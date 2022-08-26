Trinity freshman running back Messiah Mickens already had a scholarship offer in hand from Texas A&M University before even playing a varsity football game. He showed why on his second carry of Friday night’s contest against Delone Catholic.
Mickens took a pitch to the right, went to the sideline, cut back towards the middle of the field and outran everyone to paydirt for a 40-yard touchdown. He finished the night with five carries for 75 yards and a pair of scores in his team’s 35-7 victory over the Squires in Week 1 action Friday night at J.T. Flaherty Field in McSherrystown.
“That young man is the real deal, he looked like an upperclassman out there tonight,” Delone head coach Corey Zortman said of Mickens. “He was extremely impressive and that’s good for them. Not so good for the teams that have to play them.”
Mickens’ jaunt made the score 14-0 early in the second quarter.
Trinity (1-0) had taken a 7-0 lead on its first drive of the night that began at its own 20 after forcing a Squire punt.
The visitors picked up five first downs on the drive and marched 80 yards in nine plays to the promised land with the foray capped by a 34-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Wray to Cole Cappawana on a post route at the 2:44 mark of the opening stanza.
After Mickens’ score, Delone moved into Shamrock territory, but the hosts’ drive was halted when Amil Way jumped a slant route and picked off Denver Ostrum’s pass attempt.
Way was brought down at the Trinity 42 and the visitors went to work from there.
Parked at Delone’s 31, facing a 4th-and-1, Mickens got the call and he went up the middle, spun off of a would-be tackler and took it to paydirt to boost Trinity’s lead to 21-0 midway through the quarter.
“There were some questions coming into the game tonight about why Messiah had the hype that he had around him,” Trinity head coach Jordan Hill said. “He showed some of why he did in the first half.”
Hill, who played at Penn State and professionally with the Seattle Seahawks continued, “Messiah is a good kid, a humble kid. I’ve been where he’s trying to get, so I know what it’s like”
The guests hiked their advantage to 28-0 with 3:15 to play until intermission when Max Schlager ran over four defenders on his way to the paint for a 21-yard rushing score.
Delone (0-1) had a bright spot late in the first half when it appeared that Trinity was on the verge of scoring again, only to have Landon Smith intercept an Akillius Rogers aerial at Delone’s 18 with 1:53 to play until the half.
The hosts put together their best drive of the night on their second possession of the third quarter with Ostrum connecting with Smith on passes of 40 and 30 yards, respectively. The second one came on a 4th-and-6 on a deep crossing route for the Squires’ only score of the night.
“Denver threw the ball well tonight, I thought,” Zortman said. “Two of the interceptions were just miscommunications on routes. Our intent is to throw the ball more than we have in the past few seasons.”
Trinity’s next drive stalled out at the Squires 12 and the hosts took over on downs there.
Whatever chance Delone had of staging a comeback ended when Collin Morrow picked off Ostrum’s pass on the very next play and went 27 yards for a score to bump the lead to 35-7 with 2:45 left in the third quarter.
The game was called with 7:56 remaining in the fourth quarter after an electrical issue caused one bank of lights to be shut down due to safety concerns.
Delone was outgained on the ground, 234-57, as the visitors had a noticeable size advantage on both sides of the ball upfront.
“They won the game in the trenches. They’re huge up front and we couldn’t run the ball like we usually do,” Zortman said. “They’re a good team with a lot of guys back this season. They have a lot of depth at a lot of positions and we expected a tough game tonight.”
Junior fullback Brady Dettinburn was a bright spot running the ball for Delone as he had success on some quick hitters up the middle and ran 10 times for 80 yards.
While Mickens paced Trinity’s ground attack, the Shamrocks had three other rushers pickup at least 39 stripes and the team averaged 9.4 yards per carry on their 25 tries as a team.
“We want a lot of guys to carry the ball,” Hill said. “It was a really good start for us and we worked all year to prepare for this game. We wanted to get off to a fast start to put the pressure on them.”
Delone returns to action for a Thursday night home tussle with Lancaster Catholic (1-0) that’s slated to kickoff at 7 p.m.
Trinity 7 21 7 0 — 35
Delone 0 0 7 0 — 7
First Quarter
T — Cole Cappawanna 34 pass from Caleb Wray (John Paukovits kick), 2:44
Second Quarter
T — Messiah Mickens 40 run (Paukovits kick), 10:55
T — Mickens 31 run (Paukovits kick), 6:21
T — Max Schlager 21 run (Paukovits kick) 3:15
Third Quarter
DC — Landon Smith 30 pass from Denver Ostrum (Nolan Cruz kick), 6:11
T — Collin Morrow 27 interception return (Paukovits kick), 2:45
Team Statistics
T DC
First Downs 13 11
Rushes-Yards 25-234 28-57
Passing 6-11-1 11-21-3
Passing Yards 64 153
Total Yards 298 210
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts 1-29.0 6-26.0
Penalties 3-15 1-5
Individual Statistics
Rushing: T-Mickens 5-75, Jacob Ness 11-48, Schlager 3-48, Akillius Rogers 3-39, Santana Young 1-18, Cappawana 1-3, Karson Youch 1-3; DC-Brady Dettinburn 10-80, Ryder Noel 15-6, Ostrum 2-(-6), Team 1-(-23).
Passing: T-Wray 3-6-50-0, Rogers 3-5-14-1; DC-Ostrum 11-21-153-3.
Receiving: T-Cappawana 2-38, Young 1-11, Trey Weiand 1-7, Wyatt Cooper 1-4, Schlager 1-3; DC-Smith 4-79, Noel 4-32, Brayden Clabaugh 1-28, Braden Smith 1-9, Noah Crawford 1-5.
