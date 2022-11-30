New Oxford senior Brittyn Eakins was so dominant from his spot at left defensive end that even missing the Colonials’ last three games of the season didn’t cost him the YAIAA-2 Defensive Player of the Year Award. The division’s coaches felt his performance was good enough to take home the honor.
In his eight games, Eakins posted 43 tackles with 17 of them being for a loss, and also had 11 quarterback sacks.
He was also rewarded with a second-team selection at running back after rushing for 500 yards and scoring eight times.
Other first-team selections for the Ox include the wideout tandem of senior Evan Schriver (39 rec, 508 yards, 5 TDs) and junior Brennan Holmes (35 rec, 691 yards, 11 TDs).
Senior center Connor Main anchored an offensive line that helped the Colonials rush for 146.7 yards per game and produce a total of 321.3 yards of total offense per contest. Main was joined up front by second-team selections Micah Smith, Kylan Lamke and Elias Ernst.
Ernst also picked up a second-team selection at middle linebacker after recording 50 stops. Fellow middle backer Jarrett Bitzer, a junior, had 54 stops and also garnered second-team honors.
Junior Idriz Ahmetovic snagged seven interceptions and recorded 23 tackles to pick up a first-team nod at cornerback. The strong-footed Ahmetovic also made the first team as the kicker after recording 32 points, and honorable mention as a punter after averaging 36.1 yards per boot.
Senior Trevor Yerka (32 tackles) picked up a first team nod at outside linebacker.
Senior quarterback Jett Moore posted an excellent campaign to earn a second-team nod for throwing for 1,657 yards and 19 touchdowns against six picks, while completing 59 percent of his passes.
The Colonials also had senior tight end Carson Heeney, senior safety Cam Herring and Schriver, a corner, make honorable mention, along with Holmes as a returner.
In the YAIAA-3, Delone Catholic swept to the title, winning all seven of its division tilts and that earned the Squires a bevy of hardware from the division’s coaches.
Head coach Corey Zortman was voted the top coach by his peers, while senior defensive back Ryder Noel was voted Defensive Player of the Year and junior running back Brady Dettinburn was tabbed as co-Offensive Player of the Year.
Noel earned first-team selections at running back, safety and kick returner. On offense, he ran for 422 yards and caught 28 balls for 439 yards, scoring a total of 13 touchdowns.
Dettinburn picked up first-team nods at running back and outside linebacker. On offense, he ran for 1,158 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.
Senior wideout Landon Smith also made the first team after catching 23 balls for 252 yards and three scores.
The Squire offense averaged 217.3 yards per game on the ground and a total of 321.5 yards per game and it’s no wonder after seeing four of the team’s offensive lineman voted onto the first team. Seniors Won Stewart, Trent Giraffa, Alex Timmins and sophomore J.D. Seig were all picked on the top team.
That quartet also was tabbed first-team defense with Stewart and Timmins making it as defensive tackles, Seig at defensive end and Giraffa at outside linebacker.
Senior Josh Krammer (DT) and junior Dominic Giraffa (MLB) also made first team, along with junior Gage Zimmerman, who made first team at corner and second team at running back.
Sophomore kicker Nolan Kruse made the second team after scoring 44 points, while junior quarterback Denver Ostrum was an honorable mention selection.
For Littlestown, junior Zyan Herr earned first-team selections at wide receiver and corner, along with honorable mention nods at kicker, punter and kick returner. Herr recorded 28 catches for 701 yards and a total of ten touchdowns, along with 25 points as the Bolts’ place kicker.
Senior Nathan Thomas caught 37 balls for 529 yards and eight scores to pick up a first team nod and also grabbed a second team nod at corner.
Junior Colby Hahn was a first-team outside linebacker and a second-team running back.
Junior signal caller Alex Popoff threw for 1,655 yards and 21 touchdowns to pick up a second-team spot.
Cooper Scarborough and Matthew DeLoach, both juniors, made second team on both sides of the ball, while juniors Jeffery Prawdzik and Caleb Unger were second-team defensive selections, along with senior Anthony Shirdon.
