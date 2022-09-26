BOYS SOCCER
Biglerville 5, York Catholic 1
In a battle for the top of the table in YAIAA-3, the Fighting Irish scored first, but it was all Canners after that in Biglerville’s road win on Saturday morning.
Andrew Schuyler kicked off the scoring less than 2 1/2 minutes into the match and the hosts held that advantage for the next 16 minutes, until Cam Tyson scored to level the match.
Tyson’s goal with 9:11 to go in the opening half pushed the Canners in front and they never looked back.
Kody Mendoza tallied a pair of second half goals for the winners and Jesus Salazar handed out a trio of assists in the match.
Biglerville 2 3 — 5
York Catholic 1 0 — 1
Goals: B - Cam Tyson 2, Kody Mendoza 2, Guillaume Schmitz; YC — Andrew Schuyler. Assists: B — Jesus Salazar 3, Juan Garcia, Tyler Daron; YC — Christian Ludwig, John Kelchaw. Shots: B — 7; YC — 4. Corners: B — 7; YC — 1. Saves: B — Rodrigo Beltran (3); YC — John Weisser (2). JV: Biglerville 1, York Catholic 0.
Middletown 2,
Bermudian Springs 1 — 1OT
Ethan Witmyer netted the game-winner for the Blue Raiders at the 4:46 mark of the first overtime period, after Adrian Delgado had tied it for Middletown with 5:22 to go in regulation.
Berm’s goal came off the foot of Colton Kehr off an assist from Alex Alvarado at the 5:22 mark of the opening half.
Middletown 0 1 1 — 2
Bermudian 1 0 0 — 1
Goals: M — Adrian Delgado, Ethan Witmyer; BS — Colton Kehr. Assists: BS — Alex Alvarado. Shots: M — 20; BS — 5. Saves: M — Landon Cochran (4); BS — Alan Felipe (18).
York Catholic 1,
Delone Catholic 0
The Irish got back into the win column with a road victory on Monday afternoon in Hanover.
Ryan Oathout’s goal off an assist from Asher Clarke in the 71st minute was the only tally of the match.
Delone keeper Liam Russell had ten saves to keep his side in it.
York Catholic 0 1 — 1
Delone Catholic 0 0 — 0
Goals: YC — Ryan Oathout. Assists: YC — Asher Clarke. Shots: YC — 11; DC — 10. Corners: YC — 5; DC 3. Saves: YC — John Weisser (10); DC — Liam Russell (10).
GIRLS TENNIS
Delone Catholic 5,
Bermudian Springs 0
The Squirettes took all five matches in straight sets to move closer to the YAIAA-2 division title.
A win over Littlestown on Wednesday clinches the division outright for Delone.
Singles: 1. Olivia Roth (DC) d. Amelia Peters 6-2, 6-2; 2. Ella Knox (DC) d. Amelia Gerringer 6-0, 6-1; 3. Brielle Baughman (DC) d. Molly Karom 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Michalina Miller/Gabby Erdman (DC) d. Leslie Torres/Greta Haley 6-4, 6-3; 2. Emily Flynn/Kali Hilfiger (DC) d. Ava Leatherman/Ella Somerville 6-0, 7-6.
New Oxford 5,
South Western 0
The Colonials have played 14 matches so far this season and they’ve been victorious in every single one of them.
They won all five matches in straight sets and need a win over Central York on Wednesday to claim their third YAIAA-1 crown in the past five years.
Singles: 1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Cassie Maqueda 6-0, 6-0; 2. Allison Horick (NO) d. Kayley Skibicki 6-0, 6-4; 3. Kaelyn Balko (NO) d. Lilly Smith 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Mikayla Bond/Bryn Sheridan 6-1, 6-0; 2. Kylie Wampler/Emory Millar/Kellnar (NO) d. Ahsiana Basit/Paige Coates 6-1, 6-0.
York Catholic 5, Biglerville 0
The Irish swept the Canners in a YAIAA-2 match on Monday afternoon, winning all matches in straight sets.
Singles: 1. Carina Roberts (YC) d. Autumn Slaybaugh 6-0, 6-1; 2. Cydney Roberts (YC) d. Hannah Orndorff 6-0, 6-0; 3. Nicole Schellenberg (YC) d. Dylanie Castillo-Salazar 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Ashlyn Mulligan/Kat Keirkagaard (YC) d. Gabby Pirich/Grace Buchheister 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ana Cartwright/Makenzie Michael (YC) d. Kiersten Englebert/Sara Clouse 6-3, 6-0.
West York 5, Littlestown 0
Neither team had won a division match entering Monday’s contest and the Bulldogs came away on the right end as they swept the host Thunderbolts in a YAIAA-2 contest.
