Waynesboro went on a 14-2 run to end the first half to bust open a close game, and cruised past Gettysburg on Tuesday night on the Warriors’ home court, taking a 69-44 victory in boys’ basketball.

Playing what was clearly the best team they have seen this season, the Warriors hung tough in the game’s first 11 minutes. Josh Herr started out on fire, with two layups and a short jumper to put Gettysburg up 6-5 with just over three minutes gone in the game. Waynesboro’s star player, Jaylon Beans, scored 10 first-quarter points on his way to a game-high 33 points. The 6-foot-five senior simply could not be stopped, but the Warriors conceded those points to try and stop the rest of the Indians.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.