A dozen players hit the back of the net and No. 6 Gettysburg College ran off 12 consecutive goals on the way to clinching the top seed in the Centennial Conference women’s lacrosse playoffs with a 21-6 victory over McDaniel College at Clark Field on Wednesday afternoon.
A victory over the Green Terror (9-6, 4-4 CC) assured the Bullets (13-3, 8-0 CC) at least a tie of the top spot in the regular-season standings with one game to go. Gettysburg owns the tiebreaker over both Haverford College and Franklin & Marshall College with head-to-head wins. Securing the top seed sets the Bullets up to host the CC Championship semifinals and finals on May 7-8. Gettysburg will be hosting the event for a league-best 10th time, and for the first time since 2017.
The Bullets left no doubt as to Wednesday’s outcome with their third 20-goal effort in the last six outings. Sophomore Caroline Sullivan (Fairfield, Conn./Fairfield Ludlowe) had a hand in each of the host’s first two tallies with an assist and goal, but McDaniel was up to the challenge early as Emma Legacy knotted the score 2-2 with 8:26 to go in the first quarter.
Gettysburg caught fire late in the opening period, rattling off six goals in the final 4:34. Sophomore Jordan Basso had a hand in three scores during a 5-0 run, including scoring her 100th career point on a goal at 2:48. After the Green Terror pulled to 7-3, sophomore Jenna King dished to junior Gabi Connor for the period’s final goal with 16 seconds remaining.
Legacy kept McDaniel within striking distance with her second goal to slice the deficit to 9-5 with under nine minutes left in the first half. Gettysburg’s defense picked up the pressure, causing turnovers on the visitor’s next two clear attempts, while sophomore goalie Gill Cortese posted two saves in the final 3:44. Meanwhile, the offense churned out three more goals, including two by first-year Sophie Smith to take a 12-5 lead at the break.
The Green Terror had no answer for Gettysburg’s attack in the third period. Sullivan accounted for half of the team’s six goals in the frame, while King found junior Kelly O’Connor for a 10-goal lead (15-5) at 9:05. King dished out another assist to junior Essie Pasternak as the Bullets took an 18-5 lead into the final quarter.
Junior Shannon Twill made a trio of saves to keep McDaniel off the scoreboard until the final seconds of the game. Meanwhile, three different Bullets tossed in goals, including the first collegiate score for first-year Greta Lacey off a pass from senior Julia Horner.
Gettysburg held advantages in shots (37-14), ground balls (22-15), and draw controls (18-12). The Bullets held McDaniel to 11-of-18 on clear attempts and forced 19 turnovers.
Sullivan, the reigning CC Defensive Player of the Week, tallied a career-high five goals and added an assist for six points. She also scooped up three ground balls. Basso recorded three goals and two assists, while King set a new personal mark with seven points on two goals and five assists. Junior Katie Fullowan recorded two goals and one assist and Smith finished with two goals.
Defensively, senior Nora Janzer raced around the field for three ground balls, three caused turnovers, and five draw controls. Junior Nora Belodeau logged three ground balls and two caused turnovers, while sophomore Annie Nikolic tallied two ground balls and two caused turnovers. Cortese and Twill combined for six saves.
Legacy and Acadia Noll each produced two goals for McDaniel. Caroline Ramsey and Hannah Miller combined for six ground balls and nine saves in the Green Terror goal.
Gettysburg caps the regular season at Ursinus College on Saturday at 3 p.m.