Singles: 1. Charlotte Whitesel (WY) d. Lily Johnson 6-0, 6-0; 2. Taelyn Thomas (WY) d. LilyAnn Barker 6-0, 6-1; 3. Ella Mikula (WY) d. Katie Lookingbill 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Justyce Firestone/Eva Williams (WY) d. Elizabeth Hanna/Destiny Andrews 6-2, 6-1; 2. Rowan Dennis/McKensie Ott (WY) won by forfeit.
Kennard-Dale 3, Hanover 2
The Rams emerged victorious over the Hawkettes at home on Monday afternoon.
Hanover’s Cassidy Conover won at No. 2 singles and Delilah Patterson and Albany Shue were winners at No. 2 doubles for the Hawkettes.
Singles: 1. Mackenzie Warner (KD) d. Annie Smith 6-1, 6-0; 2. Cassidy Conover (H) d. Katie Hayward 6-4, 6-1; 3. Leah Jacobs (KD) d. Ariana Patterson 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Hailey Marslett/Rhylinn Webb (KD) d. Mya Maloney/Megan Nawn 6-2, 6-0; 2. Delilah Patterson/Albany Shue (H) d. Hailey Serruto/Odessa Bowers 1-6, 7-5, 1-0.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
James Buchanan 3,
Delone Catholic 0
The Squirettes saw their seven-match winning streak on the road Monday evening at the hands of the Rockets in a non-division match.
Denae Bello had ten kills and 11 digs for Delone, while Meredith Keefer had nine kills and ten digs. Campbell Chronister handed out 25 assists.
FIELD HOCKEY
Biglerville 2, Gettysburg 0
Goals by Natalie Showaker and Courtney Smith pushed the Canners past the Warriors in a non-division matchup on Monday evening.
Gabrielle Rogerson and Sami Waybright combined to earn the clean sheet for the winners.
Gettysburg 0 0 0 0 — 0
Biglerville 0 0 2 0 — 2
Goals: B — Natalie Showaker, Courtney Smith. Assists: B — Hannah Naylor. Shots: G — 0; B — 7. Corners: G — 3; B — 11. Saves: G — Isabella Cosden/Kierstyn Mickley (5); B — Gabrielle Rogerson (0), Sami Waybright (0).
New Oxford 9, Dover 0
Ally Mathis and Kelbie Linebaugh each delivered a pair of goals, as seven different Colonials found the back of the net in their rout of the Eagles.
Mathis also had two assists, as did Audrey Crabill.
New Oxford 1 2 3 3 — 9
Dover 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: NO — Ally Mathis 2, Kelbie Linebaugh 2, Georgia Mummert, Maya Richwine, Sydney Winpigler, Alahna Hartlaub, Kaylie Noel. Assists: Mathis 2, Audrey Crabill 2, Linebaugh. Shots: NO — 26; D — 2. Corners: NO — 21; D — 0.
Delone Catholic 3,
Northeastern 0
Sabrina Harriett had a goal and an assist and Sophia Galysh recorded four saves to earn the clean sheet in the Squirettes’ home victory. Delone has now won three of its last five matches.
Northeastern 0 0 0 0 — 0
Delone Catholic 0 2 0 1 — 3
Goals: DC — Sabrina Harriett, Kate Baumgardner, Piper Rohrbaugh. Assists: DC — Harriett. Shots: N — 6; DC — 18. Corners: N — 9; DC — 9. Saves: N — no keeper listed (13); DC — Sophia Galysh (4).
Hanover 2, West York 1
Hallie Hornback’s goal with five minutes to go broke a 1-1 deadlock and sent the Hawkettes to the victory. Emily Leonard scored Hanover’s first goal with 2:24 to go in the first period.
West York 0 1 0 0 — 1
Hanover 1 0 0 1 — 2
Goals: WY — Reagan Kunkle; H — Emily Leonard; Hallie Hornback. Shots: WY — 8; H — 9. Corners: WY — 1; H — 5. Saves: WY — Christie Witting (5); H — Reagan Wildasin (8)
GOLF
YAIAA Match at Range End
In a 9-hole event, Evan Glass (38) and Tim Burke (39) led the way for Delone Catholic, as the Squires finished in first place with a combined score of 161.
York Catholic was just two strokes behind Delone and was led by medalist Brady Walker, who carded a 36.
Bermudian Springs finished third at 175, with Mason Diaz pacing the Eagles with a 39, while Fairfield finished fifth at 193 with Brady Cree leading the Knights with a 45.
Team: 1. Delone Catholic 161, 2. York Catholic 163, 3. Bermudian Springs 175, 4. Hanover 192, 5. Fairfield 193, 6. York Tech 211.
Delone Catholic: Evan Glass 38, Tim Burke 39, Trevor Sullivan 41, Brodie Collins 43.
Bermudian Springs: Mason Diaz 39, Aaron Weigle 44, Teegan Byers 45, Fremont Kuntz 47
Fairfield: Brady Cree 45, Kaiden Merson 47, Sarah Devilbiss 50, Elysabeth Haugh 51