Perhaps the youngest team in the area, Bermudian Springs, had just two senior starters and both earned first-team selections on the offensive line in Brennan Ault and Montana Speelman. Speelman was also picked for the first team at defensive tackle after recording 84 tackles and 5.5 sacks. Ault made the second team at middle linebacker with 112 stops.
Junior Tyson Carpenter (QB), junior Tyler Staub (RB), sophomore Jack Gautsch (P), freshman Brayden Heller (OLB) and freshman Lane Hubbard (CB) all made the second team.
Carpenter threw for 1,154 yards and 15 scores, including a 300-yard, 7-TD explosion against York Tech.
The most-improved team was Biglerville, which went from winless in 2021 to four wins this season. Senior Seth Lady rushed for 834 yards and seven scores to earn a first-team spot on offense, while also recording 74 tackles at middle linebacker to pick up a second-team nod on defense.
Senior Luke Showers recorded 52 stops from his defensive end position to make the first team, and was a second-team pick on the offensive line.
The Canners’ final first-team selection was senior safety Juan Morales, who had 30 tackles and intercepted four passes.
Tavian McAuliffe and Aidan Hoffman both made second-team at wide receiver, while Levi Roberts was second-team at defensive tackle and an honorable mention pick on the offensive line.
Also getting an honorable mention were offensive lineman Mason Keiper, middle linebacker Colby Fulton and corner Gavin Althoff.
YAIAA Football Coaches
All-Star Teams
DIVISION 1
Offensive Player of the Year: Jahiem White, York High
Defensive Player of the Year: Andrew Osmun, Spring Grove
Coach of the Year: Gerry Yonchiuk, Central York
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB-Sam Stoner, York High, sr.
RB-Jahiem White, York High, sr.; Juelz Goff, Central York, jr.; Caleb Fox, Dallastown, sr.
WR-Kenny Johnson, Dallastown, sr.; Parker Hines, Central York, sr.; Michael Scott, Dallastown, so.; David Warde, York High, so.
TE-Owen Wilhide, Northeastern, sr.
OT-Scott Munck, Central York, sr.; Michael Hershey, Spring Grove, jr.
G-Wilfredo Toro, Central York, sr.; Trevor Wentz, Central York, jr.
C-Danny Pham, Central York, sr.
Athlete-Andrew Osmun, Spring Grove, sr.
Defense
DE-Collin Glassmyer, Central York, jr.; Michael Hershey, Spring Grove, jr.
DT-Mikey Grey, York High, sr.; Ayden Wysocki, South Western, sr.
MLB-Domenic Grove, Central York, jr.; Caleb Fox, Dallastown, sr.
OLB-Dayton Bagwell, Central York, sr.; Jahiem White, York High, sr.
CB-Saxton Suchanic, Central York, so.; Quentin Price, York High, sr.
S-Andrew Osmun, Spring Grove, sr.; Nigier DeWitt, Central York, sr.
Special Teams
K-Matthew Parker, Central York, so.
P-Max Wisensale, South Western, sr.
RET-Kenny Johnson, Dallastown, sr.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB-Nasir Still, Central York, sr.
RB-Elijah Hewitt, Northeastern, so.; Nizeah Mummert, Spring Grove, jr.; Cohen Bull, South Western, sr.
WR-James McBride, York High, sr.; Damien Cedrone, Red Lion, jr.; Ethan Jones, Dallastown, sr.; Sam Dickmyer, South Western, sr.
TE-Isaac Earnest, Red Lion, sr.
OT-Mike McMonigle, York High, jr.; Elijah Inners, Central York, sr.
G-Jonathan Rhodes, Dallastown, sr.; JaQuan Franklin, York High, sr.
C-Jalen Walker, York High, jr.
Athlete: Konnor Reeser, Northeastern, jrs.
Defense
DE-Ethan Wildasin, South Western, sr.; Jakai Joseph, York High, jr.
DT-Ukonnam Ukattah, Central York, jr.; Carmelo McKenzie, York High, fr.
MLB-Robbie Sterner, South Western, sr.; Isaac Earnest, Red Lion sr.
