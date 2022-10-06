FIELD HOCKEY
Bermudian Springs 10,
Delone Catholic 2
Bermudian Springs senior Melanie Beall piled up seven goals in Thursday’s game against Delone to eclipse the 200-point mark for her career.
Beall started her scoring spree at 8:32 of the opening period, striking twice to give the Eagles a 4-0 lead after a quarter of play. She connected on a pair of goals in both the second and third quarters, then capped her big day with a final tally at 6:46 of the fourth quarter.
Beall also assisted on a pair of goals for Berm (8-7-1) to push her career total to 204 with two regular-season games left to play.
Also scoring for the Eagles on Thursday was Aliza Staub, Leah Talkington and Ella Benzel.
For Delone (5-8-1), Sabrina Harriett and Piper Rohrbaugh netted second-half goals.
Bermudian Springs 4 2 3 1 — 10
Delone Catholic 0 0 1 1 — 2
Goals: BS-Melanie Beall 7, Aliza Staub, Leah Talkington, Ella Benzel; DC-Sabrina Harriett, Piper Rohrbaugh. Assists: BS-Beall 2, Allison Bergmann, Jordyn Keffer. Talkington, Benzell; DC-Arigo. Shots: BS-19; DC-4. Corners: BS-12; DC-5. Saves: BS-Addie Madara 2, Kimberly Claeys 2; DC-Sophia Galysh 4; Jane Scovitch 4. JV: Bermudian Springs 3, Delone Catholic 0
Biglerville 12, Fairfield 0
The Canners claimed a division title for the first time in more than a decade following their victory over the Knights on Thursday. Biglerville closed out its YAIAA-3 record at 8-1-1 to edge Littlestown for the championship.
The Canners (10-6-1 overall) led 4-0 after a period thanks to a pair of goals from Ava Peterson and single tallies by Claire Roberts and Natalie Showaker.
Peterson finished with a hat trick and Roberts added a second goal to her column, joining Kierney Weigle with two scores on the night. Other Canners chalking up goals included Courtney Smith, Anna Walmer, Lilly Kauffman and MacKenzie Boarts.
Biglerville, which was 17th in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings, has two regular-season games remaining.
Bella Kozak posted 26 saves in goal for Fairfield (1-9-1).
Fairfield 0 0 0 0 — 0
Biglerville 4 5 1 2 — 12
Goals: B-Ava Peterson 3, Claire Roberts 2, Natalie Showaker, Kierney Weigle 2, Courtney Smith, Anna Walmer, Lilly Kauffman, MacKenzie Boarts. Assists: B-Showaker, Hannah Naylor, Smith, Walmer, Rylie Brewer. Shots: F-0; B-38. Corners: F-0; B-19. Saves: B-Gabrielle Rogerson/Sami Waybright 0; F-Bella Kozak 26
Gettysburg 3, CD East 0
Marlee Dwyer drilled a pair of second-half goals as the Warriors on Thursday as the Warriors shut out the Panthers in Mid-Penn action.
Sophia Williams gave Gettysburg (2-10) a quick 1-0 lead with a goal assisted by Dwyer. Dwyer doubled the lead at 10:17 of the third quarter with her first tally, assisted by Olivia Tuhy.
Icing on the cake came in the form of Dwyer’s second score, which was set up by Williams.
Guen Yale needed to make only two stops to record a shutout in goal.
Gettysburg 1 1 0 1 — 3
CD East 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: G-Sophia Williams, Marlee Dwyer. Assists: G-Dwyer, Olivia Tuhy, Williams. Corners: G-8; CDE-3. Saves: G-Guen Yale 2; CDE-10
GIRLS’ TENNIS
YAIAA Singles Tournament
It was a Colonial takeover in the YAIAA Class 3A girls’ tennis tourney.
New Oxford entered seven players on Thursday, and five of those advanced into today’s quarterfinals. All told, the seven Colonials posted a combined record of 12-2, with one of those losses coming in a match featuring two Ox players
Top seed Anya Rosenbach went 6-0, 6-0 in both of her matches, as did No. 6 Allison Horick. Kaelyn Balko, the No. 8 seed, posted a pair of straight-set victories, the latter against teammate Emory Millar-Kellner.
Kylie Wampler upset fifth-seeded Namya Jindal of Dallastown in her first match before later moving into the quarters, where she will be joined by Alex Wolf, who outlasted seventh-seeded Alisyn Zapach of Susquehannock in the second round.
Delone Catholic enjoyed similar success in the 2A tournament, pushing three players into the quarterfinal round. No. 3 Olivia Roth posted a pair of 6-0, 6-1 triumphs, while Ella Knox dropped just one game over two matches to advance.
Brielle Baughman, the No. 8 seed, also delivered a pair of straight-set victories.
Action resumes at noon today at South Western with quarterfinal and semifinal action.
