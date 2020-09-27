Bermudian Springs dropped a heartbreaker in its season opener when it fell to Fairfield in double overtime last Thursday.
But the Eagles used what they learned from that loss, along with a productive practice on Friday to defeat Biglerville, 3-1, in YAIAA-3 boys soccer action Saturday morning at Musselman Stadium.
“We weren’t talking well on Thursday night,” Berm junior Kyle Kuykendall said. “We talked a lot about that (Friday) at practice and we communicated a lot better with each other today.”
Kuykendall netted a pair of tallies for the Eagles, the first on a penalty kick with 16:46 to go until halftime. He went to the right side of the net, past the diving try of Biglerville keeper Drew Parker.
Biglerville (0-1) had two good chances to level the match before intermission, but both were stonewalled by Eagle keeper Dalton Reinert. The senior netminder denied Isiah Kuykendall at the 12:52 mark, then turned aside an excellent chance by Charles Zavala’s with 3:13 remaining in the opening half.
“You ask your keeper to make all the stops that they should and Dalton did that,” Bermudian head coach Jim Zerfing said. “We did a great job of clearing the ball today. (Center defender) Charlie Sebright was great back there. Our whole backline was connected very well.”
It stayed a one-goal contest until Reinert blasted a punt well beyond the midfield stripe and it took a high hop. Kuykendall beat Parker to it and popped it over the keeper’s head into the right side of the net with 34:13 to go.
“I practice that all the time,” Kuykendall said. “I saw the keeper coming out and when he came off his line, I knew that that was really the only way to score there.”
Berm (1-1) added an additional goal when Israel Felipe scored unassisted with 16:20 left, but the Canners didn’t quit.
Biglerville kept battling and got one back when Isiah Kuykendall scored off of a rebound from right to left with a volley at the 7:39 mark of the second half.
Asked what his side learned from Thursday’s setback, Zerfing said, “We learned as a unit to get the ball off of feet quicker. We held the ball less and moved it very well. The heart and determination is what won the match for us today. We were able to use our speed and skill up top, too.”
While the Eagles had already played a match this season, Saturday’s contest was Biglerville’s first of the campaign and no teams had scrimmages due to COVID-19.
“There’s only so much that you can cover in practices, facing your own guys,” Biglerville head coach Jebb Nelson said. “Everybody is in the same boat, but not having any scrimmages is tough. That’s where you can make a lot of corrections after you play them.”
Berm held a 13-7 advantage in shots on goal and a 5-3 edge in corners.
The Canners graduated 14 seniors from last year’s squad and have just six this season.
“I knew that we graduated a lot from last season, but we’ve got to find the heart and soul of this team,” Nelson said. “We’ve got things to work on, that’s for sure.”
Biglerville returns to action on Friday at Delone Catholic at 4 p.m. Meanwhile, the Eagles next lace ‘em up on Saturday when they host Littlestown at 3 p.m.
Bermudian Springs 1 2 — 3
Biglerville 0 1 — 1
First Half: BS, Kyle Kuykendall (PK), 16:46. Second Half: BS, Kuykendall (Dalton Reinert), 34:13; BS, Israel Felipe, 16:20; B, Isiah Kuykendall, 7:39. Shots: BS-13; B-7. Corners: BS-5; B-3. Saves: BS-Reinert (6); B-Drew Parker (10)