OLB-David Clippinger, Red Lion, so.; Kyle Groman, Central York, jr.
CB-Carter Vaughn, Central York, jr.; Michael Scott, Dallastown, so.
S-Carson Trone, South Western, sr.; Jalen Cook, Dallastown, so.
Special Teams
K-Garrett Coppersmith, Red Lion, sr.
P-Sam Stoner, York High, sr.
RET-Jahiem White, York High, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Offense
QB-Chris Price, Red Lion, jr. Owen Strouse, Dallastown, sr.
RB-Montress Jackson, York High, sr.; LaDainian Strausbaugh, Red Lion, jr.; Drayden Lloyd, Dallastown, sr.
WR-Garrett Coppersmith, Red Lion, sr.; Carson Trone, South Western, sr.
TE-Ean Anciso, Dallastown, sr.; Omarion Newson, York High, sr.
OT-Mikey Grey, York High, sr.; Leeland Frey, Dallastown, sr.; Spencer Law, Red Lion, sr.; Gavin Mullins, South Western, jr.
G-Ethan Nelson, Red Lion, sr; Lane Hersh, Spring Grove, sr.; Rion France, South Western, sr.
C-Danny Kozack, Red Lion, jr.; David Czapp, Spring Grove, fr.
Defense
DE-Owen Wilhide, Northeastern, sr.; Matthew Parker, York High, sr.; Dakari Dennis, Red Lion, jr.
DT-Ethan Nelson, Red Lion, sr.; Spencer Law, Red Lion, sr.; Az-Zahir Upson, York High, jr.; Rayden Belle, Central York, jr.
MLB-Amani Bones, York High, fr.
OLB-Jackson Harris, Red Lion, so.; Ethan Jones, Dallastown, sr.
CB-Max Wisensale, South Western, sr.
Special Teams
K-Matt Benzing, South Western, sr.
RET-Juelz Goff, Central York, jr.
DIVISION 2
Offensive Player of the Year: Mikey Bentivegna, York Suburban, sr.
Defensive Player of the Year: Brittyn Eakins, New Oxford, sr.
Coach of the Year: Wayne Snelbaker, Dover
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB-Aric Campbell, Dover, jr.
RB-Mikey Bentivegna, York Suburban, sr.; Gavin Mullins, Dover, sr.; Garrett McCleary, Kennard-Dale, sr.
WR-Thomas Smyser, Dover, jr.; Brennan Holmes, New Oxford, jr.; Evan Schriver, New Oxford, sr.; Joe Fuller, Susquehannock, so.
TE-Josh Franklin, Susquehannock, sr.
OT-Brandon Haywood, York Suburban, sr.; Jacob Miller, Kennard-Dale, sr.
G-Ja-eir Harris, York Suburban, sr.; Josiah Heffelfinger, Dover, sr.
C-Connor Main, New Oxford
Defense
DE-Brittyn Eakins, New Oxford, sr.; Anthony Walters, West York, sr.
DT-Dawson Zorbaugh, Susquehannock, so.; Jacob Miller, Kennard-Dale, sr.
MLB-Brayden Zirkle, Dover, jr.; Gavin Sparks, Kennard-Dale, sr.
OLB-Zach Townsend, Dover, jr.; Trevor Yerka, New Oxford, sr.
CB-Thomas Smyser, Dover, jr.; Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford, jr.
S-Mikey Bentivegna, York Suburban, sr.; Gavin Mullins, Dover, sr.
Special Teams
K-Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford, jr.
P-Gavin Mullins, Dover, so.
RET-Mikey Bentivegna, York Suburban, sr.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB-Jett Moore, New Oxford, sr.
RB-Michael Fox, Susquehannock, jr.; Gavin Sparks, Kennard-Dale, sr.; Brittyn Eakins, New Oxford, sr.
WR-Darnell Goring-Pollard, West York, sr.; Jakhi Beatty, York Suburban, jr.; Alex Kefauver, York Suburban, sr.; Ethan Sgrignoli, Eastern York, fr.
TE-Brayden Zirkle, Dover, jr.
