All night it was peaks and valleys for Littlestown, and unfortunately for the Thunderbolts, the fourth quarter was a valley they were unable to overcome in a 51-49 loss to homestanding West York in a YAIAA non-division boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
Littlestown (7-3) played a bang-up third quarter, turning a one-point halftime deficit into a six-point lead heading to the fourth. The Bolts appeared to be in prime position to extend their winning streak to seven.
However, the Bulldogs had other ideas and quickly zipped off a 7-0 spurt to begin the final stanza and take a 44-43 lead when Grady Hoffman connected from beyond the arc in the left corner with 6:33 to go in the game. This prompted Littlestown head coach John Forster to call for time.
“We played an excellent third quarter and were able to lead by six going to the fourth,” Forster said. “But then they started the fourth with a 7-0 run and we just didn’t execute.”
Littlestown grabbed the lead back on Christopher Meakin’s bucket with 5:42 to go, then West York’s David McGladrie split a pair of free throws 13 seconds later and put his team in front with a hoop at the 4:53 mark.
Neither team scratched for the next three minutes, then a steal and layup by Zyan Herr drew the Bolts even with 1:38 remaining.
An old-fashioned 3-point play by Jake Knisley gave West York a 50-47 lead with 1:27 left before Jake Bosley answered for the Bolts with a pair of freebies with 1:10 remaining.
Meakin had a chance to give his team the lead with under 20 seconds remaining, but his 17-foot fadeaway jumper was off the mark and the Bulldogs ran the clock down to 1.6 seconds when Braedyn Detz was fouled.
Detz hit the first but missed the second which was rebounded by Meakin with 1.3 to play.
Out of a timeout, the Bolts attempted a pass to Meakin near midcourt, but it was batted away and the Bulldogs held on.
“Against a really good team, we were right there tonight,” Forster said. “I’m very pleased with our effort and we played very hard tonight.”
Littlestown opened up a 12-4 lead midway through the first quarter and led 19-10 after the opening frame.
The lead increased to 21-11 on Bosley’s bucket early in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs ran off the next ten, tying things at 21 on Jovan DeShields’ rebound and stickback with 3:53 to play in the half.
West York (7-3) led 26-25 at the half.
The hosts led 35-31 with 4:20 to go in the third following McGladrie’s triple from the left corner, but Meakin answered on the ensuing possession with his own bomb that ignited a 12-2 run by the Bolts to end the third quarter.
Meakin made 5-of-6 from the field in the third quarter on his way to 11 of his game-high 24 points. Those 24 markers match his career high and bump his season average to a Times Area best 17.9 ppg. He also pulled down eight boards and blocked two shots.
“They were doing a good job of making it hard for us to get the ball to (Meakin),” Forster said. “We’ll work harder at getting him the ball in good spots to score.”
Bosley joined Meakin in double digits with 10 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists.
McGladrie was the high-point man for the Bulldogs with 22 points.
There’ll be no rest for Littlestown as it hosts Bermudian Springs (2-8) tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Littlestown 19 6 18 6 — 49
West York 10 16 11 14 — 51
Littlestown (49): Jake Bosley 4 2-4 10, Cole Riley 2 2-3 7, Christopher Meakin 9 3-5 24, Zyan Herr 2 4-4 8. Non-scorers: Brandon Clabaugh, Nate Thomas, Lucas Denault. Totals: 17 11-16 49.
West York (51): Braedyn Detz 2 4-6 8, Chase Doll 0 2-2 2, David McGladrie 6 8-10 22, Grady Hoffman 2 0-0 6, Jovan DeShields 4 0-0 8, Jake Knisley 2 1-1 5. Non-scorers: L. Hoffman, Nalls. Totals: 16 15-19 51.
3-Pointers: L-Meakin 3, Riley; WY-McGladrie, G. Hoffman. JV: West York 69, Littlestown 31
