Freshman Jordan Basso racked up seven points, sophomore Shannon Twill totaled 10 saves, and fifth-ranked Gettysburg College ran off a game-ending 13-1 run to dispose of Dickinson College 17-5 in a Centennial Conference women’s lacrosse match up Saturday afternoon.
Gettysburg 8 9 — 17
Dickinson 4 1 — 5
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
Katie Fullowan ’23 – 4 Goals, 7 Draw Controls
Jordan Basso ’24 – 4 Goals, 3 Assists
Bri Stokes ’21 – 3 Goals
Kerry McKeever ’21 – 2 Goals, 2 Assists
Kelly O’Connor ’23 – 2 Goals
Alex Jarvis ’21 – 2 Ground Balls, 2 Caused Turnovers
Shannon Twill ’23 – 10 Saves
Game Breakdown…
First Half
After scoring in just eight seconds in its last game against Muhlenberg, Gettysburg (3-0) took a few minutes longer to crack the scoring column at Dickinson. The Bullets defense forced three turnovers and a missed shot on the Red Devils’ first four possessions before Fullowan and Basso went back-to-back just 44 seconds apart.
The Dickinson defense stymied the high-powered Gettysburg attack for nearly 10 minutes, forcing a pair of turnovers and picking up a save by Marks. After back-to-back saves by Twill, the Red Devils (0-2) found a way past the Bullet goalie for three consecutive tallies, the last by Maddy Gesner handing the hosts a 3-2 lead with 15:23 to play in the first half.
The score was tied 4-4 with 11 minutes to go before the Orange and Blue began to surge. Gettysburg ran off a four-goal run to end the period with back-to-back tallies by O’Connor and sophomore Gabi Connor in the final minutes making it 8-4. On the defensive end, the Bullets limited the hosts to just three possessions in the final 10 minutes, resulting in a pair of turnovers and a save by Twill.
Second Half
Fullowan and Basso connected on goals in the opening minutes of the second half before Bloes stopped the run with a free-position shot at 21:52. Unfortunately for the Red Devils, that would be their final goal of the contest as Twill racked up five saves over the final 18 minutes.
Gettysburg ran off the game’s final seven goals with Stokes and McKeever accounting four scores. Stokes made it a 15-5 lead with 5:26 to play and Basso snagged a rebound in front of the goal for her fourth goal. The Gettysburg first-year polished off her season-high seven points with an assist to McKeever in front of the cage in the final seconds.
By the Numbers
Gettysburg held the advantage in shots (32-23) and ground balls (10-6). The Red Devils held a slim 12-11 lead in draw controls.
In three games this season, the Bullets have out-scored their opponents 25-7 in the second half.
Basso will put her name in the hat for CC Offensive Player of the Week honors after putting up a season-high seven points. Stokes and McKeever have landed the award in the first two weeks of the regular season. Basso’s point total was the best by a Gettysburg first-year since McKeever also tallied seven points against Denison in 2018.
Twill recorded double-figure saves for the second time this spring. The first-year goalie has stopped 23-of-36 (.639 save percentage) shots this season.
McKeever extended her goal-scoring streak to 37 games. She has scored in every contest over the last three seasons and has not been held out of the scoring column since facing McDaniel in 2018. McKeever’s point-scoring streak stands at 40 games.