OT-Micah Smith, New Oxford, jr.; Kylan Lamke, New Oxford, jr.
G-Elias Ernst, New Oxford, sr.; Samuel Gemmill, Kennard-Dale, sr.
C-Ben Reed, Dover, jr.
Defense
DE-Tyrell Carter, York Suburban, sr.; Brandon Haywood, York Suburban, sr.
DT-Samuel Gemmill, Kennard-Dale, sr.; Ja-eir Harris, York Suburban, sr.
MLB-Elias Ernst, New Oxford, sr.; Jarret Bitzer, New Oxford, jr.
OLB-T.J. McKee, York Suburban, sr.; John Glennon, York Suburban, jr.
CB-Phil Ford, Dover, jr.; Damone Drayden, West York, sr.
S-Dan Kaliszak, Susquehannock, jr.
Special Teams
K-Damien Yepez, York Suburban, jr.
P-Kyan Moore, West York, jr.
RET-Nico Wright-Phillips, West York, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Offense
QB-Josh Pecunes, Susquehannock, so.; Austin Billet, Eastern York, sr.; Rylan Bratton, York Suburban, so. Mark Walker, West York, jr.
RB-Riley Killen, New Oxford, sr.
WR-Quez Robinson, Eastern York; Dominic Smith, Kennard-Dale, sr.
TE-Dakota Shue, York Suburban, sr.; Johnathon Rose, Eastern York, jr.; Carson Heeney, New Oxford, sr.
OT-Logan Schade, Dover, jr.; Bryler Poteet, Dover, so.; Anthony Walters, West York, sr.
G-Domynic Pifer, Dover, sr.; Hunter Markley, West York, sr.; Dylan Hopwood, York Suburban, jr.
C-Aiden Cate, Kennard-Dale, jr.; Slade Moore, West York, fr.
Defense
DE-Reese Husson, Dover, so.; Gavin Hake, Dover, jr.; Donavin Jordan-Brown, Susquehannock, fr.; Cole Staker, Eastern York; James Abney, West York, jr.
DT-Dakota Baker, Dover, sr.; Emery McCombs, Eastenr York, jr.; Caden Sponseller, New Oxford, sr.; Sean Henderson, Dover, sr.; Hunter Markley, West York, sr.
MLB-Briggs Allison, Eastern York, jr.; Dakota Shue, York Suburban, sr.; Ben Oestrike, Susquehannock, sr.; Lucas Runk, Dover, sr.; Ethan Sgrignoli, Eastern York, fr.
OLB-Julian Markel, Dover, jr.; Kerek Nokes, West York, sr.
CB-Quez Robinson, Eastern York; Evan Schriver, New Oxford, sr.
S-Cam Herring, New Oxford, sr.
Special Teams
K-Ryleigh Marks, Susquehannock, sr.; Nathan Miller, Dover, fr.
P-Amir Chavers, York Suburban, sr.; Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford, jr.
RET-Thomas Smyser, Dover, jr.; Brennan Holmes, New Oxford, jr.
DIVISION 3
Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Brady Dettinburn, Delone Catholic, jr. & Anthony Torres, York Tech. sr.
Defensive Player of the Year: Ryder Noel, Delone Catholic, sr.
Coach of the Year: Corey Zortman, Delone Catholic
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB-Chase Roberts, Hanover, sr.
RB-Anthony Torres, York Tech, sr.; Brady Dettinburn, Delone Catholic, jr.; Seth Lady, Biglerville, sr.; Ryder Noel, Delone Catholic, sr.
WR-Zyan Herr, Littlestown, jr.; Landon Smith, Delone Catholic; Nathan Thomas, Littlestown, sr.; Joey Wilkinson, Hanover, jr.; Quinn Brennan, York Catholic, sr.
TE-Noah Crawford, Delone Catholic, sr.
OT-Colin Faust, York Catholic, sr.; Montana Speelman, Bermudian Springs, sr.; JD Seig, Delone Catholic, so.
G-Alex Timmins, Delone Catholic, sr.; Won Stewart, Delone Catholic, sr.; Brennon Ault, Bermudian Springs, sr.
