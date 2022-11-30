EAKINS
New Oxford senior defensive end Brittyn Eakins (21) pressures a Bermudian Springs player during their game this season. Eakins was named the YAIAA-2 Defensive Player of the Year after posting 11 quarterback sacks. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

New Oxford senior Brittyn Eakins was so dominant from his spot at left defensive end that even missing the Colonials’ last three games of the season didn’t cost him the YAIAA-2 Defensive Player of the Year Award. The division’s coaches felt his performance was good enough to take home the honor.

In his eight games, Eakins posted 43 tackles with 17 of them being for a loss, and also had 11 quarterback sacks.

