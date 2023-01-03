Waynesboro went on a 14-2 run to end the first half to bust open a close game, and cruised past Gettysburg on Tuesday night on the Warriors’ home court, taking a 69-44 victory in boys’ basketball.
Playing what was clearly the best team they have seen this season, the Warriors hung tough in the game’s first 11 minutes. Josh Herr started out on fire, with two layups and a short jumper to put Gettysburg up 6-5 with just over three minutes gone in the game. Waynesboro’s star player, Jaylon Beans, scored 10 first-quarter points on his way to a game-high 33 points. The 6-foot-five senior simply could not be stopped, but the Warriors conceded those points to try and stop the rest of the Indians.
Herr made his fourth basket with 1:44 to go in the opening period to keep Gettysburg close at 14-12. A late three by Beans was countered by Ian McLean’s four points and a layup with one second to go by Charlie Shull, and Waynesboro held a 21-16 lead at the end of one.
Beans nailed another three just 20 seconds into the second period, but Tegan Kuhns matched that with a long one from the corner. With the score 23-19 for the Indians, Gettysburg played good defense for the next two minutes before Waynesboro erupted.
Over the next four minutes the Indians went on a decisive 14-2 run to end the half. Beans had five of those points, but Tanyon Shaull led the way, going 4-for-4 from the foul line and draining a three. Shaull had 14 points on the night.
The Warriors contributed to Waynesboro’s run with five of their 10 first-half turnovers and a leaky defense.
“They are better,” said Gettysburg coach Marc McLean said of the Mid-Penn Colonial rivals. “They are bigger, stronger, faster, and more experienced. But it was a four-point game eleven minutes into the game. Then we just didn’t want to lock down defensively. If you let them penetrate, they kick out and get the threes. It all starts with the penetration. We just can’t keep allowing that to happen. Then we were just trying to claw back against an experienced team, and that is hard to do.”
Waynesboro (10-1, 5-0 MPC) did not let up after the half. Beans scored seven more, often on layups after a rebound. Gettysburg (5-4, 2-2) got beat on the boards, 22-15.
Michael Young’s first of two 3-pointers pushed the Indian lead to 42-21 a minute into the third period. Herr and McLean tried to keep their team in it with six inside points, and Brody Wagner hit a spinning layup to pull the Warriors to within 15 at 44-29, but by the end of the third, Waynesboro led 50-29.
In addition to its high-octane offense, Waynesboro was very quick to the ball on defense, forcing 19 Gettysburg turnovers for the game. A full-court press was responsible for many of those, but long arms and aggressive ball-hawking was the main culprit.
“They went into that 13 (full court press), and that flustered us a little bit,” Coach McLean said. “We didn’t know what we were doing, and everyone looked so big. There were open gaps for us that we just didn’t see. We worked on it in practice, but now we have seen it and next time we will know what to do. They get a head of steam running and get the ball and just go.”
The fourth quarter was back and forth as the Warriors tried to keep the lead under 25. McLean’s two free throws with 5:53 left had the Warriors within 17 at 52-35, but Waynesboro promptly when on a 10-2 run to seal the deal. McLean had nine points in the final stanza, but so did Beans.
McLean led Gettysburg with 17 points, while Herr had 14. McLean is averaging 14.7 points per game, and Herr 10.3 ppg.
“We can learn from this,” Coach McLean said. “A loss is not the worst thing in the world. We can teach a lot after a loss. This is a tough division and we really have to get better defensively to compete.”
The Warriors have another tough divisional game on Friday when they travel to Greencastle.
Waynesboro 21 16 13 19 — 69
Gettysburg 16 5 8 15 — 44
Waynesboro (69): Michael Young 3 2-2 10, Cooper Haugh 1 0-0 3, Farin Parks 1 0-0 2, Ryan Shaffer 3 0-0 6, Tanyon Shaull 4 5-6 14, Jaylon Bean 13 5-8 33, Alex Torbica 0 0-1 1. Non-scorers: Thompson, Smith Campbell. Totals: 25 13-18 69.
Gettysburg (44): Julius Warren 1 0-0 2, Tegan Kuhns 1 0-0 3, Brody Wagner 3 0-0 6, Ian McLean 4 8-9 17, Josh Herr 7 0-0 14, Charlie Shull 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Cole, Darnell, Harnish, C. Kuhn, Johnson. Totals: 17 8-9 44.
3-pointers: W-Young 2, Bean 2, Shaull, Haugh; G-T. Kuhns, McLean.