C-Trent Giraffa, Delone Catholic, sr.
ATH-LeVan McFadden, York Catholic, sr.
Defense
DE-Alex Timmins, Delone Catholic, sr.; Luke Showers, Biglerville, sr.; JD Seig, Delone Catholic, so.
DT-Josh Kramer, Delone Catholic, sr.; Montana Speelman, Bermudian Springs, sr.; Won Stewart, Delone Catholic, sr.
MLB-Dominic Giraffa, Delone Catholic, jr.; Nick Creisher, York Catholic, sr.; Colin Faust, York Catholic, sr.
OLB-Trent Giraffa, Delone Catholic, sr.; Colby Hahn, Littlestown, jr.; Brady Dettinburn, Delone Catholic, jr.
CB-Zyan Herr, Littlestown, jr.; Logan Ford, Delone Catholic, so.; Gage Zimmerman, Delone Catholic, jr.
S-Quinn Brennan, York Catholic, sr.; Ryder Noel, Delone Catholic, sr.; Juan Morales, Biglerville, sr.
Special Teams
K-JP Watson, York Catholic, jr.
P-JP Watson, York Catholic, jr.
RET-Ryder Noel, Delone Catholic, sr.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB-Tyson Carpenter, Bermudian Springs, jr.; Alex Popoff, Littlestown, jr.
RB-Gage Zimmerman, Delone Catholic, jr.; Colby Hahn, Littlestown, jr.; Tyler Staub, Bermudian Springs, jr.
WR-Jack Gautsch, Bermudian Springs, so.; Dylan Bull, Hanover, sr.; Zion Heath, Hanover, sr.; Tavian McAuliffe, Biglerville, so; Aidan Hoffman, Biglerville, fr.
OT-Carsen Miller, Littlestown, jr.; Cooper Scarborough, Littlestown, jr.
G-Pearce Alleyne, York Tech, jr.; Jacob McKnight, York Catholic, jr.; Luke Showers, Biglerville, sr.
C-Matthew DeLoach, Littlestown, jr.; Ryan Tully, York Catholic, sr.
ATH-Ryder Noel, Delone Catholic, sr.
Defense
DE-Jayden Cutler, Hanover, sr.; Cooper Scarborough, Littlestown, jr.
DT-Jeffery Prawdzik, Littlestown, jr.; Mason Keiper, Biglerville, so.; Levi Roberts, Biglerville, sr.
MLB-Brennon Ault, Bermudian Springs, sr.; Seth Lady, Biglerville, sr.; Matthew Deloach, Littlestown, jr.
OLB-Anthony Shirdon, Littlestown, sr.; Brayden Heller, Bermudian Springs, fr.; Jayden Stanfield, Hanover, jr.
CB-Nathan Thomas, Littlestown, sr.; Joey Wilkinson, Hanover, jr.; Lane Hubbard, Bermudian Springs, fr.
S-Caleb Unger, Littlestown, sr.; Evan Kipple, York Catholic, so.
Special Teams
K-Nolan Kruse, Delone Catholic, so.
P-Jack Gautsch, Bermudian Springs, so.
RET-Joey Wilkinson, Hanover, jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Offense
QB-Denver Ostrum, Delone Catholic, jr.
RB-Manny Lucena, York Catholic, sr.; Jayden Stanfield, Hanover, jr.
OT-Mason Keiper, Biglerville, so.
G-Jeffery Prawdzik, Littlestown, jr.; Colin Chrismer, Littlestown, so.
C-Levi Roberts, Biglerville, sr.
ATH-Zyan Herr, Littlestown, jr.
Defense
DT-Brayden Pacheco, Hanover, fr.
MLB-Colby Fulton, Biglerville, sr.
CB-Gavin Althoff, Biglerville fr.
S-Sage Hartlaub, Hanover, jr.; Brody Bittle, Littlestown, so.
Special Teams
K-Zyan Herr, Littlestown, jr.
P-Zyan Herr, Littlestown, jr.
RET-Zyan Herr, Littlestown, jr.