YAIAA Singles Tournament
Friday
Class 3A
First Round
1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Edgar (NE) 6-0, 6-0; Whitesel (WY) d. Kelly (RL) 6-2, 7-5; 8. Kaelyn Balko (NO) d. Wells (Dov) 6-0, 6-1; Emory Millar-Kellner (NO) d. Sciuto (Dal) 7-5, 7-5; 4. Joines (Sus) d. Tesfaye (CY) 6-0, 6-1; Snyder (Sus) d. Khan (NE) 6-1, 7-5; Kylie Wampler (NO) d. 5. Jindal (Dal) 6-7 (7-3), 6-4, 6-2; Kayley Skibicki (SW) d. Gardini (YCD) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4
Fitzsimmons (NE) d. Thomas (WY) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3; 6. Allison Horick (NO) d. Sentz (SG) 6-0, 6-0; Tony (Dal) d. Kandala (Sus) 6-2, 6-2; 3. Haupt (CY) d. Chronister (Dal) 6-0, 6-1; Alex Wolf (NO) d. Lasher (Dal) 6-1, 7-5; 7. Zapach (Sus) d. Cassie Maqueda (SW) 6-0, 6-4; Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Jackson (Sus) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Lakatosh (RL) d. Fetters (CY) 6-0, 6-0
Second Round
Rosenbach (NO) d. Whitesel (WY) 6-0, 6-0; Balko (NO) d. Millar-Kellner (NO) 6-2, 6-3; Joines (Sus) d. Snyder (Sus) 6-2, 6-0; Wampler (NO) d. Skibicki (SW) 6-3, 6-2; Horick (NO) d. Fitzsimmons (NE) 6-0, 6-0; Haupt (CY) d. Tony (Dal) 6-3, 6-2; Wolf (NO) d. Zapach (Sus) 6-4, 1-6, 6-3; Lakatosh (RL) d. Loss (NO) 6-2, 6-1
Class 2A
First Round
1. Miller (YS) d. Schellenberg (YC) 6-0, 6-0; Cassidy Conover (Han) d. Dylanie Castillo-Salazar (Big) 6-1, 6-2; 8. Brielle Baughman (DC) d. Hayward (KD) 7-5, 6-3; Kali Hilfiger (DC) d. Lily Johnson (Lit) 6-0, 6-2; 3. Olivia Roth (DC) d. Marslett (KD) 6-0, 6-1; Jacobs (KD) d. Messina (YS) 6-3, 6-0; 2. Roberts (YC) d. Aulthouse (YS) 6-3, 6-0; Marianna Hartman (Big) d. LilyAnn Barker (Lit) 6-0, 6-0
Hartinger (YS) d. Michalina Miller (DC) 6-0, 6-1; 7. Annie Smith (Han) d. Katie Lookingbill (Lit) 6-0, 6-0; Gabby Erdman (DC) d. Amelia Gerringer (BS) 6-0, 6-0; 4. Warner (KD) d. Leslie Torres (BS) 6-0, 6-0; Ekstrom (YS) d. Mulligan (YC) 6-3, 6-2; 5. Ella Knox (DC) d. Greta Haley (BS) 6-0, 6-0; Molly Karom (BS) d. Rolle (YS) 6-0, 6-1; 2. Roberts (YC) d. Autumn Slaybaugh (Big) 6-1, 6-0
Second Round
Miller (YS) d. Conover (Han) 6-0, 6-0; Baughman (DC) d. Hilfiger (DC) 6-0, 6-0; Rorth (DC) d. Jacobs (KD) 6-0, 6-1; Cy. Roberts (YC) d. Hartman (Big) 6-1, 6-3; Hartingler (YS) d. Smith (Han) 6-2, 6-4; Warner (KD) d. Erdman (DC) 6-2, 6-3; Knox (DC) d. Ekstrom (YS) 6-0, 6-1; Ca. Roberts (YC) d. Karom (BS)
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Delone Catholic 3,
York Tech 0
Laura Knobloch and Meredith Keefer had 10 kills apiece in Delone’s 25-11, 25-19, 25-20 triumph over York Tech on Thursday.
Emma Anderson served up seven aces while Laikyn Clabaugh and Arielle Snyder combined for 20 digs for the Squirettes (12-3).
Delone won the JV match 25-14, 25-18.
South Western 3,
Dallastown 2
The Mustangs climbed back from an 0-2 deficit to down the Wildcats 11-25, 13-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-13 on Thursday. The loss was only the second in the YAIAA-1 for Dallastown, which slipped to 13-4 overall.
Lilly Sullivan smashed 16 kills while Katlyn Grempler and Jayda Lichty had 10 apiece for the Mustangs (9-3). Kellyn Ford passed out 31 assists while Grempler put 27 digs on the stat sheet.
Gettysburg 3, West Perry 0
Trying to qualify for the district tournament, the Warriors need all the victories that they can possibly accumulate.
They picked up a 25-16, 25-12, 25-16 victory over West Perry in a Mid-Penn Colonial match on Thursday night. The win has Gettysburg positioned in 19th place in the latest Class 3A power rankings, three spots out of a postseason berth.
