Trinity freshman running back Messiah Mickens already had a scholarship offer in hand from Texas A&M University before even playing a varsity football game. He showed why on his second carry of Friday night’s contest against Delone Catholic.

Mickens took a pitch to the right, went to the sideline, cut back towards the middle of the field and outran everyone to paydirt for a 40-yard touchdown. He finished the night with five carries for 75 yards and a pair of scores in his team’s 35-7 victory over the Squires in Week 1 action Friday night at J.T. Flaherty Field in McSherrystown.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.