“Do your job.”
Gettysburg College head coach Carol Cantele and her staff hammered that sentiment home to the Bullets and they heeded the advice very well in an 8-5 victory over visiting Franklin & Marshall College in the Centennial Conference women’s lacrosse championship match Sunday afternoon at Clark Field.
The title was the Bullets’ third straight and 13th tournament crown in Cantele’s illustrious 30-year career at the helm.
“That number represents all of the women that I’ve had the pleasure of coaching through the years,” Cantele said. “All of their hard work has paid off.”
Gettysburg (16-3) dominated the regular season meeting with the Diplomats, winning 13-7, to give itself home field advantage in the tournament.
While the Bullets zoomed to an early lead and kept right on going in that one, Sunday’s match started well for the Orange & Blue, but then hit a roadblock.
Bullet freshman Sophie Smith put the hosts in front to start just under three minutes into the match, but that lead was quickly erased by F&M senior Ally Marino and things were even at the 11:37 mark of the opening frame.
The Bullets received tallies from sophomore Caroline Sullivan, junior Katie Fullowan and sophomore Jordan Basso to compile a 4-1 advantage just under six minutes in.
Each team scored once more in the stanza and the count stood at 5-2, in favor of the Bullets, after the first quarter.
Both sides tickled the twine once in the second quarter with Marino netting her marker with 12:24 to go until the break and Basso answering seven minutes later on a free-position goal.
Gettysburg carried that 6-3 advantage into the break and the third quarter was almost scoreless, until Marino lit the lamp with seven ticks remaining in the stanza to narrow the deficit to 6-4.
“This was a well-fought game, but we didn’t finish our chances very well, either. However, we maintained our composure and our defense was great,” Fullowan said. “F&M is a strong, capable team, so we had to remain focused.”
Sullivan scored with 9:01 left on an assist from Fullowan, then the same duo — Fullowan to Sullivan — slammed the door when they connected with 3:34 remaining to give Gettysburg an 8-4 lead.
“We knew that this would be an emotional game with the stakes involved,” Cantele said. “Our team played with confidence and there was a sense that we were going to be first to every ball that hit the ground.”
Marino found the back of the net for the fourth time, but it was way too little too late for the Dips and after Fullowan won the ensuing draw control, the Bullets bled the clock out and mobbed each other in celebration at the middle of the pitch.
“Our game plan has always been to focus on ourselves and to control what we can control,” said Fullowan, who was named tournament MVP. “We can’t worry about what our opponent is doing.”
Fullowan earned the MVP nod by posting a two-day total of five goals, two assists, five ground balls and ten draw controls.
“I’m proud to have won the award, but it really could’ve gone to anybody,” she said. “We had so many players play well that it’s really a team award and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates.”
Sullivan led the way for the Bullets on Sunday with a hat trick and an assist, while Basso netted two goals and maintained her narrow lead over Fullowan, 54-53, for the team lead in goals this season.
On top of her 13 conference tournament titles, Cantele, who is retiring at season’s end, has won 14 regular season titles and three national championships.
“It means everything to us,” Fullowan said. “Coach has given us so much, so it’s great to be able to give something back to her.”
The win earns the Bullets, who are ranked No. 6 nationally, an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament and they will find out their draw on Monday. Meanwhile, the fourth-ranked Diplomats will almost surely net an at-large bid after compiling a 16-3 mark to this point.