Marissa Clapsadle powered down nine kills, including her 100th of the season, while Addalyn Hebert had 13 digs. Elana Granger dished nine assists and Miranda Flynn supplied six blocks.
Bermudian 3, Hanover 0
The Eagles entered Thursday’s action in the fifth spot in the 2A power rankings, one spot inside the cut line and they helped their chances of earning a berth by downing Hanover 25-13, 25-17, 25-23.
Maddie Wagner handed out 18 assists, Ella Means swatted eight kills and seven digs and Molly Kuntz dropped the hammer nine times.
BOYS SOCCER
Biglerville 6,
Bermudian Springs 1
Cam Tyson continued his hot run, bumping his season totals to 14 goals and 15 assists, after posting a pair of each in the team’s easy victory over the rival Eagles in a YAIAA-3 match on Thursday in Apple Town.
Guilluame Schmitz also pocketed a pair of goals to bump his season number to 16 and Devan Ponce now sits at 18 markers after scoring once.
Biglerville (14-1, 10-0) has won 14 consecutive matches and won for the 22nd straight time in division play. The Canners have clinched at least a share of the division crown, their second consecutive title and sixth in the past seven seasons. They need a win or draw or one more York Catholic loss to have the division all to themselves.
Bermudian 1 0 — 1
Biglerville 5 1 — 6
Goals: BS — Alex Alvarado; B — Cam Tyson 2, Guillaume Schmitz 2, Devan Ponce, Jesus Salazar. Assists: B — Tyson 2, Salazar, Anthony Cervantes.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Delone Catholic 8,
Littlestown 0
Fina Mochi buried four goals as the Squirettes struck early and often in a win over the Bolts on Thursday.
Mochi scored two goals in each half, while teammate Maddie O’Brien had a hat trick. Maggie Rabaiotti also posted a tally in the win, while Leah Geppi, Katie Norris and Mary Crider were credited with assists.
Littlestown 0 0 — 0
Delone Catholic 5 3 — 8
Goals: DC-Maddie O’Brien 3, Fina Mochi 4, Maggie Rabaiotti. Assists: DC-Mochi 2, O’Brien, Leah Geppi, Katie Norris, Mary Crider. Shots: L-0; DC-16. Corners: L-0; DC-8. Saves: L-Skyler Hahn 8; DC-Molly Fleming 0. JV: Littlestown 2, Delone Catholic 0
CROSS COUNTRY
YAIAA race at Codorus
South Western runners claimed the top spot in both the boys’ and girls’ race on Wednesday at Codorus.
Shernel Singh posted the fastest time of the day in winning the boys’ competition in 17:13, while Cali Cook bested the field in her race by winning in 21:17.
Aiden Davis paced a Squire charge that saw Delone runners place 7-8-9. Davis (18:58) finished just ahead of teammates Ryan Young (19:04) and Liam Allen (19:09).
Liam Hardy (20:38) was 22nd in a field of 60 runners to lead Biglerville.
Samantha Smith cracked the top 10 for the Delone girls’ team by placing ninth in 23:07.
BOYS
Northeastern d. Delone Catholic 27-30; South Western d. Delone 21-36; Delone d. West York 22-39; Delone d. Biglerville 15-48; South Western d. Northeastern 22-33; Northeastern d. West York 22-39; Northeastern d. Biglerville 15-50; South Western d. West York 19-42; South Western d. Biglerville 15-50; West York d. Biglerville 18-43
Biglerville: 22. Liam Hardy 20:38, 44. Austin Woltz 22:44, 55. Landon Anglin 24:31, 58. Aubrey King 27:16
Delone Catholic: 7. Aiden Davis 18:58, 8. Ryan Young 19:04, 9. Liam Allen 19:09, 13. Joey Catlin 19:23, 21. Jack Goedecker 20:24
South Western: 1. Shernel Singh 17:13, 3. Sherman Singh 17:46, 6. Austin Tyler 18:27, 10. James Bonczewski 19:15, 18. Brody Fuhrman 19:59
GIRLS
Northeastern d. Delone 15-48; South Western d. Delone 18-43; Delone d. West York 27-28; Delone d. Biglerville 24-32; Northeastern d. South Western 23-35; Northeastern d. West York 15-49; Northeastern d. Biglerville 15-50; South Western d. West York 15-46; South Western d. Biglerville 15-49; West York d. Biglerville 13-23
Biglerville: 18. Isabel Mauss 25:03, 25. Thania Ventura-Honorate 27:39, 27. Kaitlyn Kline 28:12, 29. Brandy Schell 28:57
Delone Catholic: 9. Samantha Smith 23:07, 14. Kaylie Brown 24:28, 26. Emma Bunty 28:01, 28. Emma Goddard 28:23
South Western: 1. Cali Cook 21:17, 4. Paige Watson 22:07, 10. Julia Smith 23:23, 11. Elise Leonard 23:27, 12. Cecilia Thomason 23:52
