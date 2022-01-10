After the playing of the “Star-Spangled Banner”, the Gettysburg Warriors didn’t fiddle around.
Following a stirring rendition of our national anthem by violin duo Anne Bair and Autumn Oaster, the home team got down to business in a methodical 53-31 defeat of visiting Susquehannock on Monday night.
Inspired by her teammates’ musical rendition, Bri Abate caught fire at the outset. The senior co-captain scored Gettysburg’s first six points, eight in the opening quarter and 10 in the first nine minutes of the contest. Her final bucket put the hosts up 17-10 to start the second stanza.
“Heck yeah I was inspired,” said Abate of the solo by the wind section. “They were amazing — you could tell they have been practicing. I had so much adrenaline coursing through my veins. I wanted to keep it going.”
For an encore, Bair and Oaster combined for a virtuoso performance on the hardwood. Bair tossed in 17 points and added 10 rebounds and five assists to her stat sheet. All three totals were game highs.
Oaster chipped in with 11 points and four boards for the Warriors (8-1).
“They killed it,” said Abate of the pair’s polished proficiency. “They are talented on and off the court.”
Abate finished two layups and splashed two at the stripe, yet the Warriors led just 6-5. A triple by Susky’s Briley Jones put the guests up, 8-6. but Camryn Felix answered with a trey of her own to put Gettysburg in front for good. Bair followed with a drive to the cup before Jones’ baby hook trimmed the deficit to 11-10. Backdoor layups resulted in hoops by Felix and Abate to make it 15-10 after one period.
The Warriors assisted on five of their six first-frame field goals.
“We are always conscious of team assists,” said Bair. “We’re trying not to settle for average shots — we want to take great shots. Bri was the key early. She’s done a great job all year.”
The sharing of the basketball continued in the second quarter and a 16-2 run extended the edge to 31-12 with under two minutes in the half. Oaster and Bair led the spree with five and four points respectively during the jag.
“They (Susquehannock) have played five games in eight nights,” said Gettysburg head coach Jeff Bair. “I was pretty sure they would wear down eventually. We have to be solid defensively to be a championship team. Our press bothered them and we stifled lots of easy (would-be) baskets.”
Bair took over in the third, scoring nine of her squad’s dozen to widen the margin to 43-23 at intermission.
The Warriors returned to the textbook in the final period with a 10-0 run to start the frame that put the contest on ice. Felix’ finish of a Bair dish nudged the lead to 53-23 and put the mercy rule in effect for the final four minutes.
Susquehannock (5-6) was led by Weldon with eight points. Carly Eckhart added four points and six caroms in the victory. Dylan Elliott had seven points and five boards in the losing effort for Susky.
Gettysburg travels to Kennard-Dale on Wednesday and West York on Friday.
“We keep working on getting better,” said Coach Bair. “We still want to become more efficient on offense. We are just starting to put in some simple sets to take advantage of everyone’s individual strength. We want to work on nuance, deception and creativity. The girls are gaining in confidence.”
Susquehannock 10 5 8 8 — 31
Gettysburg 15 16 12 10 — 53
Susquehannock (31): MacKenzie Womack 1 0-0 3, Evelyn Weldon 3 0-0 8, Kenni Galbreath 2 2-2 6, Briley Jones 2 0-0 5, Dylan Elliott 3 0-0 7, Clara Gibson 1 0-2 2. Non-scorers: Annie Laubach, Georgie Snyder. Totals: 12 2-4 31.
Gettysburg (53): Anne Bair 5 6-6 17, Camryn Felix 3 2-2 9, Bri Abate 4 2-2 10, Autumn Oaster 4 1-1 11, Carly Eckhart 2 0-1 4, Emili Scavitto 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Emma Reville, Jade Barrick, Ella Shelton, Addison Caywood, Megita Makkenchery, Sophia Royer. Totals: 19 11-12 53.
3-pointers: S-Weldon 2, Womack, Jones, Elliott; G-Oaster 2, Bair, Felix. JV: S 30-G 11.
