg.
“This is a game that we probably lose last season, but our guys didn’t quit tonight,” Biglerville head coach Brett Smyers said. “They were gashing us pretty good on that last drive, but we kept fighting and stopped them. We’re going in the right direction.”
Biglerville (2-1) took a 14-8 lead into the half, but the Rockets opened the third quarter with a quick drive, using just four plays to cover 72 yards and they were in the end zone to even things at 14 when Jacob Frey took it 41 yards on a carry. Frey went through the middle, bounced it outside and went down the right sideline.
JB (2-1) went for two and Stoner tried to take it around the left end, but was denied and things stayed level.
“That stand to stop them when they went for two was big,” Smyers said. “A huge morale boost for us to keep it tied.”
Things weren’t even for very long as the Canners were back in front just 63 seconds after the hosts had tied it. The go-ahead score came on a 63-yard touchdown run by Seth Lady, who took a sweep to the right and outraced everyone to paydirt to make it 21-14 with 8:22 left in the third quarter.
“Seth saw a lane, stuck his foot in the ground and took off,” Smyers said. “He got beat up for us at quarterback last season, but he’s doing a great job for us at running back this year.”
Jimmy Buch looked primed to score the first points of the night in the first quarter after Tyler Cullers tipped a Joe Ney pass attempt to himself for an interception at midfield and returned it inside the Canner redzone.
However, a Rocket penalty meant they took over at Biglerville’s 39 and that drive yielded nothing when the visitors stood strong on defense and forced a turnover on downs at their own 20.
The hosts may have been out of toes by the end of the night after shooting themselves in the foot multiple times, negating big offensive plays time and time again. JB was flagged for 12 infractions for 88 yards.
The Rockets broke the scoreless deadlock when Stoner capped an 11-play, 77-yard march with an 8-yard scoring run on a keeper around the left side, then Landin Gress plowed in for the two-point conversion to make it 8-0 with 9:24 to go until halftime.
Biglerville responded with a scoring drive of its own on the ensuing possession, a drive that was keyed by Caden Althoff’s 36-yard run down to the 5-yard line.
Lady cashed in three plays later with a 3-yard scoring run.
Then after another stop on downs, Lady hit a home run, this time with a 56-yard lightning bolt on an option pitch on 3rd-and-12 with 2:40 to play until halftime.
JB responded with a quality drive and was down to the Canner 32 with 1:40 left.
However, Stoner was sacked by Francisco Alvarez on first down for an eight-yard loss. A few more negative plays pushed the Rockets even farther back and the visitors were able to go to the locker room holding a 14-8 lead.
Smyers gave credit to his 12-member senior class for their perseverance over the past few seasons and tipped his cap to them for leading the team after a winless 2021 campaign that saw the team muster just 24 points all season. This year, they’ve scored 35 total points.
“Our senior class has been through a lot. There was the Covid season two years ago, then we didn’t win a game last year. But they’ve stuck together and are leading this team,” the third-year head coach said. “We’re seeing legit progress and it’s great to see.”
Lady led the way offensively for the Black & Gold with 161 stripes and three touchdowns on 14 totes.
JB outgained the Canners by 100 yards on offense, had nine more first downs and ran almost twice as many offensive plays, 61-32.
Frey carried it 29 times for 119 yards, while Spencer Line hauled in five passes for 115 yards.
“Our defense was out there a ton tonight,” Smyers said. “But they answered the bell when they had to.”
Its non-conference slate behind it, Biglerville opens YAIAA-3 play on the road Fairfield (0-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Biglerville 0 14 7 0 — 21
James Buchanan 0 8 6 0 — 14
JB-John Stoner 8 run (Landin Gress run) 9:24
B-Seth Lady 3 run (Levi Roberts kick) 6:07
B-Lady 56 run (Roberts kick) 2:40
JB-Jacob Frey 41 run (run failed) 9:25
B-Lady 63 run (Roberts kick) 8:22
Rushes-yards 26-204 49-205
Rushing: B-Lady 14-161, Caden Althoff 6-62, Joe Ney 5-(-19); JB-Frey 29-119, Garrett Fisher 6-48, Stoner 16-38.
Passing: B-Ney 3-6-35-1; JB-Stoner 7-11-134-0; Spencer Line 0-1-0-0.
Receiving: B-Christian Shaffer 1-28, Robert Salazar 1-9, Colby Fulton 1-(-2); JB-Line 5-115, Frey 1-10, Ben Moreland 1-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.