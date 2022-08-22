Brady Heiser started the last nine games under center as a freshman last season for Gettysburg. While he had his up and downs, which are to be expected for a young signal caller, he played well down the stretch and helped the Warriors to a second-place finish in YAIAA-2 and a spot in the District 3 Class 5A tournament.
Heiser completed 58 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns and a 155.8 quarterback rating over the final six games. For the season, he threw for 841 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions and completed 46 percent of his attempts. The team was 6-3 in the games started by Heiser.
“We can do a little bit more in the passing game with the progress that Brady has made,” head coach Matt Heiser said. “We’re not going to rush things, but we’re going to expand our offense where we can. The game has slowed down a bit for him and he’s improved at getting guys where they need to be.”
While top target Andrew Gastley (28 receptions, 508 yards, 5 TDs) has graduated after earning a YAIAA-2 first team nod, senior Tanner Newman (15 receptions, 250 yards, 3 TDs) returns. Newman also provided 191 yards rushing on 23 carries with two scores, mainly on jet sweeps.
Joining Newman at wideout will be a rotating cast consisting of senior Sean Higgins, along with juniors David Beamer, Landon Keefer and Jermaine Gondwe. Jakaree Anderson starts at tight end.
“Brady and I throw together all the time. I can’t remember the last time I caught a pass from anyone else,” Newman said. “We think alike and our chemistry is great.”
In the backfield, Times Area leading rusher Landon McGee graduated and took 1,305 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns with him. He was voted Offensive Player of the Year by the division’s head coaches. However, the backfield isn’t devoid of options for Coach Heiser.
Senior halfback Jayden Johnson (264 yards, 5 TDs) and senior fullback Cody Furman (260 yards, 4 TDs) both return and Heiser has liked what he’s seen so far from freshman Preston Burnett, who could be in line for the other starting halfback spot.
“Those three guys compliment each other very well with their different skill sets,” Matt Heiser said. “We’ve got two speed guys (Johnson and Burnett) and a hammer (Furman) that we can use to give our opponents different looks.”
Up front, the Warriors graduated four starters with senior right tackle Dunn Kessel the only returnee. What the team lacks in starting experience, it could make up for with its sheer number of options available.
Seniors Aden Baker, Ryan Benedict and Javon VanBrakle are all in the mix for starting spots, along with juniors Gabe Trostle, Landon Felix, Cayden Noel and Jaceb Dickerson.
On defense, Kessel is pegged to hold down the middle at nose guard and will be flanked at defensive end by Dickerson and Felix. Noel and Trostle will provide depth.
Heiser has four candidates for the two outside linebacker spots, led by Anderson, classmate Jayden Cramer, junior Devin Campbell and sophomore Richie Ramirez. Inside backer has this quintet battling for playing time: Furman, Baker and classmate Wyatt Easton, along with junior Colby McMullen and Burnett.
Newman (free safety) and Johnson (cornerback) both return after being YAIAA-2 second team selections to lead the team’s secondary. They are joined by Higgins, Keefer, Gondwe and sophomore Shayde Shultz in the mix for the remaining spots.
Gondwe did an excellent job as the kicker a year ago, making 44 extra points and a pair of field goals for 50 points.
“Jermaine is a weapon for us and he takes the pressure off a little bit, knowing that we have a capable field goal kicker,” Matt Heiser said. “It sort of changes the way we call plays when we get in close.”
The season begins with a pair of home games, first Hershey comes to town this Friday, then former YAIAA-2 playmate New Oxford travels to the battlefield in Week 2. The Warriors open up Mid-Penn Colonial play on the road at Boiling Springs in Week 3 and that begins an 8-game slate of division matchups.
The 2022 season also marks the return to the Mid-Penn Conference for Gettysburg, after an 8-year sojourn to the YAIAA Conference and that means familiarizing itself with some former M-P Colonial Division foes.
“We’ve just got to take it week by week and focus on who we have to play each week,” Matt Heiser said. “We’ll have to see how much has changed with some of our former opponents.”
Greencastle, Waynesboro, Northern and Shippensburg were all division opponents in 2013 and will be in 2022, as well. Mechanicsburg is a division opponent now, but was a non-divisional game in 2013. New additions to the slate from the Colonial Division are Boiling Springs, East Pennsboro and Susquehanna Township.
Heiser has led the Warriors to the district playoffs six times in his 10 years at the helm, but they’ve lost all six times in the first round. Gettysburg hasn’t won a D3 playoff game since advancing to the district championship game in 2007.
“We’re going to play like a team and take it one game at a time,” the 11th-year coach said. “Just like everyone else, we want to win our division, make the playoffs and keep marching forward.”
Newman added, “We want to get coach a district win. He deserves it.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Gettysburg Warriors
Head coach: Matt Heiser, 11th season, 58-44
First varsity season: 1914
First varsity record: 3-2
Program record: 582-416-42
Record by decade: 1910s (21-11-5), 1920s (55-33-5), 1930s (37-37-13), 1940s (27-49-5), 1950s (38-46-7), 1960s (50-45-3), 1970s (77-28-3), 1980s (67-37-1), 1990s (81-28), 2000s (63-45), 2010s (55-51), 2020s (11-6)
Last 5 seasons: 7-4, 8-3, 8-3, 4-2, 7-4
2021 record: 7-4
District 3 playoff appearances: 1991, 1993, 1994, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021
District championships: 0
District 3 playoff record: 6-14
2021 Results
Gettysburg 34, Northeastern 19
Cedar Crest 52, Gettysburg 14
Waynesboro 55, Gettysburg 49
Gettysburg 38, West York 21
Gettysburg 28, Susquehannock 14
Gettysburg 70, Eastern York 26
Kennard-Dale 62, Gettysburg 22
Gettysburg 63, York Suburban 13
Gettysburg 27, New Oxford 10
Gettysburg 31, Twin Valley 28
District 3 Class 5A Playoffs
Warwick 44, Gettysburg 14
2022 Schedule
Fri 8/26 Hershey at Gettysburg
Fri 9/2 New Oxford at Gettysburg
Fri 9/9 Gettysburg at Boiling Springs
Fri 9/16 East Pennsboro at Gettysburg
Thur 9/22 Gettysburg at Mechanicsburg
Fri 9/30 Shippensburg at Gettysburg
Fri 10/7 Gettysburg at Waynesboro
Fri 10/14 Greencastle at Gettysburg
Fri 10/21 Gettysburg at Northern
Fri 10/28 Gettysburg at Susq. Twp.
Returning Leaders
Rushing
Jayden Johnson: 50 carries, 264 yards, 5 TDs
Receiving
Tanner Newman: 15 receptions, 250 yards, 3 TDs
Passing
Brady Heiser: 56-122, 841 yds, 12 TDs, 9 INTs
Team Statistics
Offense
Scoring: 35.5 ppg
Rushing: 254.0 ypg
Passing: 82.9 ypg
Total: 336.9 ypg
Defense
Scoring: 31.3 ppg
Rushing: 189.8 ypg
Passing: 137.4 ypg
Total: 327.2 ypg
Turnover Margin
Takeaways: 12
Giveaways: 14
Ratio: -2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.