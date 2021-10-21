GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Bermudian Springs 3, York Tech 0
The Eagles won their fourth consecutive match on Thursday, scooting past the Spartans 25-22, 25-12, 25-13. The victory boosted Berm’s record to 8-8 overall and 6-6 in YAIAA-3 competition.
Lahanna Means dished out 13 assists, with Ella Means knocking down five kills to go along with four service aces. Tori Murren helped key the defensive effort wtih a team-high 18 digs, while Haley Andrus came up with 13 digs and Emma Hartman added 10 of her own.
Bermudian also won the JV match, 25-13, 25-22.
Bermudian Springs 3, Boiling Springs 0
It was incorrectly reported in Thursday’s Gettysburg Times that the Bermudian Springs girls’ volleyball team lost its non-conference match against Boiling Springs on Wednesday. The Eagles beat the Bubblers by a score of 25-14, 25-20, 25-16.
Madelyn Wagner finished with nine assists, seven digs and a pair of service aces. Tori Murren had seven kills to go along with nine aces, with Haley Andrus and Ella Means combining for 27 digs. Means also added six kills to the winning effort.
Berm won the JV match 20-25, 25-17, 15-2.
Littlestown 3, Fairfield 0
The Thunderbolts celebrated their Senior Night with a 25-8, 25-15, 25-7 triumph over the visiting Knights on Thursday.
Carli Thayer’s effort included a dozen assists, eight aces, five digs and three kills. Makayla Orwig and Maddie Dunbar smacked six kills apiece, with Dunbar adding five aces as well.
Hayli Hartlaub and Makayla Branham tossed in three assists each for the Bolts, who improved to 12-4.
FIELD HOCKEY
District 3 Championships
Four Times Area teams have qualified for the District 3 Field Hockey Championships, which get under way next Wednesday.
In Class 1A, Bermudian Springs, Littlestown and Biglerville qualified while New Oxford made the cut in 2A.
The Eagles (16-3) are the No. 5 seed and will host No. 12 Susquenita (11-6-1) at 7 p.m. The Bolts (14-5) are also hosting as the No. 7 seed, with No. 10. Schuylkill Valley (9-7-1) paying a visit.
The Canners earned the 11th seed and will travel to the OAL Complex at Belair Field in Palmyra to meet No. 6 Annville-Cleona (13-5) at 4 p.m.
The Colonials (10-7), who made a late push to qualify, hit the road for a game at No. 6 Fleetwood (15-4) at 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Top 4 advance to PIAA Championships
Wednesday — First Round
9. Ephrata (15-5) at 8. Dallastown (13-5-1), 7
12. Red Lion or Mifflin County at 5. Central Dauphin (12-4), 7
10. State College (11-5-1) at 7. Manheim Township (13-6-1), 4
11. Warwick (8-6-1) at 6. Central York (14-4-1), 7
Saturday, 10/30 — Quarterfinals
Ephrata-Dallastown winner at 1. Lower Dauphin (17-0-1), 6
Red Lion/Mifflin County-Central Dauphin winner at 4. Wilson (14-4), TBA
State College-Manheim Twp. winner at 2. Cumberland Valley (14-3), TBA
Warwick-Central York winner at 3. Penn Manor (16-4), TBA
Class 2A
Top 7 advance to PIAA Championships
Wednesday — First Round
16. West Perry (10-8) vs. 1. Palmyra (14-1-1) at OAL Complex, 7
9. Daniel Boone (12-6-1) at 8. Hershey (8-8), 7
13. ELCO (12-5-1) at 4. Mechanicsburg (12-5), 7
12. Conestoga Valley (8-9-1) at 5. Susquehannock (14-3-1), 4
15. Berks Catholic (9-9) at 2. Twin Valley (18-2), 4
10. Donegal (10-7-1) at 7. Garden Spot (13-5), 7
14. East Pennsboro (8-10) vs. 3. Northern (16-2) at Memorial Park Stadium, 5
11. New Oxford (10-7) at 6. Fleetwood (15-3), 7
Class 1A
Top 5 advance to PIAA Championships
Wednesday — First Round
9. Newport (10-6-1) at 8. Susquehanna Twp. (14-4), 7
13. Northern Lebanon (7-10) at 4. Boiling Springs (16-3), 7
12. Susquenita (11-6-1) at 5. Bermudian Springs (16-3), 7
10. Schuylkill Valley (9-7-1) at 7. Littlestown (14-5), 6
14. Bishop McDevitt (9-9) at 3. Lancaster Mennonite (14-2), 7
11. Biglerville (13-6) at 6. Annville-Cleona (13-5), 4
Saturday, 10/30 — Quarterfinals
Newport-Susquehanna Twp. winner at 1. Oley Valley (18-1), TBA
Northern Lebanon-Boiling Springs winner vs. Susquenita-Bermudian winner, TBA
Schuylkill Valley-Littlestown winner at 2. Greenwood (16-1), 11 a.m.
Bishop McDevitt-Lancaster Mennonite winner vs. Biglerville-Annville Cleona winner, TBA
