Gettysburg fullback Cody Furman finds room to run during a game against Susquehannock last season at Warrior Stadium. Gettysburg, which is competing in the Mid-Penn Conference this season after leaving the YAIAA, welcomes back several skill position players from 2021. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Brady Heiser started the last nine games under center as a freshman last season for Gettysburg. While he had his up and downs, which are to be expected for a young signal caller, he played well down the stretch and helped the Warriors to a second-place finish in YAIAA-2 and a spot in the District 3 Class 5A tournament.

Heiser completed 58 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns and a 155.8 quarterback rating over the final six games. For the season, he threw for 841 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions and completed 46 percent of his attempts. The team was 6-3 in the games started by Heiser.

